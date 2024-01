Young recovers to tie the lead

Rory still favourite after scruffy finish

Open champ chanced on debut

18:50 - January 18, 2024

The defending champion and 3/14.00 pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, who is in search of his fourth victory at the Dubai Desert Classic, was matched at a low of just 2.47/5 after he played his first nine holes in four-under-par this morning.

Rory joins the lead early on day one #DubaiDesertClassic | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/N3UHxAdAIa ? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 18, 2024

It was a great start, but three of his four birdies were made at the three par fives on the back nine and, as highlighted in the Course Details section of the preview, the back nine at the Emirates is far easier than the front-nine, as Rory demonstrated perfectly...

He bounced back with a birdie at the second after he'd missed a short par putt on the first, but he finished poorly with bogeys at six, seven and eight and his par putt at nine thought about missing too.

Rory still heads the market, and he only trails the early leaders, Cameron Young, Rasmus Hojgaard, Haotong Li and one of Dave Tindall's First Round Leader fancies, Andy Sullivan, by four, after posting a one-under-par 71.

And one of those leaders, Young, who now trades at just a fraction bigger than Rory, also demonstrated how differently the two nines play.

Playing in the afternoon, Young made the turn in one-over-par but he flew home on the back nine, finishing birdie-birdie-eagle.

Up with the pace is the place to be here most years and Danny Willett, in 2016, who sat tied for 29th but just four off the lead, is the only winner not to be inside the top-ten after round one since Alvaro Quiros won after a slow start in blustery conditions back in 2011 but I'm not convinced it's going to be that simple this year.

The rough is up and the greens are already running very fast, so scoring is tougher around the Majlis Course than we witness here most years and the chances of someone getting to Bryson DeChambeau's 24-under-par tournament record score, set in 2019, are remote to say the least.

Only once in the last 14 years, in 2020, has the lead been as high as -5 after day one, and we witnessed all sorts of drama that year with the two playoff protagonists, the winner, Lucas Herbert, and the runner-up, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, both getting matched in-running at 1000.0999/1.

Given the conditions, this could easily turn in to something of a grind, so at an average price of just over 60.059/1, I've had a tiny bet on the Open Champion, Brian Harman, who sits alongside the world number two, Rory, on -1.

A double-bogey at the ninth, his 18th, took the gloss of Harman's opening round on debut today but American's have a fabulous record in the event, and I can see him grafting in the tough conditions when others have cried enough.

The American Express has just started and it's currently live on Sky and I'll take a look at that one tomorrow after the opening round.

Dubai Desert Classic Pre-Event Pick:

Ryan Fox @ 44.043/1

In-Play Pick:

Brian Harman @ 60.059/1

American Express Pre-Event Pick:

JT Poston @ 40.039/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Antoine Rozner (2us) @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Ewen Ferguson (2us) @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

KH Lee (2u) @ 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Lee Hodges (1.5u) @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter