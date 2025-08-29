The Punter's In-Play Blog: Saddier shows the way at Crans

Fog causes delays on day one

22:00 - August 29, 2025

Fog kept rolling in and out on Thursday at Crans to severely hamper the opening day's play at the Omega European Masters and after several suspensions in play, we're playing catch up.

Although it's been a clear and pleasant day in the mountains today, some of the field haven't even started their second rounds so it's a tricky event to evaluate but here's the latest state of play with prices to back at 21:50.

Adrien Saddier -13 5.24/1

Matt Wallace -12 4.67/2

Jordan Smith -11 7.26/1

Thriston Lawrence -11 8.88/1

Joakim Lagergren -8 (played 16 holes) 100.099/1

Sami Valimaki -7 50.049/1

Antoine Rozner -7 55.054/1

John Parry -7 65.064/1

The two-time tournament winner, Matt Fitzpatrick, who's yet to start his second round, is trading at 10/111.00 but that looks short given he trails by nine.

Having played both their opening rounds today, it's been a long day for those at the top of the leaderboard, but they can have a lie in tomorrow with the third round starting no earlier than 14:30 local time and in the fullness of time, I suspect those originally drawn PM-AM to dominate the final leaderboard.

With all that in mind, I'm not in a rush to get too involved but I'm happy to have a small bet on Sami Valimaki at 50.049/1.

Recommended Bet Back Sami Valimaki EXC 50.0

He finished eighth in Denmark last time out when a pre-event pick at 33/134.00 and trailing by six, he looks fractionally big.

I'll be back on Sunday morning with another look when we should be close to completing the third round.

