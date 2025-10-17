The Punter's In-Play Blog: Fleetwood shows the way in India

Leader has a poor record in-contention

15:20 - October 17, 2025

We've reached the halfway stage of the DP World India Championship, and the cream has risen to the top at Delhi Golf Club with the world number five, Tommy Fleetwood, just one stroke ahead of Open winners, Shane Lowry and Brain Harman. Here's the 36 holes leaderboard with prices to back at 15:00.

Tommy Fleetwood -12 2.8615/8

Shane Lowry -11 5.95/1

Brian Harman -11 7.26/1

Keita Nakajima -10 17.016/1

Joost Luiten -9 34.033/1

Brandon Robinson-Thompson -9 55.054/1

Ben Griffin -8 17.533/2

Thriston Lawrence -8 40.039/1

Michael Kim -8 44.043/1

Martin Couvra -8 65.064/1

Daniel Hillier -8 100.099/1

Alex Fitxpatrick -8 110.0109/1

Marcel Schneider -8 140.0139/1

Jorge Campillo -7 150.0149/1

Andy Sullivan -7 180.0179/1

Casey Jarvis -7 250.0249/1

Rory McIlroy -6 24.023/1

Viktor Hovland -6 46.045/1

-6 and 260.0259/1 bar

Having began his second round at the 10th hole early this morning, the well-backed pre-event second favourite, Tommy Fleetwood, who was nicely backed into around 7.613/2 before the off, birdied his 18th hole, the ninth, to take a one stroke lead.

The pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, was amongst those that began their second round in the afternoon today but after a second successive three-under 69, he trails by five at halfway, and Keita Nakajima, who trails by two, is the only player in the top four that was drawn AM-PM.

Although he's been tied for the lead at halfway 11 times previously, this is only the fifth time in Fleetwood's career that he's held a clear advantage after 36 holes and he's looking to convert for the very first time.

His record when leading, or co-leading at this stage is far from great and until he kicked on and won the Tour Championship at the end of August this year, having been tied at the top with Russell Henley at halfway, his record was zero from 14 when in front after 36 holes.

A case could be made that now he's won on the PGA Tour, he's going to be a far stronger contender in contention, but I'm not convinced, and I'm certainly not convinced enough to back him at less than 2/13.00 given the strength of the challengers.

Shane Lowry is the most likely to win should Tommy fail, according to the market, but I'm happy to swerve him too.

He got very hot on the back nine yesterday afternoon, birdying five in-a-row from the 11th but it was a bit more of a grind today (played his first 11 holes in level-par).

His chance is obvious but at the prices available, Brian Harman, at more than a point bigger, looks a better bet.

Harman shot four-under on Thursday and seven-under today so as suspected before the off, the course really does suit his eye.

Having backed Harman before the off at 27.026/1, I'm obviously happy to have him onside but I've added to the portfolio with three halfway plays.

Ben Griffin's career has really taken off this year and his excellent short game is perfect for Delhi so it's no surprise to see him in-the-mix and I'm happy to play him at around 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet Back Ben Griffin EXC 18.0

Griffin made three bogeys on Thursday, and he was two-over par for his second round after seven holes today so that's a bit of a concern but the more he learns about the track, the more it appears to suit him.

On the same score as Griffin, I thought Thriston Lawrence looked fractionally over-priced at almost 40/141.00.

The prolific South African enjoys a tree-lined test and if he can just improve fractionally on and around the greens over the weekend, he'll be there or thereabouts come Sunday afternoon.

Recommended Bet Back Thriston Lawrence EXC 40.0

Lawrence is clearly playing nicely from tee-to-green given he ranks second for Driving Distance, 17th for Driving Accuracy and sixth for Greens In Regulation at the halfway stage.

And finally, after a bit of a slow start, Viktor Hovland, warmed up nicely today.

Bogey free

Six birdies

Hit 100% of fairways



A good days work for Viktor #DPWIC pic.twitter.com/Y53UHeywA4 -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) October 17, 2025

Hovland compared the course to El Camaleón in Mexico, a track at which he won back-to-back World Wide Technology Championship titles at in 2020 and 2021, and he looks a bit big at more than 40/141.00.

Sitting alongside Rory in a tie for 17th and five off the lead, the Norwegian has plenty on his plate, but he won the Memorial Tournament two years ago having trailed by eight at halfway and he won the BMW Championship two months later having been seven adrift after 36 holes.

Recommended Bet Back Viktor Hovland EXC 48.0

