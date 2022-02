The Punter's In-Play Blog: Merritt to make a move at Pebble

10:55 - February 4, 2022

With three tournaments on the go almost simultaneously, it's a hectic week for in-play betting so I'm going to return later once the Saudi International and the Ras al Khaimah Championship have both reached the halfway stage.

I've already made a move at the Ras al Khaimah Championship (see below) and time will tell if it was a wise one or not but I'm still sitting on my hands at the Saudi.

Eight players have led a @DPWorldTour event by five since 1996 and six went on to win. Law leads by five at present with one hole to play of his second round. Gap may well change by the close of play but 3/1 plus looks generous ? Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) February 4, 2022

After a nine-under-par 63 around Pebble Beach, Tom Hoge is the early leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour but the man in second, Seamus Power, is the one that heads the market after an eight-under-par 64 around the toughest of the three venues - Spyglass Hill. See below for the day one averages across the three tracks.

R1 scoring → @attproam



-1.481 = MPCC (69.519)

-1.231 = Pebble (70.769)

+0.231 = Spy (72.231) ? Rob Bolton (@RobBoltonGolf) February 4, 2022

I was really hoping to get stuck in here after round one but nobody really grabs my attention. As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, a fast start is beneficial, and I'd have liked to have got with one of the frontrunners, but they make little appeal.

Hoge plays the toughest of the three tracks today, Spyglass, and at the age of 32, he's still in search of his first PGA Tour title. His sole success to date was on the Canadian Tour 11 years ago.

Of course, that doesn't mean he can't win one and he was second two starts ago at The American Express but all things considered, at around 7/1, I'm happy to pass. And the same can be said of the players vying for favouritism - Power and the pre-event jolly, Patrick Cantlay.

Power has started brilliantly given he's the only player in the top-14 to have begun the event at Spyglass and he has already won on the PGA Tour. The 34-year-old Irishman got the better of JT Poston in extra time at the Barbasol Championship last July but he was a fortunate winner given Poston was matched at just 1.021/50 before he double-bogeyed the easiest hole on the course (the 15th) on Sunday.

I backed Power before the off two weeks ago at The American Express but as he's so often been before, he was very poor in-contention on Sunday, and I'm more than happy to leave him out at less than 4/1, despite the great start around the toughest track. It's also worth noting that overseas players don't have a great record in the event either.

Cantlay shot a six-under-par 65 around Monterey Peninsula yesterday and he and Andrew Putnam sit tied for fifth, one behind Sweden's Jonas Blixt and American, Austin Smotherman, in tied third on -7. They're one ahead of seven players tied for seventh on -5 and two in front of a huge group tied for 15th on -4 and it's one of those players trailing by five that I like this morning...

Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Vaughn Taylor, on -4, will be looking to kick on around Pebble Beach today and so too will someone on my radar before the off - Troy Merritt. Like Taylor, and Power, Merritt has got the toughest of the three tracks out of the way and I thought 50.049/1 was fair this morning.

Saudi International Pre-Event Selections:

Dustin Johnson @ 9.08/1

Kevin Na @ 48.047/1

Ras al Khaimah Pre-Event Selections:

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 42.041/1

Nicolai Hojgaard @ 44.043/1

In-Play Pick:

David Law @ 4.3100/30

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pre-Event Selection:

Jordan Spieth @ 27.026/1

In-Play Pick:

Troy Merritt @ 50.049/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Daniel Van Tonder @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u Lucas Glover @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back ½ u Vaughn Taylor @ 490.0489/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back ½ u Martin Trainer @ 1000.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter