The Punter's In-Play Blog: Macintyre up by five at halfway

Scheffler looking to close the gap in Maryland

Matsuyama the value play at halfway

Penge nicely priced to overhaul the home hero

09:45 - August 16, 2025

After a weather delay on Thursday, pre-event 85.084/1 chance, Robert Macintyre, was trading at 16/117.00 to win the BMW Championship when I called it a day and went to bed.

It looked a tempting price given the rain softened course was likely to play a bit easy than it had earlier in the day and I regret not taking it now as he finished his first round with six birdies in-a-row to post an eight-under-par 62!

Macintyre then picked up on Friday morning where he'd left off on Thursday evening and after a quite brilliant bogey-free six-under-par 64, he leads by five with just two rounds to play.

The world number one, Scottie Scheffler, who was matched at odds-on on Thursday, is Macintyre's closest challenger after he posted a bogey-free 65 in the afternoon and it's going to be fascinating to see if Macintyre can convert.

A bogey-free 65 puts Scottie Scheffler in the final group heading into the weekend @BMWChamps. pic.twitter.com/skg4ZAxDop -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 15, 2025

Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 9:30.

Robert Macintyre -14 2.285/4

Scottie Scheffler -9 2.89/5

Ludvig Aberg -8 12.011/1

Hideki Matsuyama -7 32.031/1

Tommy Fleetwood -6 36.035/1

-6 and 55.054/1 bar

In the last 30 years, 29 players have led by five through two rounds on the PGA Tour and 20 of them went on to win.

The sample size isn't huge but that's a strike rate of more than 69% suggesting Macintyre is a fair price at odds against but it's never that simple.

How many of those 29 were being chased by the best player on the planet? And it may be worth highlighting that six of the last 10 players to lead by five at this stage failed to convert.

If forced to pick one of the two market leaders, I'd side with Scheffler but the best value at halfway looks to sit with the man in fourth, Hideki Matsuyama, at 33/134.00.

The Japanese won the Genesis Invitational last year having trailed by eight at halfway and by six with 18 to play, he won the Sony Open in 2022 having trailed by six at this stage, and he lost a playoff at the St Jude Invitational in 2021 having trailed by 10 strokes at halfway and by nine with a round to go, so we know he's capable of closing a gap over the weekend.

Recommended Bet Back Hideki Matsuyama EXC 34.0

Over on the DP World Tour, after rounds of 66-64 around Furesø Golf Club, the 2023 winner, Rasmus Hojgaard, leads the Danish Championship by two strokes over the first-round leader, Marco Penge, at the halfway stage and it already looks like a two-man tussle.

Here's the latest state of play with prices to back at 9:40.

Rasmus Hojgaard -12 2.01/1

Marco Penge -10 3.5551/20

Aaron Cockerill -7 42.041/1

Nicklas Norgaard -6 23.022/1

Adrien Saddier -6 32.031/1

Maximilian Steinlechner -6 60.059/1

-5 and 60.059/1

Given their obvious quality, it's very hard to look passed the front two on the leaderboard and the value sits with the man in second at around 5/23.50.

Hojgaard has been tied for the lead at halfway four times (three times on the DP World Tour and once on the HotelPlanner Tour) and he led the 2022 Open de France by six strokes through 36 holes, but he failed to kick on and win on every occasion.

He'll enjoy the support of the home crowd, and he may well take the title for a second time, but he looks short enough at even money.

Penge, who won his first DP World Tour title at the Hainan Classic in April in impressive fashion, by three strokes, is far and away the most likely man to capitalise should Rasmus fail over the weekend and I've backed him at 3.613/5 but I'm also happy to take a tiny chance on last year's British Masters winner, Niclas Norgaard.

Recommended Bet Back Marco Penge EXC 3.6

The 33-year-old Dane clearly enjoys a tree-lined test, and he looks fractionally big at anything over 20/121.00.

The majority of the immediate chasers are inexperienced and hard to fancy so although he'll need plenty of help from the front two, Norgaard is the very obvious alternative to the leading duo.

Recommended Bet Back Niklas Norgaard EXC 24.0

The leaders tee off in Denmark at 11:40 UK time, 10 minutes after the live coverage starts on Sky.

Now read more Golf tips and previews here.