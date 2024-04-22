The Punter's De-brief: Sensational Scheffler wins yet again

Horschel fires course record to win the Corales

US Masters contenders have a generally poor record in the RBC Heritage and that stands to reason.

It must be extremely tough to pick yourself up and go again after a gruelling and intense week at Augusta and we have to go all the way back to 1985 to find the last occasion that someone (Bernhard Langer) won both the US Masters and the RBC Heritage.

That would explain why Scottie Scheffler was as weak as he was in the market before the off - drifting from an opening price of around 5.24/1 to 6.86/1 by the time the event kicked off, despite the fact that he was in search of his fourth win in five starts.

The world number one drifted all the way out to 24.023/1 on Thursday when he double-bogeyed the third hole after shanking a bunker shot but he soon turned it around.

Birdies at 16 and 17 saw him end the first round trailing the early pacesetter, J.T Poston, by six but he was only three adrift and a 7.613/2 chance at halfway.

In typical Scheffler fashion, he cruised through the field on Moving Day to lead by a stroke with a round to go and even though the 54-hole leaders have a poor record at Hilton Head, I wasn't remotely interested in taking him on at 1.834/5.

Scheffler parred the opening hole on Sunday but the writing was on the wall after this brilliant eagle three at the second.

Scottie Scheffler is on another level pic.twitter.com/u5QDhyWfQL -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 21, 2024

Poor weather saw a suspension in play after Scheffler had played 11 holes, but it looked a done deal.

Trading at 1.132/15, he was leading by four over Wyndham Clark, who'd shot 29 on the front-nine to throw his hat into the ring and Scheffler was a 1.041/25 chance after the resumption in play when leading by five with three to play as play was suspended for the day due to darkness.

He came back today to record his only bogey of the week at the 72nd hole but it mattered not a jot as he cruised to a three-stroke lead. His fourth in five starts and his tenth in 51 starts.

Billy bags his eighth PGA Tour title

Over at the Corales Puntacana Championship, it was impossible not feel some sympathy for huge outsider, Wesley Bryan, who had led after rounds one, two and three.

The pre-event 600.0599/1 chance shot a four-under-par 68 on Sunday to post 21-under-par for the week - a total only the inaugural winner, Dominic Bozzelli, had beaten but it wasn't enough.

Having started the final round trailing by three, the pre-event 25/126.00 chance, Billy Horschel, who was a trading at 8.615/2 with a round to go, tied the course record with a nine-under-par 63 to win by two.

It was Horschel's eighth PGA Tour title and his first since he won the Memorial Tournament in 2022.

Kevin Tway had looked the most likely winner early on when he played his first seven holes in four-under-par and he was matched at a low of 2.486/4 but he finished with ten pars and a bogey to finish third, beaten by four.

Bryan was matched at a low of 3.1511/5 so Horschel was the only player to trade at odds-on.

