The Punter's In-Play Blog: Fabulous finish sees Xander set the pace

13:10 - July 30, 2021

For the second day in-a-row, play was suspended in Japan, so the Men's Olympic Golf competition hasn't quite reached the halfway stage. England's Paul Casey, who sits tied for seventh and four off the lead, has one hole to play of his second round and my sole pre-event pick, Hideki Matsuyama, who sits tied for third, has two left to play. Here's the latest standings with prices to back at 13:00.

Xander Schauffele -11 2.727/4

Carlos Ortiz -10 10.519/2

Hideki Matsuyama -8 6.05/1 (Thru 16 holes)

Alex Noren -8 26.025/1

Mito Pereira -8 32.031/1

Sepp Straka -8 50.049/1

Rory McIlroy -7 13.012/1

Paul Casey -7 21.020/1 (Thru 17 holes)

Shane Lowry -7 25.024/1

Jazz Janewattananond -7 75.074/1

-6 and 32.031/1 bar

It looked for much of the second round that Carlos Ortiz would set the pace at halfway in Japan but Xander shot past the Mexican late on with an eagle three at the par five 14th and three birdies to finish at 16, 17 and 18.

Xander is clearly the man to beat now but he looks short enough at around 2.77/4 given he hasn't won anywhere in two and half years and that his record when leading at this stage is far from great. He's led or co-led six times on the PGA Tour but converted only once.



There have been plenty of complaints about the coverage but with so many sports being played out at the same time, and many to a conclusion, it's not really surprising that the early stages of the golf isn't getting much airtime.

It's frustrating not knowing when and where it will be shown but given all the action is taking place in the early hours in the UK anyway, I'm happy to just leave the event alone.

Matsuyama is nicely positioned, and I'm just going to wait and see what happens to him tomorrow. Not being able to watch the action or analyse any stats on a course I'm not in the least bit familiar with are all major hindrances so I'm just going to leave the event alone.

A week after James Morrison just failed to reach the first lay back target of 10.09/1 at the Cazoo Open (matched at a low of 13.012/1 on day one), one of this week's Find Me a 100 Winner selections, Matthias Schmid, has also come close.

Backed before the off at 160.0159/1, the young German has been matched today at 11.521/2 to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational but having finished his second round, he trails the leader, Daniel Hillier, by four.

I'll be back late today with a look at that event at the halfway stage.



Men's Olympics Pre-Event Selection:

Hideki Matsuyama @ 15.014/1

ISPS Handa World Invitational Pre-Event Selection:

Justin Harding @ 16.015/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2 u Bryden Macpherson @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 ½ u Matthias Schmid @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

