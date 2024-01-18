</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Defending champ lets good start slip</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-18">18 January 2024</time></li> </ul> "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-20-180124-167.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-18T19:38:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-18T19:54:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic is all but done and dusted so our man's here with his early in-running thoughts... Young recovers to tie the lead Rory still favourite after scruffy finish Open champ chanced on debut 18:50 - January 18, 2024 The defending champion and [3/1] pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, who is in search of his fourth victory at the Dubai Desert Classic, was matched at a low of just [2.4] after he played his first nine holes in four-under-par this morning. Rory joins the lead early on day one #DubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/N3UHxAdAIa&mdash; DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 18, 2024 It was a great start, but three of his four birdies were made at the three par fives on the back nine and, as highlighted in the Course Details section of the preview, the back nine at the Emirates is far easier than the front-nine, as Rory demonstrated perfectly... He bounced back with a birdie at the second after he'd missed a short par putt on the first, but he finished poorly with bogeys at six, seven and eight and his par putt at nine thought about missing too. Rory still heads the market, and he only trails the early leaders, Cameron Young, Rasmus Hojgaard, Haotong Li and one of Dave Tindall&#39;s First Round Leader fancies, Andy Sullivan, by four, after posting a one-under-par 71. And one of those leaders, Young, who now trades at just a fraction bigger than Rory, also demonstrated how differently the two nines play. Playing in the afternoon, Young made the turn in one-over-par but he flew home on the back nine, finishing birdie-birdie-eagle. Up with the pace is the place to be here most years and Danny Willett, in 2016, who sat tied for 29th but just four off the lead, is the only winner not to be inside the top-ten after round one since Alvaro Quiros won after a slow start in blustery conditions back in 2011 but I'm not convinced it's going to be that simple this year. The rough is up and the greens are already running very fast, so scoring is tougher around the Majlis Course than we witness here most years and the chances of someone getting to Bryson DeChambeau's 24-under-par tournament record score, set in 2019, are remote to say the least. Only once in the last 14 years, in 2020, has the lead been as high as -5 after day one, and we witnessed all sorts of drama that year with the two playoff protagonists, the winner, Lucas Herbert, and the runner-up, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, both getting matched in-running at [1000.0]. Given the conditions, this could easily turn in to something of a grind, so at an average price of just over [60.0], I've had a tiny bet on the Open Champion, Brian Harman, who sits alongside the world number two, Rory, on -1. A double-bogey at the ninth, his 18th, took the gloss of Harman's opening round on debut today but American's have a fabulous record in the event, and I can see him grafting in the tough conditions when others have cried enough. The American Express has just started and it's currently live on Sky and I'll take a look at that one tomorrow after the opening round. <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The opening round of the Dubai Desert Classic is all but done and dusted so our man's here with his early in-running thoughts...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li><strong><h3> Young recovers to tie the lead </h3></strong></li> <li><strong><h3> Rory still favourite after scruffy finish<h3></h3></h3></strong></li> <li><strong><h3>Open champ chanced on debut</h3></strong></li> </ul><hr><p><strong><h2>18:50 - January 18, 2024</h2></strong></p> January 18, 2024</h2></strong></p><p>The defending champion and <b class="inline_odds" title="4.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4.00</span></b> pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, who is in search of his fourth victory at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223589935">Dubai Desert Classic</a>, was matched at a low of just <b class="inline_odds" title="7/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/5</span></b> after he played his first nine holes in four-under-par this morning. </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Rory joins the lead early on day one <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DubaiDesertClassic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DubaiDesertClassic</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolexSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolexSeries</a> <a href="https://t.co/N3UHxAdAIa">pic.twitter.com/N3UHxAdAIa</a></p>? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1747865898386419819?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 18, 2024</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>It was a great start, but three of his four birdies were made at the three par fives on the back nine and, as highlighted in the Course Details section of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/dp-world-tour-tips-dubai-desert-classic-the-punters-preview-150124-167.html">the preview</a>, the back nine at the Emirates is far easier than the front-nine, as Rory demonstrated perfectly...</p><p>He bounced back with a birdie at the second after he'd missed a short par putt on the first, but he finished poorly with bogeys at six, seven and eight and his par putt at nine thought about missing too.</p><p>Rory still heads <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223589935">the market</a>, and he only trails the early leaders, Cameron Young, Rasmus Hojgaard, Haotong Li and one of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/dp-world-tour-dubai-desert-classic-first-round-leader-tips-three-selections-from-66-1-to-100-1-160124-719.html">Dave Tindall's First Round Leader fancies, Andy Sullivan</a>, by four, after posting a one-under-par 71.</p><p>And one of those leaders, Young, who now trades at just a fraction bigger than Rory, also demonstrated how differently the two nines play. </p><p>Playing in the afternoon, Young made the turn in one-over-par but he flew home on the back nine, finishing birdie-birdie-eagle.</p><p>Up with the pace is the place to be here most years and Danny Willett, in 2016, who sat tied for 29th but just four off the lead, is the only winner not to be inside the top-ten after round one since Alvaro Quiros won after a slow start in blustery conditions back in 2011 but I'm not convinced it's going to be that simple this year.</p><p>The rough is up and the greens are already running very fast, so scoring is tougher around the Majlis Course than we witness here most years and the chances of someone getting to Bryson DeChambeau's 24-under-par tournament record score, set in 2019, are remote to say the least.</p><p>Only once in the last 14 years, in 2020, has the lead been as high as -5 after day one, and we witnessed all sorts of drama that year with the two playoff protagonists, the winner, Lucas Herbert, and the runner-up, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, both getting matched in-running at <b class="inline_odds" title="999/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1000.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">999/1</span></b>. </p><p>Given the conditions, this could easily turn in to something of a grind, so at an average price of just over <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b>, I've had a tiny bet on the Open Champion, Brian Harman, who sits alongside the world number two, Rory, on -1.</p><p>A double-bogey at the ninth, his 18th, took the gloss of Harman's opening round on debut today but American's have a fabulous record in the event, and I can see him grafting in the tough conditions when others have cried enough.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223590530">The American Express</a> has just started and it's currently live on Sky and I'll take a look at that one tomorrow after the opening round.</p><p><strong>Dubai Desert Classic Pre-Event Pick:</strong><br> Ryan Fox @ <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b></p><p><strong>In-Play Pick:</strong><br> Brian Harman @ <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b></p><p><strong>American Express Pre-Event Pick:</strong><br> JT Poston @ <b class="inline_odds" title="39/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">40.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">39/1</span></b></p><p><strong>Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:</strong><br> Antoine Rozner (2us) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br> Ewen Ferguson (2us) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="129/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">130.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">129/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br> KH Lee (2u) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="169/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">170.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">169/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br> Lee Hodges (1.5u) @ <b class="inline_odds" title="209/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">210.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">209/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p><hr><p>*You can follow me on Twitter <a 