The Punter's In-Play Blog: Patience required at Wentworth

22:20 - September 9, 2021

After a medical emergency to one of the spectators, the latter groups were delayed at the BMW PGA Championship today for almost half-an-hour so the first round didn't quite get completed but it doesn't effect the early leaderboard. Here's the current state of play with prices to back at 22:10.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout -8 5.14/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat -8 14.013/1

Adam Scott -7 7.06/1

Justin Rose -5 13.5

Masahiro Kawamura -5 24.023/1

Laurie Canter -5 40.039/1

-4 and 24.023/1 bar

South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat show the way after the opening round and both are aiming to emulate the defending champ, Tyrrell Hatton, who went on to take the title after being tied at the top after round one.

Hatton was one of three players leading after shooting an opening 66 last year and the trio experienced very different fates. Adri Arnaus couldn't break 70 after the first round and he finished 32nd and Justin Harding followed up his 66 with an 82 to miss the cut!

Bezuidenhout and Aphibarnrat both look short given the only other first round leader or co-leader to go on to win in the last 25 years was Luke Donald a decade ago and that it's perfectly possible to get away with a very slow start here.

In the last 15 years we've seen winners come from five, six, seven and even eight strokes back after round one, and they've made up plenty of places too.

Back in 2016, Chris Wood sat 54th after the opening round before winning, the 2010 winner, Simon Khan, sat 65th after the opening round and Anders Hansen, when winning the second of his two titles, was sitting in 90th place in 2007!

I'm going to take a patient approach this week given those stats but as highlighted in the preview, course form stands up nicely at Wentworth and I'm happy to chance the 2018 winner, Francesco Molinari, who sits tied for 12th and five off the lead. That's as far back as he was when he won here three years ago, although he sat tied for 29th on that occasion.

I'll be back tomorrow night after the cut's been made.



Pre-Event Selections:

Rasmus Højgaard @ 65.064/1

Guido Migliozzi @ 70.069/1

In-Play Pick:

Francesco Molinari @ 65.064/1

Find Me A 100 Winner Picks:

Back 2 u Calum Hill @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Renato Paratore @ 320.0319/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1u each/way Renato Paratore Top Italian @ 7/1 (Sportsbook)

