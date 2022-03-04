The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory shows the way yet again

11:00 - March 4, 2022

Rory McIlroy leads the Arnold Palmer Invitational by two strokes after an impressive seven-under-par 65 around Bay Hill yesterday and he's now the 3.7511/4 favourite to go on and take the title for a second time, having first won the event in 2018 but he's not for me at that price.

Having written in the preview, "he's arguably a better bet in the First Round Leader market than he is in the outright", having advocated him as a great bet-to-lay vehicle in the event last year and having backed him to lead after round one at Riviera last time out at 28/1, I'm kicking myself for not backing him this week in either market. But he's one to swerve or take on now.

This is the 31st time in his career that he's led after round one, it's the third time in eight starts that he's ended round one in front and it's the second year in-a-row he's led after round one here but his record after leading is far from special.

Rory's only gone on to win after leading after round one on five occasions. A 17% strike-rate isn't awful by any means but what's concerning for anyone diving in at around the 3/1 mark, is that he hasn't gone on to win when leading or co-leading after round one since 2014 and he's been beaten on the last 11 occasions he's led or co-led. And he finished 10th here 12 months ago after his fast start.

The weather forecast may also be against Rory given the wind is predicted to pick up this afternoon and I'm largely leaving the event alone for now.

There's plenty of talent lurky behind the Irishman so a patient approach and a reassessment at halfway makes sense but I have had a tiny play on Beau Hossler at 50.0 49/1 .

The 26-year-old Texas resident has been playing quite nicely of late and that's too big given he starts early today and he sits tied for second.

Over on the DP World Tour, Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Shubhankar Sharma, leads the Kenya Open on -10 but the afternoon starters have only just started their second rounds so I'll be back later with a look at that one at halfway.

The Puerto Rico Open is very much the weakest of the two PGA Tour events staged this week but in Michael Kim we have my idea of one of the best in-play bets I've seen in a while.

Out of form players often find something out of the blue in this event and that certainly appears to be the case with Kim who isn't setting the Korn Ferry Tour alight having lost his playing privileges on the PGA Tour.

Kim was 15th in the Panama Championship a month ago and incredibly, that's his only top-20 finish anywhere in the world since he absolutely hacked up at the John Deere Classic in 2018.

He's kept in very well hidden but given he won the John Deere Classic by eight strokes, it clearly has ability.

He would be the archetypical Puerto Rico Open winner and after a bogey-free seven-under-par to tie the lead with Chase Seiffert, he's too big at 25/1 with the Sportsbook.

There's obviously a very good chance that yesterday's effort was a one off but he was playing deplorably before he won the John Deere Classic so I'm more than happy to chance him, although first round leaders have a poor record in this event...

As many as 17 players have led or co-led since the event was first played as a PGA Tour tournament in 2005 and George McNeil, who was tied for the lead with Matt Jones in 2012 is the only man to go on to win.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Pre-Event Selection:

Matthew Fitzpatrick @ 28/1 each-way (Sportsbook)

In-Play Pick:

Beau Hossler @ 50.049/1

Kenya Open Pre-Event Selection:

Ross McGowan @ 150/1 each-way (Sportsbook)

Puerto Rico Open Pre-Event Selection:

Kurt Kitayama @ 34.033/1

In-Play Pick:

Michael Kim @ 25/1 each-way (Sportsbook)

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 1 ½ u Tom Hoge @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back ½ u Zach Johnson @ 500.0499/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 ½ u Ricki Werenski @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 ½ u Marcus Kinhult @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1 u Renato Paratore @ 230.0229/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

