The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hadwin shows the way at Muirfield

09:50 - June 7, 2024

The pre-event second favourite, Sebastian Soderberg, opened up the Scandinavian Mixed with an immaculate nine-under-par 63 around the Tournament Course at Vasatorps Golfklubb and the Swede was matched at just 2.021/1 when he began round two this morning with a pair of birdies.

Having looked like running away with the event, a string of pars has followed that blistering start and unless he gets back on the birdie bus he could well be caught by the halfway stage.

Although it's early days, I was happy to get Dylan Frittelli onside at 22.021/1. The South African won the Bahrain Championship as recently as February and this is far and away his fastest start since.

He sat tied eighth and three off the lead before leading all the way after that in Bahrain and I thought he was fractionally overpriced at odds in excess of 20/121.00 given he was joint-second and four off the lead after round one.

Frittelli is one of the afternoon starters so I'm hoping than Soderberg continues to par his way back to the clubhouse.

Over on the PGA Tour, despite a bogey at the 18th hole, Canada's Adam Hadwin leads the Memorial Tournament by a stroke following a six-under-par 66.

Collin Morikawa led by a stroke after round one of the Workday Open at Muirfield Village in 2020 before going on to win. But Hadwin's the 17th player since 1996 to hold a clear advantage after round one of the Memorial Tournament and all 16 before him failed to kick on and get the win.

The pre-event 350.0349/1 chance now trades at 29.028/1 and given the strength of the leaderboard and the abysmal record of first round leaders, that price makes no appeal.

Just a stroke behind the Canadian is the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, and stating the obvious, he's the man to beat.

Scheffler has shortened up from his SP of around 5.39/2 to 2/13.00 on the Exchange and it's a perfectly fair price, although there are some big names lurking after the opening day's play.

The brand-new major champion, Xander Schauffele, sits tied for third on -4 after a great day with the putter and he's alongside the likes of course specialist, Morikawa, and Swedish sensation, Ludvig Aberg, with the defending champion, Viktor Hovland, one of five men tied for seventh and just three strokes off Hadwin's lead.

Hovland, and the man he beat in a playoff, Denny McCarthy, sat tied for 17th and four off the lead after round one last year and the two winners before Hovland sat outside the top-10 places, trailing by three.

In the last 12 years we've seen winners trail by four, five, six and seven strokes after round one and Kevin Na was beaten by Hideki Matsuyama in a playoff 10 years ago having trailed by nine after round one. So all things considered, I'm more than happy to sit on my hands for now and see where we are at halfway.

There's plenty of quality at the top of the early leaderboard but the stats tell us ground can be made up here so playing the waiting game makes sense.

Scandinavian Mixed pre-event pick:

Vincent Norrman @ 48.047/1

In-play pick:

Dylan Frittelli @ 22.021/1

Memorial Tournament pre-event picks:

Tom Kim @ 65.064/1

Billy Horschel @ 90.089/1

