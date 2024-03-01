The Punter's In-Play Blog: Ramey and Lee lead in Florida

Two tied at the top at PGA National

09:00 - March 1, 2024

Play was suspended due to fading light at 18:22 ET yesterday at the Cognizant Classic but none of the players still to finish their opening rounds will threaten the lead.

Victor Perez is the closest, playing the 18th on -4, but Chad Ramey and SH Kim show the way after seven-under-par 64s.

PGA National is playing easier than usual having undergone several changes since last year's edition and that's somewhat disappointing.

This has always been a tough grind and an enjoyable event to watch but having converted the par four tenth into a par five and having reduced the rough from three to two-and-quarter inches, the scoring was good on day one.

Greens in regulation by the field at PGA National



2007-2019: 59.4%

2020-2023: 60.6%

So far today: 77.5% (!!) ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 29, 2024

Scoring was lower than usual but the 64s shot by Ramey and Lee are nowhere near the lowest shot here on day one.

Matt Jones shot a remarkable 61 here in 2021 to lead by three and he went on to win by five, despite losing the lead on day two.

The pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, who still heads the market after a four-under-par 67 yesterday that sees him sitting tied for 16th and three back, shot 63 here ten years ago before losing a playoff but Jones is the only first round leader or co-leader to kick on and take the title.

We've seen winners here trailing by four, five, six and even seven strokes after round one so although every course winner since the event moved here in 2007 has been inside the top-nine at halfway, a sluggish first round hasn't always proved fatal.

Sungjae Im was six back and tied for 63rd after round one when he won here in 2020 and Sepp Straka trailed by seven in a tie for 65th after the opening round when he won here two years ago.

Waiting until halfway and concentrating on the leaders makes sense but I have had one small in-play bet this morning, on the aforementioned Perez.

The Frenchman has found the fairway on the par five 18th so if he can birdie that he'd be within two strokes of the lead so I thought 120.0119/1 was generous enough given I thought this track would suit him.

Over on the DP World Tour, the second round of the SDC Championship is well underway but I'm leaving that one alone for now.

SDC Championship Pre-Event Pick:

Adrian Otaegui @ 44.043/1

Cognizant Classic Pre-Event Pick:

Russell Henley @ 32.031/1

In-Play Pick:

Victor Perez @ 120.0119/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Lee Hodges @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Camilo Villegas @ 400.0399/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Jorge Campillo @ 500.0499/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Dylan Frittelli @ 120.0119/1 (SDC Championship)

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter