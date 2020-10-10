The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cink the halfway value in Vegas

11:30 - October 10, 2020

Former winners, Patrick Cantlay and Martin Laird, are amongst a group of five at the head of affairs in Vegas but it's world number six, and first round leader, Bryson DeChambeau, that still heads the market. Here are the current standings with prices to back at 11:20.

Patrick Cantlay -14 [5.1]

Brian Harman -14 [13.5]

Martin Laird -14 [20.0]

Peter Malnati -14 [22.0]

Austin Cook -14 [30.0]

Bryson DeChambeau -13 [4.2]

Sergio Garcia -12 [17.5]

Sungjae Im -12 [19.5]

Stewart Cink -12 [44.0]

James Hahn -12 [46.0]

Wyndham Clark -12 [75.0]

Nate Lashley -12 [80.0]

-11 and [50.0] bar

So easy has the scoring been over the first two days that a pair of three-under-par 68s wasn't enough to see anyone through to the weekend and the cut mark of -7 is the lowest 36-hole cut in PGA Tour history. They've been going super low but the weather may just hold them up slightly over the weekend with the wind predicted to rise a bit this afternoon and significantly so tomorrow afternoon.

With the weather in mind, this is a very difficult event to assess at this stage. Historically, being up with the pace is where you need to be at TPC Summerlin but when we've had blustery conditions, in 2015 and 2017, the winners and playoff protagonists have come from some way back.

Smylie Kaufman trailed by seven strokes after rounds two and three when he won here five years ago and Cantlay was also seven back at this stage in 2017. And the two he beat in a playoff, Meen-Whee Kim and Alex Cejka, were six and nine strokes adrift at halfway. If the wind blows harder than forecast, and it's predicted to gust at around 30 knots on Sunday, we could see some carnage but if it doesn't reach the highs forecast, we should be concentrating on the leaders.

If we strip out the 2015 and 2017 editions, three strokes (DeChambeau two years ago) is the furthest any winner has trailed by at this stage in the last 15 years and seven winners since 2006 have been in front at halfway.

It's a confusing picture and so much depends on the wind but I certainly don't think we scan too far down the leaderboard given how much quality there is inside the top-12 listed above.

With pre-event pick, DeChambeau, just one off the lead and still favourite, I'm not in a bad position but I have added one more this morning - the recent Safeway Open winner, Stewart Cink at [46.0] - who appears a little big given his obvious current form, the fact he trails by only two, and his ability to handle windy conditions.

20:45 - October 9, 2020

We've reached the halfway stage of the BMW-PGA Championship and three class-acts have edged a couple of shots clear of the field. Here's the 36 hole leaderboard with prices to back at 20:40.

Matthew Fitzpatrick -12 [3.9]

Shane Lowry -12 [4.3]

Tyrrell Hatton -11 [4.2]

Victor Perez -9 [15.5]

J.B Hansen -9 [48.0]

Adri Arnaus -8 [40.0]

Grant Forrest -8 [80.0]

Eddie Pepperell -7 [50.0]

Scott Hend -7 [180.0]

Patrick Reed -6 [25.0]

Gavin Green -6 [150.0]

Ryan Fox -6 [170.0]

Tommy Fleetwood -5 [30.0]

-5 and [150.0] bar

Danny Willett was tied for the lead at this stage before going on to win last year but it's perfectly possible to win from some way off the pace. Chris Wood was tied for 28th and eight strokes adrift at halfway when he won here in 2016 and four of the last six winners have trailed by at least five strokes through 36 holes.

The very obvious off the pace candidates are Patrick Reed and Tommy Fleetwood, who trail by six and seven strokes respectively, but it would be something of a surprise if one of the front three didn't go on to convert from here.

All three leaders had strong claims before the off and they're very difficult to separate now but I just prefer Tyrrell Hatton.

The first round leader did exceptionally well to chase down Matthew Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry in trickier conditions this afternoon and I can see why he's the one that's been shortening up all evening. Having been a [4.7] chance at the close of play, he's now down to [4.2]. I've had a small bet at [4.6] but it really is a small bet and I could have very easily left the event alone for now.

As highlighted in the In-Play tactics section of the preview, I like to play a few at big odds that are off the pace with a round to go here but I felt Hatton was just big enough to get onside with two to go. All three leaders are solid and dependable performers in-contention but Hatton has been the more prolific of the three of late.

11:00 - October 9, 2020

The second round of the BMW-PGA Championship is well underway and I'll return to that one at halfway, either this evening or first thing in the morning, but for now I'm concentrating on the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, where the US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau, shows the way after a nine-under-par 62 in the morning yesterday.

Having already been matched at a low of [2.66], when he raced to seven-under-par after just ten holes of his opening round, DeChambeau trades at [3.2] this morning and that looks short enough to me with so much of the tournament to play. The morning starters enjoyed an advantage of almost a stroke yesterday and I suspect we'll see a similar disparity today. Plenty of players should pass Bryson before he tees off in round two and I can't see that price getting any shorter.

Course specialist and 2017 winner, Patrick Cantlay, is one of five players tied for second and he and DeChambeau dominate the market. Cantlay's a [6.6] chance and it's [30.0] bar and I fancy there's quite a bit of value to be had today.

Having backed DeChambeau before the off at [10.0], I've layed a little back this morning and recycled the stakes on three players in-contention at very juicy prices.

James Hahn and Nate Lashley were both backed last time out they both look big this morning. After a ninth at the Safeway Open and a sixth at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Hahn is holding his form very nicely and he looks generously priced at [55.0] after yesterday's opening seven-under-par 64 that sees him sit tied for seventh.

I really quite fancied the chances of Lashley at the Sanderson Farms Championship last week so it's a bit frustrating to see him fly out of the blocks here but there's still plenty of juice in his price this morning at [90.0] given he sits alongside Cantlay in a tie for second.

Having won and finished runner-up at the Desert Classic, another low scoring event in the desert, Andrew Landry was someone I briefly looked at on Monday but his recent form figures and his two missed cuts here were off-putting. Even so, given he's won two PGA Tour events in the last two years, I should have thrown a few pounds at him at [1000.0] and I'm more than happy to do so at [130.0] given he trails by just two strokes. That's an insulting price for someone that knows how to win.

19:20 - October 8, 2020

I've decided to add Eddie Pepperell at [25.0] in the BMW-PGA Championship. He was on the shortlist before the off and he's just one off the lead after a five-under-par 67 this afternoon. He' tees off early tomorrow at 7:45.

15:55 - October 8, 2020

The hot group at the BMW-PGA Championship at Wentworth this morning was the Patrick Reed-Lee Westwood-Tyrrell Hatton three-ball and just after they'd played the par five fourth hole, their 14th hole of the round, after starting at the ninth, the trio dominated the leaderboard.

Hatton eagled the fifth to get to six-under-par, Westwood birdied it to get to -4 and Reed parred it to remain on five-under-par. It was a joy to watch the three top-class protagonists weave their way around Wentworth but the last four holes proved costly for Reed and Westwood. Reed played them in three-over and Westwood +2 leaving Hatton alone on top on -6.

The afternoon starters still have plenty of holes to play so it's perfectly possible that Hatton gets caught by the end of the day and the stats suggest that'll be no bad thing for the Englishman.

Since Nick Faldo won his fourth and final BMW-PGA Championship title way back in 1989, as many as 45 players have led or co-led after round one of the BMW-PGA Championship and course specialist, Luke Donald, in 2011, who like Faldo 31 years ago, won wire-to-wire, is the only one of the 45 to go on to win. Whoever sits atop of the leaderboard this evening, they look worth swerving.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, a slow start can be overcome here and four of the last six winners have trailed by at least five strokes after round one. There really is no rush to get involved. I'll have another look tonight and I'll update again if I do get involved but for now I'm happy to sit on my hands.

Over on the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, US Open champ, Bryson DeChambeau has just begun and I'll have a look at that one tomorrow too. As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, it's a different story at TPC Summerlin

Last year's winner, Kevin Na, trailed by five in a tie for 43rd after round one and that's the furthest any winners trailed after the opening round in as far back as I checked (1996). And that's including the old five round editions staged up until 2003. In contrast to Wentworth, a decent start is imperative in Vegas.

BMW-PGA Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Aaron Rai @ [60.0]

Sam Horsfield @ [60.0]

Rasmus Højgaard @ [70.0]

John Catlin @ [95.0]

In-Play Picks:

Eddie Pepperell @ [25.0]

Tyrrell Hatton @ [4.6]

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Pre-Event Selections:

Bryson DeChambeau @ [10.0]

Kevin Na @ [100.0]

Cameron Champ @ [100.0]

Denny McCarthy @ [100.0]

Aaron Wise @ [120.0]

Sam Burns @ [220.0]

In-Play Picks:

James Hahn @ [55.0]

Nate Lashley @ [90.0]

Andrew Landry @ [130.0]

Stewart Cink @ [46.0]

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter