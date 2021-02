The Punter's In-Play Blog: Favourite off to a fast start

11:45 - February 12, 2021

The first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been completed and there's already been a huge draw bias that could get further accentuated today.

In flat calm conditions, those drawn at Pebble Beach in round one made hay, averaging 1.744 strokes below par, whereas the half of the draw that played Spyglass Hill averaged 0.397 strokes over-par. A difference of more than two strokes.

The top-five on the leaderboard and nine of the top-ten all played Pebble yesterday and with the wind forecasted to pick up today, it's quite possible that those that play there in the second round already have too much to do. Spyglass is more sheltered than Pebble so it's virtually inconceivable that the draw evens itself out today.

Here's the 18-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 11:40.

Patrick Cantlay -10 2.8615/8

Henrik Norlander -8 17.016/1

Akshay Bhatia -8 65.064/1

Jordan Spieth -7 10.09/1

Nate Lashley -7 65.064/1

-6 and 12.011/1 bar

Pre-event favourite, Patrick Cantlay, now dominates the market and it's perfectly possible that he just runs away from the rest over the next three days. As highlighted in the preview, we've seen five wire-to-wire winners in the last 15 years so given Cantlay's class he could very easily make it six in 16 but he's not a player I trust in-contention and I certainly don't want to back him this short after just one round given the expected weather.

To varying degrees of severity, blustery conditions will greet the players on each of the next three days so siding with the frontrunners makes less appeal than it ordinarily would in benign conditions.

It's always easier to maintain a lead in calm conditions as it's easier to keep going low and therefore harder to get caught. In tough conditions, there's always one or two players that defy the odds and somehow fashion a score and when they do, they make giant strides up the leaderboard.

I'd be very surprised if at least one player doesn't do something special today to make a big move but guessing who is a futile exercise and even though it won't be so easy to make all the running, given 15 of the last 17 winners have been within three of the lead after round one, I'm more than happy to throw a few pounds at the two players that fall into that remit trading at huge odds still - Nate Lashley and Akshay Bhatia.

Lashley was in-contention at the Phoenix Open last week before bogeying the last two holes of round two so he was on the radar before the off anyway and the promising Bhatia is being disrespected given his potential and yesterday's play.

Akshay Bhatia: hit all 18 greens in regulation; first to do that in a round at Pebble Beach in @attproam since Ryan Palmer in 2008. ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 11, 2021

Debutants have a poor record in the tournament but 19-year-old Bhatia is from California and clearly likes Pebble. I suspect he's familiar with both courses so let's see how he likes Spyglass today.

The market is very lopsided with Cantlay so short but the only other two players that aren't listed above, that are trading at less than 40.039/1, also look short. Daniel Berger, who sits in a tie for 11th, trailing by five, is trading at just 12.011/1 and Paul Casey, who's tied for 22nd and six off the lead is a 17.016/1 chance but both play the exposed Pebble today and both look far too short.

It's going to be fascinating to see how the two courses play in the wind today, how Cantlay plays from the front, and who, if anyone, can make a big move in the trickier conditions. I'll be back tomorrow with a look at the state of play at halfway when we should have a much clearer picture.

Pre-Event Selections:

Phil Mickelson @ 70.069/1

Andrew Putnam @ 120.0119/1

Branden Grace @ 130.0129/1

Brandt Snedeker @ 160.0159/1

Patton Kizzire @ 180.0179/1

In-Play Picks:

Akshay Bhatia @ 65.064/1

Nate Lashley @ 65.064/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back Michael Thompson 1 ½ u @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 8.07/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Stewart Cink 1 ½ u @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 8.07/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Brian Gay 1u @ 400.0399/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 15.014/1 & 10u @ 2.56/4

