The Punter's In-Play Blog: Lowry leads again in Florida

With three events on the go it's going to be a busy week.

Play was suspended due to fading light at the Puerto Rico Open, with Scott Piercy and Joe Highsmith tied for the lead on -7.

The second round of the Jonsson Workwear Open is well underway on the DP World Tour in South Africa.

I'll be back later today with a look at that one at the halfway stage but there's every chance that Italy's Matteo Manassero will be showing the way.

The four-time DP World Tour winner threatened to break 60 around Glendower when he played his first eight holes in eight-under-par but after finishing his round with three straight pars, the 30-year-old had to settle with an 11-under-par 61!

Career low round



Matteo Manassero vaults to the top of the leaderboard with a stunning 61. #JonssonWorkwearOpen pic.twitter.com/sFTAM4YYSY ? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) March 8, 2024

The event is currently live on Sky and I'll be back at the halfway stage but for now I'm going to concentrate on the week's main event - the Arnold Palmer Invitational - where the pre-event favourites have floundered...

Scottie Scheffler, who hasn't won in almost a year (defends his Players Championship title next week) still heads the market but he's drifted from his SP of 8.88/1 to 10.09/1 after opening with a two-under-par 70 that sees him sitting tied for 20th.

Ranking second for Greens In Regulation and fifth for Strokes Gained: Tee-to Green in round one, the world number one continues to play some exceptional tee-to-green golf. But yet again the putting numbers are disappointing.

After round one, Scottie ranks 42nd for Putting Average and 55th for SG: Putting but that was quite a bit better than the figures put up by poor Rory McIlroy.

The world number two sits way down in a tie for 49th on +1 having putted so badly that he spent an hour on the practice green with coach Brad Faxon afterwards. Rory ranks 61st for PA and 66th for SG: Putting after day one.

The third favourite, Viktor Hovland, began the event with three straight bogeys and he signed off with another drop at the last but he's certainly not out of the argument after a one-under-par 71 given a slow start at Bay Hill can be overcome.

Matt Every trailed by seven after round one when he defended the title 10 years ago and in the last seven years, we've seen two winners trail by four after round one and two trailing by five.

After his disappointing final round at the Cognizant Classic on Monday, the leader, Shane Lowry, is the 12/113.00 second favourite thanks to his six-under-par 66 in the trickier afternoon conditions (the morning starters averaged 1.03 strokes better than the PM starters) and Dave Tindall's each-way fancy, Sam Burns, is the current third favourite. He sits tied for fourth after opening with a four-under-par 68.

But the one I like this morning is Justin Thomas at 23.022/1. HE came into the event slightly under the radar after his surprising missed cut in the Genesis Invitational but he was in fine form before that.

In his first two appearances at Bay Hill, he finished only 49th and 21st but he's twice won in Florida and looks fractionally over-priced given he has a nice early start today and that he's no bigger than 18/1 on the High Street.

