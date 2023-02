Japanese youngster leads around Al Hamra

The weather forecast had suggested that the wind may get up fractionally in the afternoon today at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship and the commentators soon informed us that the fairways were narrower and that the rough was up compared to last year, so when Dave Tindall's first-round leader picks, Rasmus Hojgaard and Edoardo Molinari, both posted six-under-par 66s in the morning to share the lead with Matthew Baldwin, it looked likely that they might just stay in front.

Hojgaard, Molinari and Baldwin ended the day in a tie for second, so backers have been rewarded with a full place return on both picks but the wind didn't blow too hard in the afternoon and the 20-year-old Qualifying School graduate, Ryo Hisatsune, who was matched at a high of 440.0439/1 before the off, let rip from the get-go and he finished the day in front.

The 20-year-old Japanese birdied the first six holes before adding two more at eight and ten!

Leading by a couple of strokes with still eight holes of his opening round to play, Hisatsune was matched at a low of 6.05/1 as there were mutterings that we may just witness a sub-60 round but his birdie at ten was followed by four pars in-a-row and he drifted back out.

Hisatsune picked up another shot at the par three 15th but a bogey at 18 after a poor drive took the shine off the day very slightly.

Although the 20-year-old had recent form figures reading 31-26-MC, his performance hasn't come entirely out of the blue given he finished second to Cam Smith at the Australian PGA Championship before Christmas and at 16.015/1 the market might just be underestimating him slightly.

There have been five events here previously and two of the five winners won wire-to-wire.

There was only a 0.15 differential between the AM and PM starters today but with barely a zephyr in the forecast for tomorrow morning, Hisatsune could easily get off to another flier and I'm happy to throw a few pounds in his direction.

Playing a few groups behind the leader, two of my pre-event picks, Adri Arnaus and Callum Shinkwin, played alongside Polish star, Adrian Meronk, and the three towed each-other along nicely.

Arnaus (-3) lost his way a bit around the turn and Meronk (-4) started slowly until an eagle at 14 but the three-ball shot a collective score of 12-under par for the day with Shinkwin posting the best round. A five-under 67.



Rasmus heads the market after day one, closely followed by last year's course winner, Ryan Fox, who posted a five-under-par 67, but I'm happy with the start made by Shinkwin and Arnaus and I'm hopeful they can kick on early tomorrow.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (previewed here) has only just kicked off so I'll be back tomorrow with a look at that one.

