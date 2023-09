Swede cools off after fast start

A slow start can be overcome

Three early in-play picks added

20:35- August 31, 2023

After birdies at his last three holes this afternoon, one of Dave Tindall's three First Round Leader fancies, Masahiro Kawamura, ended the day tied for the lead at the Omega European Masters with five others but it's the two-time winner and pre-event favourite, Matthew Fitzpatrick, who also began the event in the afternoon, that dominates the market after he too posted a seven-under-par 63 around Crans.

Fitzpatrick now trades at just a shade over 3/13.95 and that looks a fair price given his course record, but he wasn't the only one to trade at less than 4/14.80 today.

The pre-event second favourite, Ludvig Aberg, hit a low of just 4.57/2 after he'd birdied five of his first six holes, but he cooled off after that, parring the next 11 holes in-a-row before picking up a birdie four at the par five ninth to sign off. Tied for seventh and trailing by a stroke, the talented young Swede now trades at around 9/19.80.

As highlighted in the preview, I thought Fitzpatrick was fairly priced before the off and if he can successfully navigate his first four holes tomorrow morning - 10, 11, 12, and 13 - which all averaged over-par today, I can see him shortening up.

The first and second 12 months ago, Thriston Lawrence and Matt Wallace, were inside the top-three places all week long and Lawrence was in front after rounds one and three but somewhat bizarrely, he's the only first round leader or co-leader go on to win since Ernie Els in 2003.

That may not sound too strange, but Els was the fourth winner in-a-row to end the first round in front and the three winners before him all won wire-to-wire.

Both Rory McIlroy and Scott Hend have lost playoffs having led after every round and Tyrrell Hatton and Matteo Manassero have both finished third after leading on Thursday night but Lawrence broke a poor run for first round leaders and co-leaders that lasted 20 years so I wouldn't give up hope if your picks are slightly off the pace.

The 2021 winner, Rasmus Hojgaard, sat tied for 33rd and eight off the lead, Richie Ramsay trailed by six in 2012 and five of the last 15 winners have trailed by five after round one.

With that in mind, I'm happy to have a couple of small early in-running plays on a couple of players trailing at juicy odds - Romain Langasque and Simon Forsstrom.

Langasque has missed four of seven cuts here when he's started slowly but when he shot his best opening round of 68 here, he finished seventh, having tied for the lead after a 63 in round two.

Given he trails by just two after this afternoon's five-under-par 65, and that he starts nice and early tomorrow, I thought 32.031/1 looked fair for the Frenchman.

Forsstrom, who sits three off the lead after round one, is a far more speculative play at 200.0199/1 but he was a very impressive winner of the Soudal Open in May and the last three winners of the event, like Forsstrom this year, were playing in the event for the first time.

Although he's tied for the lead, the Made In Denmark runner-up, Nacho Elvira, who did very little wrong before finally losing to Rasmus Hojgaard in extra time in Denmark, is also a big price at in excess of 40.039/1 given he clearly loves the venue.

He hit the front during round two here last year before eventually finishing ninth and that playoff defeat last month may have installed some grit and belief.

Omega European Masters Pre-event Selection:

Robert MacIntyre @ 40.039/1

In-Play Picks:

Romain Langasque @ 32.031/1

Nacho Elvira @ 46.045/1

Simon Forsstrom @ 200.0199/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2u Thriston Lawrence @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

2u Pablo Larrazabal 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1u Shubhankar Sharma 230.0229/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter