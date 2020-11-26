The Punter's In-Play Blog: Leaders chanced at Leopard Creek

19:10 - November 26, 2020

The first round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek has concluded so here's the 18-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 19:00.

Adrian Meronk -7 14.5

Robin Roussel -7 28.027/1

Scott Jamieson -6 10.09/1

Richard Bland -5 22.021/1

Gavin Green -4 21.020/1

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -4 100.099/1

Ockie Strydom -4 160.0159/1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3 11.010/1

-3 and 22.021/1 bar

After a score change on the 17th hole, from a bogey to a par, one of many score changes witnessed today, Christiaan Bezuidenhout is just headed in the market by Scott Jamieson, despite trailing by four after the opening round.

Bezuidenhout is in a large group of 16 players tied for eighth place that includes both of my Find Me a 100 Winner picks, David Horsey and Steven Brown, as well as Masahiro Kawamura, who was an honorary mention only, as he wasn't quite a big enough price to be a selection.

The well-supported pre-event favourite, Brandon Stone, is alongside one of my pre-event picks, Wilco Nienaber, in a tie for 35th on -1 and six off the lead, but the stats suggests they've both got their work cut out already...

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, a fast start at Leopard Creek has been essential of late and six of the last seven winners were inside the top-four places after day one.

I've backed the two leaders, Adrian Meronk and Robin Roussel, modestly but the stats suggest they may be up against it too. Branden Grace, who won wire-to-wire in 2014, is the only first round leader to win here.

Both leaders are in search of their first European Tour titles but both tasted victory on the Challenge Tour last year so they're not complete novices and I prefer to back them than the two men immediately behind them on the leaderboard.

Scott Jamieson was a great shout by Dave Tindall in his First Round Leader column and Richard Bland is in cracking form but neither are players to go to war with over 72 holes. Jamieson has a great record in South Africa and his sole success came in the now defunct Nelson Mandela Championship there eight years ago but that was over only 36 holes after the event was badly affected by rain and Bland is yet to win anywhere.

None of the three players tied for fifth make any appeal so I'm just going to go with the front two and see what tomorrow brings.



Pre-Event Selections:

Wilco Nienaber @ 29.028/1

Adri Arnous @ 46.045/1 (added after the preview first published)

Jorge Campillo @ 65.064/1

Pablo Larrazabal @ 75.074/1

Find Me a 100 Winner picks:

Back David Horsey 1u @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Steven Brown 1u @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.56/4

In-Play Picks:

Adrian Meronk @ 16.015/1

Robin Roussel @ 30.029/1



*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter