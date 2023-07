Finau cools off at lightning start

One of Steve's longshots shows the way

Matsuyama back after strong start

09:05 - July 28, 2023

After playing his first four holes in five-under-par, the defending champion, Tony Finau, threatened to take a stranglehold on the fifth edition of the 3M Open yesterday morning but he slowed down considerably after that and after getting to six-under-par through six, he ended the day on just five-under-par.

One of my Find Me a 100 Winner selections, Lee Hodges, shows the way after day one following a bogey-free eight under-par 63 but Hideki Matsuyama, who is one of four men tied for second on -7, is the new and understandable favourite after day one.

Stormy weather late in the day prevented the opening round from completing yesterday and the latter starters still have a couple of holes of round one to play when they return to the course today but none of them are threatening the leaders.

Looking at the first four editions of the 3M Open, we can probably scan quite a way down the leaderboard given two of the first four winners started quite slowly.

The inaugural winner, Matthew Wolff, sat 49th and seven off the lead and the 2021 winner, Cameron Champ, sat 38th and five back after round one. Both opened up with two-under-par 69s.

The other two winners, Michael Thompson and Tony Finau were up with pace throughout. Thompson sat second and one off the lead and Finau sat third and two back last year, and I suspect we might see a similar scenario this time around.

Overnight rain and no wind will render TPC Three Cities defenceless today and low scores are expected which is going to make it tough for those that started slowly to make up ground today.

There doesn't appear to be any rain in the forecast over the weekend but there are 16 players within three of the lead as it stands and it's highly likely that a reasonable number of those players will go low again in today's scorable conditions.

The key stats in each of the first four editions have been Greens In Regulation and Strokes Gained Approach and after day one, Matsuyama tops both of those metrics.

The Japanese star had the ball on a string all day yesterday and only a lukewarm putter prevented him from putting daylight between him and the rest.

He's unlikely to suddenly start holing putt after putt but he might not have to. The inaugural winner, Wolff, ranked only 39th for Strokes Gained Putting and sixth for Putting Average and Finau ranked 42nd and 37th for those two metrics.

Matsuyama ranks 44th for PA and 108th for SGP after day one so some improvement is probably required but given he's no bigger than 9/25.30 on the High Street, I was happy to get him onside at 6.611/2 this morning.

This is Matsuyama's best start of the season and on the last two occasions that he sat second after round one he went on to win - at the US Masters and the ZOZO Championship in 2021.

Like all today's afternoon starters, Hideki is going to have to find a way to cope with the stifling afternoon heat and that's a negative, especially if the likes of Emiliano Grillo, J.T Poston or Kevin Streelman, who all have early tee times today, kick on early, but all things considered, I thought odds in excess of 5/15.80 were fair.

15:10 - July 27, 2023

On of my three pre-event selections, Cameron Champ, has withdrawn from the 3M Open before the off and another of the three, Adam Hadwin, is two-under-par after after eight holes but he's already miles behind the defending champ, Tony Finau!

The world number 19 hasn't been playing well of late, producing recent figures reading 72-MC-32-45-MC-MC but he's put that form behind him in fine style so far, starting his defence by playing the first six holes in six-under-par and we're already wondering whether he can break 60!

Having been matched at a high of 23.022/1 before the off and having gone off at around 21.020/1, Finau has already been matched at a low of 4.3100/30.

I'll be back tomorrow, when we've hopefully finished the opening round, but that's by no means a given looking at the forecast. A hot and steamy afternoon awaits, and thundery weather can't be ruled out.

3M Open Pre-Event Selection:

Adam Hadwin @ 50.049/1

Cameron Champ @ 90.089/1 - N/R

Taylor Pendrith @ 90.089/1

In-Play Pick:

Hideki Matsuyama @ 6.611/2

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 u Lee Hodges @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1 u Troy Merritt @ 270.0269/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1 u Stewart Cink @ 280.0279/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1 u James Hahn @ 310.0309/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1