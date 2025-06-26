The Punter's In-Play Blog: Bradbury makes hot start in Tuscany

Bradbury has a good record as a pacesetter

Calum Hill an interesting pursuer

19:00 - June 26, 2025

Ah, Tuscany. That wonderful corner of Italy that never loses its popularity. The rich journeyed there on the Grand Tour, the creative headed there in the 19th and early 20th centuries, wealthy Brits like to holiday there, and, at this week's host course the Argentario Golf & Wellness Resort, 21st century visitors like to chill out.

Maybe not this week though. Golf and wellness are usually opposing rather than combined forces - and that counts for at least double on tour. Think of Jeong Weon Ko, for example, who is going to struggle to find "his balance in harmony with nature" or "rediscover himself through Mother Earth" after three double bogeys and five bogeys left him plumb last after 18 holes.

Dan Bradbury, on the other hand, is probably heading to the humid zone to cash in on his emotional, mental, and physical well-being while he can. The Englishman carded a 6-under-par 64 to grab a one shot lead.

Here's the 18-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 19:00:

-6 Dan Bradbury 12.523/2

-5 Andreas Halvorsen 42.041/1

-5 Francesco Laporta 9.08/1

-4 Angel Ayora 21.020/1

-4 Wil Besseling 130.0129/1

-4 Marcel Schneider 29.028/1

-4 Kazuma Kobori 30.029/1

-4 Brandon Robinson Thompson 25.024/1

-3 and 24.023/1 bar

Bradbury was backed as high as 160.0159/1 before the off and was generally available at 120.0119/1. A two-time winner on the DP World Tour he has already won wire-to-wire: he led after every round when winning the 2022 Joburg Open and was also the halfway leader when he took last year's Open de France.

His only other first round lead came in the 2023 Nedbank Challenge and he hung around for a top five finish.

He started 2025 making just three cuts in 10 starts with a best of T32 but was seventh last time out in the KLM Open with a final round 66. That was just a third top 10 finish in his last 41 starts - the others were the win in France and ... T10 in last year's Italian Open.

So what came after that round? A sensory shower? A Kneipp pool? Thalasso therapy? No - see below. You can take the Yorkshireman out of Yorkshire ...

What do you do after you shoot a new course record in sweltering heat? #ItalianOpen pic.twitter.com/2F8OCJFdig -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 26, 2025

Laporta is the best of the home hopes and still seeking a first win at this level after 163 starts. It's the third time he's been in the top three after 18 holes, but he's yet to convert such a start into a top 20 finish.

Halvorsen is in his rookie campaign and it's been pure boom or bust: 12 starts, 10 failures to crack the top 50, but fifth in Mauritius and sixth in India in the honourable exceptions.

Laporta arrived on home soil fresh from three top 30s (and seven of them in the season) and that's contributed to him being favoured over Bradbury and his wins. I'm not sure that's correct but I'm also not keen to bite at the price.

I will add Calum Hill, however. The Scot is a winner this year (Joburg Open) and I considered him pre-event because I alighted on Adamstal as a decent pointer. Hill won there in 2019 and had contended in 2018.

He missed a few opportunities in his 67 and if he can find a few more putts he can contend. He's added at 46.045/1. I'll be back in the morning with an update from Detroit.

My Italian Open each-way picks:

Ewen Ferguson @ 25/126.00

Martin Couvra @ 30/131.00

Darius Van Driel @ 110/1111.00

In-Play Picks:

Calum Hill @ 46.0