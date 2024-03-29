The Punter's In-Play Blog: Ominous start by Scheffler in Houston

Two tied at the top in Texas

Poor finish sees Clark trail by six

Sheffler looks poised to win three in-a-row

10:30 - March 29, 2024

The second round of the Indian Open is well underway on the DP World Tour and I'll be back later today with a look at that one at the halfway stage but for now I'm going to concentrate on the Houston Open on the PGA Tour, where the world number one and pre-event favourite, Scottie Scheffler, has started nicely.

Following his unsuccessful title defence at the Valspar Championship, Taylor Moore is tied for the lead with Korn Ferry Tour graduate, Wilson Furr, but both will be aware of the proximity of Scheffler, who's tied for third alongside Davis Riley and Joe Highsmith.

There was a marginally draw bias of 0.44 strokes in favour of the early starters yesterday and after a slow start, Scheffler made the most of the near perfect conditions, posting a bogey-free five-under-par 65 to trail the leading pair by two.

The pre-event second favourite, Wyndham Clark, who's been struggling with back issues, looked like being the biggest threat to Scheffler, and he still might be if he performs well today with an early start, but having been matched at a low of 8.88/1, he finished his first round poorly, dropping three strokes in his last five holes to post a level-par 70 and he's now trading at more than 40.039/1.

Having been a solid 3/14.00 favourite on the Exchange before the off, and a 5/23.50 chance on the High Street, Scheffler is now trading at around the 11/82.38 mark and that doesn't look too short.

Scheffler hasn't dropped a shot in 49 holes and his five-under-par 65 was his 28th consecutive under-par round on the PGA Tour. He's posted a below-par score in every round he's played in this year and so far he's a whopping 125-under-par!

PGA TOUR history!



Scottie Scheffler has the most consecutive rounds under par on record (28) after today's 65 @TCHouOpen.



66

64

71

66

67

66

69

65

69

64

70

68

66

66

66

68

70

70

68

70

67

70

66

67

69

68

64

65 pic.twitter.com/zRw5HhyCRD ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 28, 2024

That incredible run can't go on forever but I'm in no rush to lay any of my wager back and he's going to be hard to beat if he starts hitting a few more greens.

He took a bit of time off after his Players Championship win and that may have been the reason for his slight rustiness with his irons. He needed to get up-and-down for par on his first three holes yesterday morning and he hit just 11 of 18 in round one.

Indian Open Pre-event Bet:

Anirban Lahiri @ 28.027/1

Houston Open Pre-event Pick:

Scotties Scheffler @ 4.3100/30

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Simon Forsstrom @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Daniel van Tonder @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Martin Trainer @ 400.0399/1 & Top-20 Finish

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Read Dave Tindall's US Masters guide here



*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

