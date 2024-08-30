The Punter's In-Play Blog: Scheffler shoots clear at East Lake

Scottie leads by seven at East Lake

Is the FedEx Cup a done deal already?

Hatton on the move at the Belfry

09:10 - August 30, 2024

World number one, Scottie Scheffler, began this week's Tour Championship at the top of the FedEx Cup standings and with a two-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele but the two were tied at the top after the opening hole of round one yesterday.

Xander was matched at a low of 2.77/4 after he birdied the first to draw alongside Scheffler, who bogeyed the opening hole, but that was as close as he got.

Given Schaffler had won seven of his previous 14 events, he certainly didn't need a start of two strokes and more over the rest of the field and I can't believe I was alone in hoping he'd struggle on day one to make the season finale an exciting watch.

The bogey at the first gave some hope but not for long. He went on to shoot a six-under-par 65, the best round of the day, and leading Schauffele and Collin Morikawa by seven strokes, it looks like a done deal already.

I really don't like this format and Scheffler has demonstrated perfectly why. With a seven-stroke lead, he now trades at 1.321/3 and it's extremely hard to see him losing from here.

Thankfully, the Tour Championship isn't the only event on this week and the British Masters promises to be a far more intriguing affair.

The second round is underway and my pre-event pick, Thriston Lawrence, is currently tied for the lead after five holes but the pre-event favourite, Tyrrell Hatton, is just one off the lead after four.

I'll be back later today with a look at that event at the halfway stage.

British Masters Pre-event Pick:

Thriston Lawrance @ 40.039/1

Tour Championship Pre-event Picks:

Keegan Bradley @ 50.049/1

Wyndham Clark @ 65.064/1

Aaron Rai - Lowest 72 Hole Score (Excluding Handicap) @ 50/151.00