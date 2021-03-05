The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory and Corey show the way

11:25 - March 5, 2021

The opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational is all done and dusted, and Rory McIlroy and Corey Conners are tied at the top. Here's the leaderboard with prices to back at 11:20.

Rory McIlroy -6 4.216/5

Corey Conners -6 15.5

Bryson DeChambeau -5 5.95/1

Jason Kokrak -4 22.021/1

Byeong Hun An -4 50.049/1

Sebastian Munoz -4 55.054/1

Viktor Hovland -3 12.5

Matthew Fitzpatrick -3 17.5

Sungjae Im -3 21.020/1

-3 and 34.033/1 bar

Morning starter, Rory McIlroy, looked like finishing the day with the sole lead and he was matched at 1.351/3 in the 1st Round Leader market but Corey Conners, playing in the afternoon began his opening round like a scolded cat, playing his first seven holes in six-under-par to draw alongside McIlroy.

The Canadian dropped a shot at 18 (his ninth of the day) but birdies at three and six saw him take the lead and he was matched at just 1.041/25 in the 1st Round Leader market before bogeying the ninth to slip back to -6.

As highlighted in the preview, I backed Rory before the off but it was always my intension to trade the position and that's exactly what I did. As I suspected might be the case, Rory was allocated a morning tee-time and he was included in one of the two Featured Groups on Sky so I was able to monitor his play very closely, although as it transpired, I would have been better off if I hadn't...

I'm not going to moan - I've got a nice free bet on Rory - but the plan was to back him back after the drive on three, assuming he found the fairway, so that crazy putt on two a bit of a pain. https://t.co/dDHKAyp2n8 ? Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) March 4, 2021

As you'll see from my Twitter feed, all went swimmingly as I traded him in and out as he came to and got through difficult spots on the course and I certainly did the right thing to lay him back after his tee-shot on 18 given he went on to drop a shot there but this monster birdie putt at the second hole, which kicked off a run of five straight birdies, scuppered my plans a bit.

A bit of luck is in the air @APInv. @McIlroyRory drains a 55-footer with a smile. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/XtxEIOivzF ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 4, 2021

That run prevented me from backing him back again so I've now just got a juicy free bet after effectively backing him at an average of 10.17 and laying him at an average of 8.71. I'll take that for now although it's tempting to take the profit now...

Rory has led or co-led after round one 27 times previously and he's only gone on to win on five occasions. That's a strike rate of less than 20% but it's a record that's getting worse.

Rory won the Open Championship wire-to-wire back in 2014 but that's the only time he's converted a first-round lead in the last eight years and on 14 of the last 15 occasions that he's held the lead or co-led after round one he's been beaten. And the record of first round leaders at Bay Hill doesn't bode well either...

Rory and Corey are bidding to become the first- first round leader to win since Jason Day won wire-to-wire in 2016 but first round leaders don't have a great record and prior to Day, Chad Campbell, back in 2004, was the last to go on to win.

Last year's early pacesetter, the two-time winner, Matt Every, followed his opening 65 with an 83 to miss the cut and he's the second player this century to achieve that unwanted feat. Trevor Immelman shot 69-80 in 2003. Even the eight-time winner, Tiger Woods, failed to convert a first round lead back in 2007 and since Woods won wire-to-wire in 2002, as many as 32 players have led or been tied for the lead after round one with Day and Campbell the only two going on win.

This is a hard event to gauge this early on. As evidenced above, first round leaders don't have a great record and over the last 14 years, we've seen winners trailing by four, five, six and even seven strokes after the opening round but on the other hand, five of the last 11 winners were leading at halfway.

Given how tricky it is, I'm remaining cautious at this early stage but I have had a small bet on Keven Na at 180.0179/1, who trails by five in a tied for 29th. I wanted to back him before the off but he didn't quite drift to the price I wanted. He's a streaky player that loves the course so he could soon make up the ground if he hits a hot spell.

Pre-Event Selections:

Rory McIlroy @ 11.010/1

Tommy Fleetwood @ 65.064/1

In-Play Pick:

Kevin Na @ 180.0179/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back Kevin Kisner 2 u @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Branden Grace 1 ½ u @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Keith Mitchell 1u @ 290.0289/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

Back Aaron Wise 1u @ 300.0299/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter