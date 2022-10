Xander firms up at the head of the market Steele slam dunks in Japan to lead Fitzpatrick the favourite has just been 'Valderramaed'

14:00 - October 13, 2022

The opening round of the ZOZO Championship is all done and dusted in Japan and the pre-event favourite, Xander Schauffele, has hardened at the head of the market.

Having gone off at around 11.521/2, the reigning Olympic champion trails last year's second, Brendan Steele, by three after an opening three-under-par 67 but with his main market rivals before the off all starting slowly, Xander now trades at 6.411/2.

Having won two Safeway Opens and having traded at odds-on at two separate Sony Opens, it shouldn't be a surprise to see Steele contending again after his excellent course debut last year.

Having ticked along nicely enough, the 39-year-old finished his round strongly with four birdies in-a-row, including this slam dunk from the 17th fairway.

A slam dunk for @Brendan_Steele to tie the lead. pic.twitter.com/HlVKuXHgZ9 ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 13, 2022

This is only the fourth edition of the ZOZO Championship but after the second renewal was switched to the States because of the pandemic, this is only the third edition at the Narashino Country Club so we don't have much to go on.

Tiger Woods won the inaugural edition wire-to-wire and Hideki Matsuyama led all the way after sitting second after round one so what little evidence we have suggests we need to be concentrating on the leaders, but two editions is too small a sample size to get carried away.

I'm going to leave that one alone for now, but I did add to my bets at the Andalucía Masters yesterday when a couple of players I'd looked at closely drifted.

The usual crazy Wednesday drifts occurring on the @BetfairExchange. Happy to add Niklas Norgaard Moller at 160 and Ewen Ferguson at 90 in Spain. ? Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) October 12, 2022

Niklas Norgaard Moller has only just teed off but Ewen Ferguson - also an each-way bet for Matt Cooper in Spain - played this morning and shot five-over par, so he looks like a lost cause already!

The pre-event favourite and defending champ, Matt Fitzpatrick, is also up against it after an opening three-over-par 74.

"I just got Valderramaed!" He told Sky Sports.

Andalucía Masters Pre-Event Selections:

Matthew Fitzpatrick @ 7.87/1

Antoine Rozner @ 36.035/1

Ewen Ferguson @ 90.089/1

Niklas Norgaard Moller @ 160.0159/1

ZOZO Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Hideki Matsuyama @ 14/1 (Sportsbook)

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 1u C.T Pan @ 390.0389/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Connor Syme @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Alex Fitzpatrick @ 320.0319/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

