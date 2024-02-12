</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a The Punter's De-brief: Taylor returns for Phoenix Open glory
Matt Cooper
12 February 2024
3:00 min read Our man looks back at the action ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-taylor-returns-for-phoenix-open-glory-120224-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-taylor-returns-for-phoenix-open-glory-120224-721.html", "datePublished": "2024-02-12T09:58:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-02-12T11:55:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Nick Taylor triumphed in the Phoenix Open and Rikuya Hoshino was an impressive winner of the Qatar Masters. Our man looks back at the action ... Second last year, Taylor atones in style Hoffman sensational in defeat Hoshino completes DP World Tour breakthrough The 2024 Phoenix Open was a frustrating event for three days, marred by weather delays and drink-fuelled bad behaviour in the galleries, but Sunday delivered in some style. The final day began with Canada's Nick Taylor out front, one shot clear of Sahith Theegala, with the pair having played six holes of the third round - they were priced [5.9] and [5.2] respectively. Both had experienced the pain of close defeat in the last two years at TPC Scottsdale and the man who had inflicted it on them - Scottie Scheffler - started the day on 8-under. The World No. 1 opened his Sunday account with seven birdies in his first nine holes to assume favouritism before putting into a bunker on his 54th hole. He did escape with a bogey but it was a hint of what was to come. Taylor and Theegala negotiated the third round to hit the final lap tied at the top on 15-under, two clear of Scheffler but only one ahead of veteran Charley Hoffman who had sneaked into the reckoning by making five birdies in the last six holes of his third round. Theegala was never quite out of it until midway through the back nine, but he was also never quite in it once the final round began. Scheffler ticked four birdies in a row from the second to become the strong odds on favourite but then his putting woes returns and short misses cost him dearly. Three straight misses inside 6 feet for Scottie Scheffler.Once leading, he now trails by 4. pic.twitter.com/e71bSZQAl1 -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 11, 2024 Hoffman was remarkably serene, making four birdies of his own through 10 to sit on top alone on 18-under, one clear of Scheffler and Taylor. At this point the trio were priced [3.8], [2.14] and [5.4] respectively. Within moments Hoffman had dropped a shot (hitting [9.0]) and Taylor replaced him in pole position, but still the market thought Scheffler would prevail. Whereupon Hoffman went eagle-birdie-birdie to spring four clear of the ailing and now out of it Scheffler and three ahead of Taylor. The Hoff plunged to [1.09], Taylor was now [5.8]. Then the tide changed. Hoffman finished with three pars and Taylor closed with three birdies in the final four holes to force extra holes. The market felt that Taylor held momentum and was also wary that the break wouldn't have helped Hoffman's concentration or stiff back. He was priced [1.89] against [2.14] before the first blow was hit. In fact, both men made excellent birdies at the first play-off hole before Taylor alone did so at the second time of asking to claim the win. He had been [125/1] with books at the start of the week and [280.0] on the exchange so the trend of big priced winners continues on the PGA Tour in 2024. NICK TAYLOR IS CLUTCH! pic.twitter.com/UdJpm2JwZ7 -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2024 Hoffman was [300/1] in books and backed pre-event at [1000.0]. Scheffler started the event priced [6.0] and hit a low of [1.45], Theegala was available at around [50.0] ahead of the action and was backed down to [2.96] It was heart break for Hoffman who also lost a play-off in this event 15 years ago to Kenny Perry. It is eight years since the four-time PGA Tour winner last tasted victory and in seven of those years he was on the circuit's Policy Board. Now off it, he has been able to put more energy into his game and is playing on a one-time-use only category based on his career earnings. He added to that sum last week but missing out on the trophy will sting, especially given that for such a long spell in that back nine it appeared he had done enough. Win or lose, family is always there pic.twitter.com/Tziuln8z13 -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 12, 2024 Taylor will want to keep the pedal to the floor. Mike Weir leads the International team in Montreal at the Presidents Cup and that week will be very special for any Canadian golfers involved. Now a four-time winner himself he'll also want to start asserting himself in elite events and land a first top 25 finish in the majors (playing them regularly rather than occasionally would be a help). Hoshino is big in Japan Japan's Riyuka Hoshino turned pro in late 2016 and then ticked off wins with remarkable regularity. The first came on his nation's Challenge Tour in 2017, then the main tour wins followed in 2018, 2019, 2020, twice in 2021 and then again in 2022. Last year he ended the run but in just about the best way possible - he didn't win but he finished second or third six times, three times on his home tour, once in Germany on the DP World Tour and then he closed the year with a pair of seconds in co-sanctioned events down under (including play-off defeat in the Australian Open). Six weeks into 2024 he got back on the winning bike, emerging triumphant after a final round performance that reflected his experience on the first page of scoring. It's a big first trophy of your career, Rikayu! #CBQMasters pic.twitter.com/xIfmX8nFLa -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 11, 2024 The 27-year-old was part of a three-way tie at the top after 54 holes of the Qatar Masters at Doha GC. Hoshino, who was backed as high as [90.0] pre-event and to an average of [50.0], was available at [5.9] with 18 holes to play. His fellow leaders were the Dane Rasmus Hojgaard, priced [3.55] and the Frenchman Ugo Coussaud at [12.0]. Hojgaard, the pre-event favourite who jumped out to [38.0] after a 1-over 73 in round one, made two early bogeys and was never a threat. Instead it was the Hoshino and Coussaud who would trade blows at the top. Both made an early birdie, both also dropped shots, but Hoshino reached the turn one clear and the favourite, hovering either side of [2.0]. Tom McKibbin closed to within one shot and was backed down to [4.6]. The Northern Irishman carded one of only two bogey-free rounds on Sunday but the lack of par breakers cost him. Scott Jamieson was 1-over through six holes but played the next 12 holes in 8-under to set a clubhouse target of 12-under that tempted some to back him at [4.6]. But the market knew Hoshino and Coussaud had the short par-4 16th and par-5 18th to come and trusted at least one of them to pass the Scotsman who had caught them on the live leaderboard. Coussaud completed his back nine in 3-under but a wild drive on 16 cost him birdie and he came up short despite being backed as low as [2.04]. Hoshino made birdie at 16 and 17, the latter from 25-feet, to open up a two shot lead and a par at 18 secured the win. Every shot of Rikyau Hoshino's Birdie-Birdie-Par finish to claim his first Tour title #CBQMasters pic.twitter.com/7OshpAHGPQ -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) February 11, 2024 He's the fourth Japanese winner on the DP World Tour and will now aim to emulate his compatriot Ryo Hisatsune who won the Open de France last year and then graduated to the PGA Tour. Now read this week's golf previews and tips here. Our man looks back at the action ...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Second last year, Taylor atones in style</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Hoffman sensational in defeat</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Hoshino completes DP World Tour breakthrough</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>The 2024 <strong>Phoenix Open</strong> was a frustrating event for three days, marred by weather delays and drink-fuelled bad behaviour in the galleries, but Sunday delivered in some style.</p><p>The final day began with Canada's <strong>Nick Taylor</strong> out front, one shot clear of <strong>Sahith Theegala</strong>, with the pair having played six holes of the third round - they were priced <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> respectively.</p><p>Both had experienced the pain of close defeat in the last two years at TPC Scottsdale and the man who had inflicted it on them - <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong> - started the day on 8-under.</p><p>The World No. 1 opened his Sunday account with seven birdies in his first nine holes to assume favouritism before putting into a bunker on his 54th hole. He did escape with a bogey but it was a hint of what was to come.</p><p>Taylor and Theegala negotiated the third round to hit the final lap tied at the top on 15-under, two clear of Scheffler but only one ahead of veteran <strong>Charley Hoffman</strong> who had sneaked into the reckoning by making five birdies in the last six holes of his third round.</p><p>Theegala was never quite out of it until midway through the back nine, but he was also never quite in it once the final round began.</p><p>Scheffler ticked four birdies in a row from the second to become the strong odds on favourite but then his putting woes returns and short misses cost him dearly.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Three straight misses inside 6 feet for Scottie Scheffler.<br><br>Once leading, he now trails by 4. <a href="https://t.co/e71bSZQAl1">pic.twitter.com/e71bSZQAl1</a></p> -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1756823867417309509?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 11, 2024</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Hoffman was remarkably serene, making four birdies of his own through 10 to sit on top alone on 18-under, one clear of Scheffler and Taylor. At this point the trio were priced <b class="inline_odds" title="14/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/5</span></b>, <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="9/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/2</span></b> respectively.</p><p>Within moments Hoffman had dropped a shot (hitting <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b>) and Taylor replaced him in pole position, but still the market thought Scheffler would prevail.</p><p>Whereupon Hoffman went eagle-birdie-birdie to spring four clear of the ailing and now out of it Scheffler and three ahead of Taylor. The Hoff plunged to <b class="inline_odds" title="1/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.09</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/11</span></b>, Taylor was now <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b>.</p><p>Then the tide changed. Hoffman finished with three pars and Taylor closed with three birdies in the final four holes to force extra holes.</p><p>The market felt that Taylor held momentum and was also wary that the break wouldn't have helped Hoffman's concentration or stiff back. He was priced <b class="inline_odds" title="10/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.89</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">10/11</span></b> against <b class="inline_odds" title="11/10"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.14</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/10</span></b> before the first blow was hit.</p><p>In fact, both men made excellent birdies at the first play-off hole before Taylor alone did so at the second time of asking to claim the win.</p><p>He had been <b class="inline_odds" title="126.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">125/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">126.00</span></b> with books at the start of the week and <b class="inline_odds" title="279/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">280.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">279/1</span></b> on the exchange so the trend of big priced winners continues on the PGA Tour in 2024.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">NICK TAYLOR IS CLUTCH! <a href="https://t.co/UdJpm2JwZ7">pic.twitter.com/UdJpm2JwZ7</a></p> -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1756848157479120931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2024</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Hoffman was <b class="inline_odds" title="301.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">300/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">301.00</span></b> in books and backed pre-event at <b class="inline_odds" title="999/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">1000.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">999/1</span></b>.</p><p>Scheffler started the event priced <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> and hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.45</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b>, Theegala was available at around <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> ahead of the action and was backed down to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.96</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b></p><p>It was heart break for Hoffman who also lost a play-off in this event 15 years ago to Kenny Perry.</p><p>It is eight years since the four-time PGA Tour winner last tasted victory and in seven of those years he was on the circuit's Policy Board. Now off it, he has been able to put more energy into his game and is playing on a one-time-use only category based on his career earnings.</p><p>He added to that sum last week but missing out on the trophy will sting, especially given that for such a long spell in that back nine it appeared he had done enough.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Win or lose, family is always there <a href="https://t.co/Tziuln8z13">pic.twitter.com/Tziuln8z13</a></p> -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1756887097989075204?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 12, 2024</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Taylor will want to keep the pedal to the floor. <strong>Mike Weir</strong> leads the International team in Montreal at the Presidents Cup and that week will be very special for any Canadian golfers involved.</p><p>Now a four-time winner himself he'll also want to start asserting himself in elite events and land a first top 25 finish in the majors (playing them regularly rather than occasionally would be a help).</p><hr><h2><strong>Hoshino is big in Japan</strong></h2><p></p><p>Japan's <strong>Riyuka Hoshino</strong> turned pro in late 2016 and then ticked off wins with remarkable regularity.</p><p>The first came on his nation's Challenge Tour in 2017, then the main tour wins followed in 2018, 2019, 2020, twice in 2021 and then again in 2022.</p><p>Last year he ended the run but in just about the best way possible - he didn't win but he finished second or third six times, three times on his home tour, once in Germany on the DP World Tour and then he closed the year with a pair of seconds in co-sanctioned events down under (including play-off defeat in the Australian Open).</p><p>Six weeks into 2024 he got back on the winning bike, emerging triumphant after a final round performance that reflected his experience on the first page of scoring.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">It's a big first trophy of your career, Rikayu! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBQMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBQMasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/xIfmX8nFLa">pic.twitter.com/xIfmX8nFLa</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1756694584090820810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 11, 2024</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>The 27-year-old was part of a three-way tie at the top after 54 holes of the Qatar Masters at Doha GC.</p><p>Hoshino, who was backed as high as <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b> pre-event and to an average of <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b>, was available at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> with 18 holes to play. His fellow leaders were the Dane <strong>Rasmus Hojgaard</strong>, priced 3.55 and the Frenchman <strong>Ugo Coussaud</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">12.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/1</span></b>.</p><p>Hojgaard, the pre-event favourite who jumped out to <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b> after a 1-over 73 in round one, made two early bogeys and was never a threat.</p><p>Instead it was the Hoshino and Coussaud who would trade blows at the top. Both made an early birdie, both also dropped shots, but Hoshino reached the turn one clear and the favourite, hovering either side of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b>.</p><p><strong>Tom McKibbin</strong> closed to within one shot and was backed down to <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>. The Northern Irishman carded one of only two bogey-free rounds on Sunday but the lack of par breakers cost him.</p><p><strong>Scott Jamieson</strong> was 1-over through six holes but played the next 12 holes in 8-under to set a clubhouse target of 12-under that tempted some to back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b>.</p><p>But the market knew Hoshino and Coussaud had the short par-4 16th and par-5 18th to come and trusted at least one of them to pass the Scotsman who had caught them on the live leaderboard.</p><p>Coussaud completed his back nine in 3-under but a wild drive on 16 cost him birdie and he came up short despite being backed as low as <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.04</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b>.</p><p>Hoshino made birdie at 16 and 17, the latter from 25-feet, to open up a two shot lead and a par at 18 secured the win.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Every shot of Rikyau Hoshino's Birdie-Birdie-Par finish to claim his first Tour title <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBQMasters?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBQMasters</a> <a href="https://t.co/7OshpAHGPQ">pic.twitter.com/7OshpAHGPQ</a></p> -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) <a href="https://twitter.com/DPWorldTour/status/1756724780194255305?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 11, 2024</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>He's the fourth Japanese winner on the DP World Tour and will now aim to emulate his compatriot Ryo Hisatsune who won the Open de France last year and then graduated to the PGA Tour.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Now read this week's golf previews and tips here.</a></h3><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" 