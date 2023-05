Campillo shows the way at the KLM

Harry Hall off to hot start in Texas

Kinhult chanced after round one

21:15 - May 25, 2023

The first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge is a long way from finishing but there's already a similarity between this week's two events.

After a nine-under-par 63 around Bernardus Golf this morning, the in-form Spaniard, Jorge Campillo, leads the KLM Open by three strokes and over in Texas, England's Harry Hall has posted an eight-under-par 62 around Colonial to lead by four.

The afternoon wave are still on the course but Hall is going to take some catching.

I'll take a more detailed look at that event tomorrow, but I've already had a small in-running play at the KLM Open, where my pre-event pick, Pablo Larrazabal, is one of three players tied for second on -6.

It's a bunched leaderboard below the front four with seven players tied for fifth on -5 but the one I like is Sweden's Marcus Kinhult, who's on four-under-par after an opening 68 this morning.

Kinhult loves a links layout and I thought he was fractionally big at 65.064/1.

KLM Open Pre-Event Selection:

Pablo Larrazabal @ 80.079/1

In-Play Pick:

Marcus Kinhult @ 65.064/1

Charles Schwab Challenge Pre-Event Selection:

Kurt Kitayama @ 75.074/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 Us Brendon Todd @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 Us Sepp Straka @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1U Austin Eckroat @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

0.5 U Carson Young @ 410.0409/1 Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Daniel Gavins @ 330.0329/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter