The Punter's In-Play Blog: Sergio and Spieth set the early pace

The second round of the Made in Himmerland is well underway and the defending champion, Bernd Wiesberger, has already been matched at a low of 2.186/5. At the time of writing, he leads by four, having played 13 holes of his second round and with the wind forecasted to pick up this afternoon, he's in a commanding position.

I'll be back later today with a look at the tournament at the halfway stage.

Over on the PGA Tour, the Charles Schwab Challenge is also being dominated by former champions with the 2001 winner, Sergio Garcia, tied at the top after the opening round with the 2016 champ, Jordan Spieth. And it's the latter that dominates the market.

This is the 13th time Spieth has led or co-led after the opening round and the second time in three starts. He was tied for the lead after the first round of the Byron Nelson Championship two weeks ago before going on to finish ninth but he has a fair record when he's led after round one, going on to win five times.

Between 2009 and 2012, the Charles Schwab Challenge was won by the first round leader or co-leader on three occasions. Steve Stricker opened up with back-to-back 63s in 2009, David Toms shot back-to-back 62s to open the 2011 edition and Zach Johnson hung on to win by a stroke a year later, despite shooting 72 in round four. None of the three won wire-to-wire and they're the only first round leaders to go on to win since 1996.

Toms made a bit of a meal of his win. He was seven clear at halfway but after a 74 in round three, he went into the final round trailing Charlie Wi by a stroke. He won by a stroke.

Both the leaders putted really well yesterday so there's a chance the flatsticks go cold today and I was quite tempted to lay Spieth at less than 2/1. He looks short enough given the tournament stats but I distinctly remember the 2016 edition, and that's enough to put me off.

I was on Harris English, who finished second, and Spieth won despite not having his A game tee-to-green. In typical peak-Spieth style, he chipped in from off the green and holed numerous long putts - as he did yesterday (see below).

It looks fluky when he plays like that, but he's done it so many times it can't just be luck. He's a very special talent and he could easily go on to win but he's too short for my liking.

I'm going to leave this one alone for now and I'll be back tomorrow morning with a look a the state of play at halfway.

Made in Himmerland Pre-Event Selections:

Guido Migliozzi @ 48.047/1

Charles Schwab Challenge Pre-Event Selections:

Collin Morikawa @ 16.015/1

Justin Rose @ 40.039/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 1 u Nicolai Von Dellingshausen @ 300.0299/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Nicolai Von Dellingshausen @ 7/1 Top 20 (Sportsbook)

Back 1u Nicolai Von Dellingshausen @ 5/1 Top 30 (Sportsbook)

Back 1 ½ u Keith Mitchell @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 ½ u Patton Kizzire @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

