The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory shows the way

After a fog delay of nearly three hours this morning, the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship is far from finished and the final three-balls still have 12 holes of their opening rounds to play.

The weather forecast had suggested that there would be a draw bias and so it proved with the latter starters enduring much stronger winds later in the day. And the delay just accentuated the bias. The weather looks worse tomorrow, with the wind blowing steadily all day long, and there's even a chance that today's early starters get to play a fair percentage of their second rounds in more benign conditions on Saturday.

Nobody that started late today has played any more than 12 holes of round one and the leaderboard is entirely dominated with AM starters. Here's the latest state of play with prices to back at 15:25

Rory McIlroy -8 2.56/4

Tyrrell Hatton -7 4.57/2

Fabrizio Zanotti -6 60.059/1

Romain Langasque -5 42.041/1

Rafa Cabrera Bello -5 46.045/1

Victor Perez -4 32.031/1

Matt Wallace -4 42.041/1

Lucas Herbert -4 60.059/1

Nacho Elvira -4 130.0129/1

-3 and 24.023/1 bar

After a superb bogey-free 64, Rory McIlroy, leads and baring some sort of miraculous second round by one of the afternoon starters when they return in the morning, he'll still be in front when he kicks off his second round late in the day tomorrow. And that's a bit frustrating given I wrote this in the preview.

"If Rory does (as expected) get the morning draw, he could also be of interest in the 1st Round Leader market as he's ended the opening round in front twice previously here."

Hopefully, a few readers took note and jumped aboard as I didn't! He was generally a 16/1 chance and was matched at a high of 20.019/1 on the exchange.

So, what now with Rory? He's clearly the one they all have to beat but he's no value at around 6/4 and having taken a position to trade before the off on him at 7.87/1, I've now opposed him at 2.56/4 to make him a loser in the book.

Assuming he does remain in front, this will be the 27th time in his career that Rory has led or co-led after round one and he's only gone on to win on five occasions. That's a strike rate of less than 20% but it's a record that's getting worse.

Rory won the Open Championship wire-to-wire back in 2014 but that's the only time he's converted a first-round lead in the last eight years and on 13 of the last 14 occasions that he's held the lead or co-led after round one he's been beaten.

The first three balls at the American Express, which I've previewed here, kick off at 17:10 and there's live Featured Group coverage on Sky.

