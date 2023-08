Grumpy Rahm out of the reckoning

Rory heads the market midway through round two

Odds-on Brown a fair price

09:20 - August 18, 2023

The second round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational has only just finished, and we already have an odds-on favourite! Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 21:10.

Daniel Brown -11 1.865/6

Alex Fitzpatrick -5 9.28/1

Angel Hidalgo -5 15.014/1

Adrian Otaegui -3 13.012/1

Connor Syme -3 23.022/1

Eddie Pepperell -3 24.023/1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -3 36.035/1

John Parry -3 60.059/1

-2 and 40.039/1 bar

After a 17th at the Made In HimmerLand in Denmark and a seventh place finish in the States in the co-sanctioned Barbasol Championship in his last two starts, Daniel Brown was fairly well supported before the off - going off at around 65.064/1 - but he's considerably shorter now, heading into the weekend in Northern Ireland with a commanding six-stroke lead at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Brown is only the ninth player to lead by half-a-dozen at halfway on the DP World Tour since 1996 but if the small sample size can be relied upon, it's perhaps not wise to go diving in at odds-on.

Dale Whitnell successfully converted a six-stroke lead at the Scandinavian Mixed in June - going on to win by three - but four of the previous seven to lead by that many strokes through 36 holes were beaten.

That wouldn't be too surprising if the list of four contained inexperienced rookies but that's far from the case. The four to fail from the front are Sam Torrance (1996). Michael Campbell (2001), Ian Poulter (2016), and Rasmus Hojgaard (2022).

At the age of 28, Brown is seeking his first DP World Tour title but given he's eight clear of all but two players, I'm in absolutely no rush to oppose him.

Like the leader, Angel Hidalgo and Alex Fitzpatrick in tied second are also looking to win on the DP World Tour and other than the pre-event 25/126.00 chance, Adrian Otaegui, who sits tied for fourth and eight adrift, none of the chasers were particularly well fancied before the off.

All things considered, Brown is a fair price and I'm happy to leave the event alone for now.

Over at the BMW Championship, my sole pre-event pick, Jon Rahm, has played his way out of the event with a very grumpy and disappointing four-over-par 74 and Alex Fitzpatrick's brother, Matthew, is tied for second, just one stroke behind Chris Kirk on -8.

Rory McIlroy is only two off the lead after 11 holes and he's at the head of the market at present but I'll be back in the morning with a look at that event.

BMW Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Jon Rahm @ 12.011/1

ISPS Handa World Invitational Pre-event Selections:

Robert MacIntyre @ 16.015/1

Grant Forrest @ 55.054/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2u Tom Lewis @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

2u Jonathan Caldwell @ 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter