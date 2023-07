Fowler wins again after last gasp birdie

Hillier matched at massive odds before flying finish

Pre-event 17.5 chance, Rickie Fowler, began the fourth and final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic leading by a stroke and trading at just above even money but after he opened round four with three birdies in his first seven holes, his price dipped to 1.42/5.

My pre-event 80.079/1 fancy, Tyler Moore, and Collin Morikawa, who began the event trading at the same price as Fowler, made an early move from slightly off the pace, and Canada's Adam Hadwin kept tabs with the leader with birdies at four, seven and eight so when the birdies dried up for, a tense finish was always on the cards.

Moore's chance was lost when he double-bogeyed the par five 14th and with Fowler parring 10 holes in-a-row, we looked all set for a playoff between Morikawa and Hadwin.

A frustrated Fowler had missed a four footer for birdie at the par five 14th and he'd messed up the par five 17th so without a birdie since the seventh hole, he stood on the 18th tee in need of a birdie to draw alongside Morikawa in the clubhouse and his playing partner, Hadwin.

Having been matched at odds-on, the often-flaky Fowler had drifted all the way back out to 26.025/1 as it looked like he'd passed up a golden opportunity to win for the first time in four years but with his back against the wall he produced this magical approach to birdie the 18th for the second day in-a-row.

Hadwin had a chance to chip-in for birdie and the win but he could only par the last so he, Fowler, and Morikawa, who had been matched at just 1.528/15 in regulation play, headed back to the 18th tee for the first extra hole.

Fowler didn't help himself with a poor tee-shot that missed the fairway right by some distance and his price spiked again to around 6.05/1. The other two found the fairway and having gone into the playoff as the outsider of the three, Hadwin was matched at a low of 2.1411/10.

Fowler looked up against it but he got a favourable line-of-sight drop and played his approach to inside 12 feet and after Morikawa had duffed his third stroke from just off the green following a ill-judged approach, and Hadwin had narrowly missed his birdie putt from 22 feet, Fowler holed for a win that had looked extremely unlikely half-an-hour earlier.

Over on the DP World Tour, six men had begun the final round of the British Masters tied for the lead, but it didn't take long for them to start dropping away and Denmark's Niklas Norgaard was the only one of the six to make a positive move.

Norgaard was matched at a low of just 1.584/7 after he hit a perfect tee-shot on eight when leading by two on ten-under-par.

Mark Wiebe's son, Gunner, who had triple-bogeyed the eighth hole, was in the clubhouse on -8 and Ewen Ferguson was on -8 with just the 18th to play but the rest of the field were at least three behind Norgaard and he looked in control, but things happen fast at the Belfry.

Ferguson hit his birdie putt at the last fractionally hard and that led to a bogey five and having made a mess of the eighth (made a bogey five after a poor chip), Norgaard double bogeyed the ninth after a poor approach shot and three putts from just ten feet. The nerves had kicked in and that was the end of the Dane's challenge.

Sat in the clubhouse and leading by a stroke, pre-event 1000.0 chance, Wiebe, was matched at a low of just 3.3512/5 as everyone on the track appeared to be floundering.

One of the co-leaders through 54 holes, Oliver Wilson, was matched at a low of 3.1511/5 after he birdied the tenth to draw alongside Wiebe briefly, but he bogeyed the next two and the American looked like he may have posted the winning score but then up stepped pre-event 180.0179/1 chance, Daniel hillier.

Having trailed by five deep into the back-nine and having been matched at a high of 500.0499/1 during the final round, Hillier, who had been a 90.089/1 shot with a round to go when he trailed by three in a tie for 11th, burst into life with an eagle at the 15th, a birdie at the 16th and another eagle at 17, and that was that!

After a brilliant par at the 18th, Hillier posted a ten-under-par total that nobody on the course was ever going to match.

Money for Fowler at Hoylake

The final major of the year, the Open Championship is now less than three weeks away and Rory McIlroy, who won the Championship on the last occasion we visited Hoylake in 2014, is the only man trading at a single-figure price but understandably, there's been money for Fowler after yesterday's win.

Fowler finished runner-up to Rory in 2014 and having been matched at a high of 65.064/1, the 34-year-old Californian has now been matched at as low as 23.022/1.

The DP World Tour moves from England to Denmark for the Made In HimmerLand, which I've previewed here, and the PGA Tour moves on the Illinois for the John Deere Classic, which I've previewed here.

