14:15 - August 25, 2023

I'm no fan of the handicap system adopted in 2019 at the FedEx Cup decider - the Tour Championship - and the moan meter was turned up to ten after Scottie Scheffler had played just six holes of his opening round.

Having started the tournament with a two-stroke lead, Scheffler was matched at just 1.454/9 when he hit his second shot on the par five sixth to six feet. An eagle three would have seen him stretch his advantage to six shots but anyone that's been watching the world number one over the last few months knows, a six-footer is no certainty for Scottie.

Scheffler missed the eagle, but he still led by five once he'd tapped in the birdie putt and we looked set for a very boring tournament. Everything changed on the back-nine though and when he triple-bogeyed the par three 15th, it was game on. Here's the state of play after round one with prices to back at 14:00.

Viktor Hovland -10 5.04/1

Collin Morikawa -10 6.25/1

Keegan Bradley -10 18.5

Scottie Scheffler -9 4.77/2

Russell Henley -8 22.021/1

Adam Schenk -8 65.064/1

Rory McIlroy -7 12.5

Jon Rahm -7 15.5

Matt Fitzpatrick -7 34.033/1

Xander Schauffele -6 26.025/1

-6 and 42.041/1 bar

Whatever happens from here on in, Collin Morikawa and Keegan Bradley have at least demonstrated that it is going to be possible to win from way off the pace from the start. Something that hasn't really seemed likely over the last four years.

Morikawa began the event trailing Scheffler by nine and trading at around 220.0219/1 and trailing by seven, Bradley was a 400.0399/1 chance before the off.

Scheffler still heads the market and he's highly unlikely to flitter away shots again this week, like he did yesterday, but he's impossible to fancy while he's putting so woefully. He ranked 28 of 30 for Putting Average yesterday and dead last for Strokes Gained Putting.

Given he was coming into the event off a victory last week, it wasn't a big surprise to see Viktor Hovland start fairly slowly yesterday - parring his first nine holes.

Winning back-to-back is never easy but his two-under, bogey-free back-nine has set him up nicely for the rest of the week and if forced to pick the winner now, he'd be my man. I'm not in any rush to side with him at 4/14.80 though.

Morikawa's golf was almost immaculate yesterday and he's the man to beat if he can continue to find fairways and greens but it's never easy to back up a super low round and I'm happy to swerve him too.

Rory McIlroy didn't start the event brilliantly bu that's hardly surprising given he's been suffering with back spasms since Tuesday and for that reason alone he's one to avoid.

Russell Henley and Adam Schenk played very nicely yesterday but it's hard to envisage either man winning an event of this magnitude. Henley gets in his own way in run of the mill PGA Tour events and Schenk is yet to win on Tour.

I was sorely tempted to leave the event alone for now and see where we stand at halfway but I'm happy to take a very small chance on Jon Rahm.

The Spaniard didn't impress yesterday but he's more than capable of sparking to life today and he's fairly priced at 15.5 given he only trails by three.

Play was suspended at 13:00 UK time at the Czech Masters due to the threat of lightening with the first-round leader, Sami Valimaki, having played just one hole.

Play has just resumed so, fingers crossed, we may well get to the halfway stage today. The original communication suggested we'd be on stop for in excess of a couple of hours but they're back out there after an hour and 11 minutes!

12:40 - August 24, 2023

This week's FedEx Cup decider - the Tour Championship - is yet to start and the two frontrunners - Scottie Scheffler and Viktor Hovland - don't begin their opening rounds until 19:00 UK time but we're well underway on the DP World Tour where Finland's Sami Valimaki has set the early pace at the Czech Masters with a nine-under-par 63 this morning.

The pre-event 140.0139/1 shot is an odds-on chance to end the day in front but given most of the big names have only just kicked off their opening rounds, and given the conditions are perfect and the course is very scorable, it's not inconceivable that someone catches him.

The huge-hitting Swedish sensation, Ludvig Aberg, has eagled the first but he failed to birdie the second, despite almost driving the green, and it's going to be fascinating to see how he and his playing partner, the equally big-hitting Dane, Nicolai Hojgaard, who's birdied the first two holes, fare playing together this afternoon.

It's a bit too early to get involved but it's perhaps worth noting that the inaugural winner, Jamie Donaldson, is the only first round leader to win and that we've seen winners trailing by three, four and six strokes after round one.

Tour Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Lucas Glover @ 70.069/1

In-Play Pick:

Jon Rahm @ 15.5

Czech Masters Pre-event Selections:

Thorbjorn Olesen @ 65.064/1

Thriston Lawrence @ 85.084/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2u Matti Schmid @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

2u Tapio Pulkkanen 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1u Adri Arnaus 230.0229/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

