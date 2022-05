21:30 - May 27, 2022

It looked for much of Friday as though Haotong Li's fabulous nine-under-par 63 in the morning would set the standard at halfway at the Dutch Open but afternoon starter, Ricardo Gouveia birdied two of his last three holes to back up Thursday morning's 68 with a six-under-par 66 to hit the front. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 21:20.

Ricardo Gouveia -10 10.09/1

Haotong Li -9 8.07/1

Adrian Meronk -8 6.86/1

Matt Wallace -8 13.5

Ryan Fox -7 10.09/1

Victor Perez -7 17.016/1

Mikko Korhonen -7 18.017/1

Guido Migliozzi -7 28.027/1

Jack Senior -7 34.033/1

Jordan Smith -6 18.017/1

Alexander Bjork -6 29.028/1

Marcel Schneider -6 55.054/1

-5 and 40.039/1

Kristoffer Broberg led the Dutch Open by a stroke at this stage last year, on the first occasion the event was staged at Bernardus Golf, and Gouveia will be delighted if he can get anywhere close to the Swede's third round score.

Broberg scooted eight clear of the field with a remarkable 11-under-par 61 on Saturday and although there was quite a wobble on Sunday, that was enough of an advantage to see him close out the event in the end.

This is the first time that Gouveia has led at this stage of a DP World Tour and he's still in search of his first title on this Tour.

He's twice led on the Challenge Tour through 36 holes without converting and he finished third at the Challenge Costa Brava last October (beaten by four) having led by a stroke with a round to go but he does know how to win. He's won five times on the Challenge Tour but all of his wins have come from off the pace.

It's great to see Haotong Li back in-contention again but he's flattered to deceive a few times of late and the one I like amongst the leading group is New Zealand's Ryan Fox, who's been in terrific form for a while now.

The Kiwi won the Ras al Khaimah Classic in February and prior to last week's 54th in the US PGA Championship, he had form figures since his win reading 15-9-8-2 on the DP World Tour.

I suspect Fox will hang around over the weekend and 10.0 9/1 is a perfectly fair price.

In addition to backing Fox, I've also had a small bet on Italy's Guido Migliozzi at 30.029/1. Migliozzi was a pick for the Find Me a 100 Winner column last time out in Belgium and although he tailed off to finish 52nd, there were definitely signs of encouragement.

It's less than a year since the two time DP World Tour winner finished fourth in the US Open and he's affair price to claim his third title.

10:35 - May 27, 2022

The second round of the Dutch Open is well underway, and I'll be back later today to look at that event once they've reached the halfway stage but for now I'm concentrating on the Charles Schwab Challenge where world number one, Scottie Scheffler, is one of eight men tied at the top.

With the rough up, the course playing firm, and the wind proving troublesome, four-under-par was the best anyone could muster at Colonial Country Club yesterday and that's the first time since 2000 that a 66 was enough to lead the way.

On that occasion, John Cook held the solo lead before going on to finish eighth and if we are to see one of the eight go on to take the title, it will be the first time a first-round leader has won in ten years.

Jordan Spieth led through rounds one, two and three 12 months ago before finishing second and that's the closest any first-round leader has come to winning since Zach Johnson won the second of his two titles in 2012.

With eight players tied at the top and as many as 25 players within two of the lead, patience is required but I have had a couple of small early in-play wagers.

There's barely any wind forecasted today so we could see a very different day with much lower scores posted so we could be surveying a very different leaderboard tomorrow and I'm happy to chance two morning starters at huge prices...

As highlighted in the preview, the average age of the winners here is 36 which is a good omen for one of the leaders, the current second favourite, Webb Simpson, but I've plumped for a 36-year-old at a much bigger price - Brendon Todd at 100.099/1.

Todd sits on two-under-par and just two off the lead and so too does Martin Trainer who is simply too big for a PGA Tour winner at 500.0499/1.

Dutch Open Pre-Event Selections:

Bernd Wiesberger @ 24.023/1

Thorbjorn Olesen @ 34.033/1

Nicolai Hojgaard @ 55.054/1

In-PLay Picks;

Ryan Fox @ 10.09/1

Guido Migliozzi @ 30.029/1

Charles Schwab Challenge Pre-Event Selections:

Abraham Ancer 48.047/1

Justin Rose @ 65.064/1

In-Play Picks:

Brendon Todd @ 100.099/1

Martin Trainer @ 500.0499/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 pts Stewart Cink @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1 pt Peter Malnati @ 420.0419/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

0.5 pt Vince Whaley @ 800.0799/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 pts Vince Whaley Top 20 Finish @ 10.519/2

2 pts Rafa Cabrera Bello @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

