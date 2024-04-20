The Punter's In-Play Blog: Chasers chanced at Harbour Town

Three outsiders backed at halfway in the RBC Heritage

US Masters contenders still in-the-mix

Bryan still leads the Corales Puntacana Championship

11:20 - April 20, 2024

Soft conditions and light winds have rendered Hilton Head Golf Links defenceless and at the midway point of the RBC Heritage as many as seven players have already got it to double digits under-par. Here's the halfway leaderboard with prices to back at 11:10.

Collin Morikawa -11 6.05/1

Sepp Straka -11 12.011/1

J.T Poston -11 12.5

Tom Hoge -11 16.015/1

Ludvig Aberg -10 6.611/2

Mackenzie Hughes -10 32.031/1

Patrick Rodgers -10 44.043/1

Patrick Cantlay -9 11.010/1

Sahith Theegala -9 23.022/1

Scottie Scheffler -8 7.613/2

Byeong Hun An -8 60.059/1

Rory McIlroy -7 30.029/1

-7 and 50.049/1 bar

We need to be concentrating hard on the leading pack at the midway point of the vast majority of PGA Tour events but not this one.

Stewart Cink was five clear at halfway when he won here three years ago and Webb Simpson had led by a stroke when he took the title 12 months earlier but 11 of the last 13 winners were trailing by at least two strokes at halfway.

Matt Fitzpatrick sat tied for 18th and six off the lead 12 months ago and the man he beat in extra time, Jordan Spieth, had sat tied for 10th and five strokes back.

Year after year we see winners at Hilton Head come from off the pace after rounds two and three so there's every chance that the winner isn't listed above.

Masters contenders, Collin Morikawa, Ludvig Aberg and the winner, Scottie Scheffler, dominate the market but can they continue to go low over the weekend or will they run out of steam? History suggests the latter.

As highlighted in the preview, most winners here haven't contended in the year's first major the week before and that makes sense. Maintaining a challenge all week at Augusta is mentally draining and it wouldn't be a surprise to see Morikawa and co cool off a bit over the weekend.

With all that in mind, taking a chance on a few players at big prices just off the pace makes a lot of sense so I've backed Sungjae Im, the recent Cognizant Classic champ, Austin Eckroat, and the only man to finish in front of Scheffler in the last month or so, the Houston Open winner, Stephan Jaeger.

All three are only four off the lead in a tie for seventh and all three are trading at much bigger on the exchange than they're priced up at on the High Street.

Over at the Corales Puntacana Championship, the first round leader, Wesley Bryan, finished his second round in style, with an eagle and two birdies to keep his nose in front but he's only one clear of Justin Lower and he's the new favourite. Here's the latest standings with prices to back at 11:15.

Wesley Bryan -15 4.67/2

Justin Lower -14 3.412/5

Greyson Sigg -11 11.010/1

Charley Hoffman -10 25.024/1

Pierceson Coody -10 40.039/1

Kevin Tway -10 40.039/1

Bill Haas -10 100.099/1

Davis Thompson -9 22.021/1

-9 and 30.029/1 bar

Dominic Bozzelli won the inaugural edition of the event in 2016 having sat fifth and four off the lead at halfway and Nate Lashley won the second edition having sat eighth and five back a year later but since it's been a PGA Tour event (2018 onwards) all six winners have been within three strokes of the lead after 36 holes and three of them were in front.

In contrast to the week's main event, up with the pace appears to be the place to be here so the front two may well take some catching given they're four ahead of the rest.

09:00 - April 19, 2024

J.T Poston leads the RBC Heritage after an eight-under-par 63 around Harbour Town Golf Links but US Masters contenders, Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg, are tied at the top of the market - trading at 8.615/2 - after round one.

Morikawa sits tied for second on -6 and Aberg tied fourth on -5 but as highlighted in the preview, US Masters contenders have a poor record, and a slow start can be overcome at Hilton Head.

Since Matt Kuchar won here ten years ago, having been tied for the lead after round one, we've seen victors trailing by four, six (three times) and even nine strokes after the opening round.

As many as five of the last nine winners have sat tied 32nd or worse after round one and the 2018 winner, Satoshi Kodaira, was tied for 82nd!

It makes sense to show some restraint and wait until halfway before taking a deep dive into the leaderboard at Harbour Town but I'm happy to take a chance on the frontrunner in the Dominican Republic.

One of those off the pace winners at the RBC Heritage was Wesley Bryan, who sat tied for 35th and six off the lead at Harbour Town back in 2017 and that remains his only PGA Tour title to date.

Greatly hampered by shoulder and wrist injuries, Bryan has lost his way since that success which is why he was a largely ignored 500.0499/1 chance before the off, but he looks worth chancing this morning at 14/115.00 with a three-stroke lead.

It's a bit of a mixed bag looking back at previous results of the Corales Puntacana Championship and three of the first eight winners have started slowly but since it became a PGA Tour event in 2018, two first round leaders have gone to win, last year's winner, Matt Wallace, sat third and just one off the lead and the 2021 victor, Joel Dahman, sat second after the opening round, one off the lead.

Bryan claimed he'd been 'hitting it nicely leading up to this week' so he wouldn't have been totally surprised by his brilliant start (tying his lowest ever round on the PGA Tour) and he looks a fair price given he has that victory at Hilton Head to draw upon.

There's every chance yesterday's round was a flash in the pan but I'm happy to take a chance at 14/115.00 given he leads by as many as three strokes and that two of the last six winners were in front at this stage.

RBC Heritage Pre-event Bets:

Russell Henley @ 48.047/1

Tom Kim @ 70.069/1

Chris Kirk @ 85.084/1

Sam Burns @ 85.084/1

In-Play Picks:

Sungjae Im @ 130.0129/1

Austin Eckroat @ 150.0149/1

Stephan Jaeger @ 150.0149/1

Corales Puntacana Pre-event Bets:

Ben Martin @ 38.037/1

Thriston Lawrence @ 75.074/1

In-Play Pick:

Wesley Bryan @ 15.014/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Chez Reavie @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Austin Cook @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Hayden Buckley @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

