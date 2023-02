Northern Irish youngster McKibbin cards brilliant 64

11:30 - February 9, 2023

Emboldened by making his first cut of 2023 last week - and carding a third round 67 to celebrate - Northern Irishman Tom McKibbin scored eight birdies in a bogey-free 64 that earned him the first round lead in the Singapore Classic.

The Classic Course at Laguna National is sometimes known as 'The Beast' but not for this 20-year-old who said afterwards: "The course is pretty tricky if you find the wrong spots on the greens but I navigated it well. I played nicely last week and it's nice to continue that form."

McKibbin has been tipped by Padraig Harrington to "win quick" on the main tour but the youngster is in new territory. Coincidentally, his only previous professional experience of leading at the end of a round came last February in the Cape Town Open when he was clear after 36 and 54 holes before finishing third.

The market is a little lacking in substance currently but McKibbin, backed between 140.0139/1 and 170.0169/1 before the off is now 12.5.

Four players are lined up one shot behind him after 65s: the Frenchman Mathieu Pavon (who rebounded from a poor final round when in-contention last week and is 13.5), Sami Valimaki (the fourth time in eight seasonal starts that he has been top five after 18 holes, he is 11.521/2) plus two Swedes, Joakim Lagergren 13.5 and Simon Forsstrom 29.028/1.

The ultra-consistent Jordan Smith shot a 67 to share ninth and heads the betting on 10.519/2.

My top selection in the Each-Way Preview Antoine Rozner and Find Me a 100 Winner pick Jeunghun Wang both emulated Smith's score to now be 12.5 and 40.039/1. I'll stick with those and wait for the market to form before adding any in-play options.

Despite that nickname, there was plenty of low scoring but, should the wind get up, it does look like a trappy test. We could be in for another fun DP World Tour weekend.

Note: Steve didn't make selections this week so I have noted mine and Dave Tindall's from the Each-Way columns below.

My Singapore Classic Pre-Event Selections:

Antoine Rozner @ 29.028/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello @ 51.050/1

John Catlin @ 67.066/1

Dave Tindall's WM Phoenix Open Pre-Event Selections:

Tom Kim @ 29.028/1

Rickie Fowler @ 51.050/1

Erik Van Rooyen @ 251.0250/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Si Woo Kim @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1u Garrick Higgo @ 450.0449/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Jeunghun Wang @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

