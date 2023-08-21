</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's De-brief: Red-hot Hovland stuns sorry Scheffler</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-08-21">21 August 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "The Punter's De-brief: Red-hot Hovland stuns sorry Scheffler", "name": "The Punter's De-brief: Red-hot Hovland stuns sorry Scheffler", "description": "Viktor Hovland has won the BMW Championship and Daniel Brown is off the mark in Europe. Our man's here to look back at their victories here...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-championship-result-and-review-red-hot-hovland-stuns-sorry-scheffler-210823-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/bmw-championship-result-and-review-red-hot-hovland-stuns-sorry-scheffler-210823-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-08-21T15:09:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-08-21T15:50:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Viktor Hovland has won the BMW Championship and Daniel Brown is off the mark in Europe. Our man's here to look back at their victories here... Long odds-on Scheffler caught late on Read my Czech Masters preview here Read my Tour Championship preview here Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick began the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship tied for the lead and for much of Sunday it looked like one of them would be lifting the trophy. After Scheffler had birdied two and three and Fitzpatrick had birdied three and four, the pair moved three clear of everyone bar pre-event [20/1] shot, Viktor Hovland, who had birdied three of his first five. The pair eased four clear of everyone after they both birdied the par three sixth, just as Hovland was bogeying the seventh. Although tied with Scheffler for much of Sunday, Fitzpatrick, who was matched at a low of [2.5], never led alone. After Scheffler had made back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13, the Englishman's challenge was all but over when he bogeyed the par four 14th to trail by three. Scheffler was matched at a low of just [1.13] as Fitzpatrick drifted away but, all the time that the two frontrunners were duelling, Hovland was making a huge move on the back-nine. When Scheffler made a mess of his third shot on the par five 15th, when he looked long odds-on to make at least a birdie four, it was game on. Hovland, who had been matched at a high of [85.0] earlier in the day, birdied five of his first six holes after the turn. But it wasn't until he rolled in birdie number nine of the day at the par four 17th that he eventually caught the world number one Scheffler. Eleven minutes later Hovland was in front when he made his 10th birdie of the day to post a course record nine-under-par 61! It had been a remarkable performance by the Norwegian and, when Scheffler three-putted the 17th from just over 20 feet, it was game over. A bogey on No. 17 for Scottie Scheffler puts him two back heading to the last. https://t.co/ERUl9fw6qK -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023 Having trailed by as many as four strokes as he made the turn, Hovland went on to win by two and he heads to East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale - the Tour Championship - in second place on the Standings. Brown gets off the mark In Northern Ireland, playing in just his 19th DP World Tour event, pre-event [65.0] chance, Daniel Brown, won the ISPS Handa World Invitational by five strokes having led by six after 36 and 54 holes. He had a little wobble at the start of the fourth round when he bogeyed two of the first three holes and bogeyed three holes in-a-row after he'd birdied the par five 10th. But he was excellent after that, playing the last five holes in three-under-par. Norwegian always worth backing when trailing Although he was only three adrift with a round to go, Hovland looked out of the reckoning at the turn. But the Norwegian winning from an impossible position is nothing new and he's a bit of an off the pace specialist. He won the Memorial Tournament back in June having been matched in-running at [210.00] and he won both the Hero Challenge in 2021 and the Dubai Desert Classic in 2022, having trailed by six with a round to go. Backing him when off the pace through 54 holes is one way to play him but he's also worth watching in-running on a Sunday. As demonstrated yesterday, when he gets on a roll, he can keep making birdies and he's one to keep an eye on. But this week's Tour Championship, which I've previewed here, might not suit him. Viktor Hovland has won the BMW Championship and Daniel Brown is off the mark in Europe. Our man's here to look back at their victories here...

Long odds-on Scheffler caught late on

Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick began the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship tied for the lead and for much of Sunday it looked like one of them would be lifting the trophy.

After Scheffler had birdied two and three and Fitzpatrick had birdied three and four, the pair moved three clear of everyone bar pre-event 20/1 shot, Viktor Hovland, who had birdied three of his first five.

The pair eased four clear of everyone after they both birdied the par three sixth, just as Hovland was bogeying the seventh.

Although tied with Scheffler for much of Sunday, Fitzpatrick, who was matched at a low of 2.5, never led alone. After Scheffler had made back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13, the Englishman's challenge was all but over when he bogeyed the par four 14th to trail by three.

Scheffler was matched at a low of just 1.13 as Fitzpatrick drifted away but, all the time that the two frontrunners were duelling, Hovland was making a huge move on the back-nine. When Scheffler made a mess of his third shot on the par five 15th, when he looked long odds-on to make at least a birdie four, it was game on.

Hovland, who had been matched at a high of 85.0 earlier in the day, birdied five of his first six holes after the turn. But it wasn't until he rolled in birdie number nine of the day at the par four 17th that he eventually caught the world number one Scheffler.

Eleven minutes later Hovland was in front when he made his 10th birdie of the day to post a course record nine-under-par 61!

It had been a remarkable performance by the Norwegian and, when Scheffler three-putted the 17th from just over 20 feet, it was game over.

A bogey on No. 17 for Scottie Scheffler puts him two back heading to the last. https://t.co/ERUl9fw6qK -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 20, 2023

Having trailed by as many as four strokes as he made the turn, Hovland went on to win by two and he heads to East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale - the Tour Championship - in second place on the Standings.

Brown gets off the mark

In Northern Ireland, playing in just his 19th DP World Tour event, pre-event 65.0 chance, Daniel Brown, won the ISPS Handa World Invitational by five strokes having led by six after 36 and 54 holes.

He had a little wobble at the start of the fourth round when he bogeyed two of the first three holes and bogeyed three holes in-a-row after he'd birdied the par five 10th. But he was excellent after that, playing the last five holes in three-under-par.

Norwegian always worth backing when trailing

Although he was only three adrift with a round to go, Hovland looked out of the reckoning at the turn. But the Norwegian winning from an impossible position is nothing new and he's a bit of an off the pace specialist.

He won the Memorial Tournament back in June having been matched in-running at 210.00 and he won both the Hero Challenge in 2021 and the Dubai Desert Classic in 2022, having trailed by six with a round to go.

Backing him when off the pace through 54 holes is one way to play him but he's also worth watching in-running on a Sunday.

As demonstrated yesterday, when he gets on a roll, he can keep making birdies and he's one to keep an eye on. But this week's Tour Championship, which I've previewed here, might not suit him.

Now up to number two in the Standings after yesterday's victory, Hovland will start the week trailing Scheffler by just two strokes, so if he's going to win, he'll probably need to be up with the pace all week.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter Our man's here to look back at their victories here...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Long odds-on Scheffler caught late on</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/czech-masters-2023-betting-preview-look-to-portugal-for-prague-pointers-210823-167.html">Czech Masters preview here</a></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Read my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/tour-championship-2023-betting-preview-and-pga-tour-tips-scheffler-on-pole-in-fedexcup-playoffs-210823-167.html">Tour Championship preview here</a></h3> </li> <hr><p>Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick began the fourth and final round of the BMW Championship tied for the lead and for much of Sunday it looked like one of them would be lifting the trophy.</p><p>After Scheffler had birdied two and three and Fitzpatrick had birdied three and four, the pair moved three clear of everyone bar pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="21.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">20/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21.00</span></b> shot, Viktor Hovland, who had birdied three of his first five.</p><p>The pair eased four clear of everyone after they both birdied the par three sixth, just as Hovland was bogeying the seventh.</p><p>Although tied with Scheffler for much of Sunday, Fitzpatrick, who was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="6/4"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6/4</span></b>, never led alone. After Scheffler had made back-to-back birdies at 12 and 13, the Englishman's challenge was all but over when he bogeyed the par four 14<sup>th</sup> to trail by three.</p><p>Scheffler was matched at a low of just <b class="inline_odds" title="2/15"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/15</span></b> as Fitzpatrick drifted away but, all the time that the two frontrunners were duelling, Hovland was making a huge move on the back-nine. When Scheffler made a mess of his third shot on the par five 15<sup>th</sup>, when he looked long odds-on to make at least a birdie four, it was game on.</p><p>Hovland, who had been matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="84/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">85.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">84/1</span></b> earlier in the day, birdied five of his first six holes after the turn. But it wasn't until he rolled in birdie number nine of the day at the par four 17<sup>th</sup> that he eventually caught the world number one Scheffler. </p><p>Eleven minutes later Hovland was in front when he made his 10th birdie of the day to post a course record nine-under-par 61!</p><p>It had been a remarkable performance by the Norwegian and, when Scheffler three-putted the 17<sup>th</sup> from just over 20 feet, it was game over.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">A bogey on No. 17 for Scottie Scheffler puts him two back heading to the last. https://t.co/ERUl9fw6qK</p> -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1693377437604999631?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 20, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Having trailed by as many as four strokes as he made the turn, Hovland went on to win by two and he heads to East Lake for the FedEx Cup finale - the Tour Championship - in second place on the Standings.</p><h2>Brown gets off the mark</h2><p></p><p>In Northern Ireland, playing in just his 19<sup>th</sup> DP World Tour event, pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="64/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">65.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">64/1</span></b> chance, Daniel Brown, won the ISPS Handa World Invitational by five strokes having led by six after 36 and 54 holes.</p><p><img alt="Daniel Drown wins ISPS Handa world Invitational.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Daniel%20Drown%20wins%20ISPS%20Handa%20world%20Invitational.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He had a little wobble at the start of the fourth round when he bogeyed two of the first three holes and bogeyed three holes in-a-row after he'd birdied the par five 10<sup>th</sup>. But he was excellent after that, playing the last five holes in three-under-par.</p><h2>Norwegian always worth backing when trailing</h2><p></p><p>Although he was only three adrift with a round to go, Hovland looked out of the reckoning at the turn. But the Norwegian winning from an impossible position is nothing new and he's a bit of an off the pace specialist.</p><p>He won the Memorial Tournament back in June having been matched in-running at <b class="inline_odds" title="209/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">210.00</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">209/1</span></b> and he won both the Hero Challenge in 2021 and the Dubai Desert Classic in 2022, having trailed by six with a round to go.</p><p>Backing him when off the pace through 54 holes is one way to play him but he's also worth watching in-running on a Sunday.</p><p>As demonstrated yesterday, when he gets on a roll, he can keep making birdies and he's one to keep an eye on. But this week's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.217353522">Tour Championship</a>, which I've <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/tour-championship-2023-betting-preview-and-pga-tour-tips-scheffler-on-pole-in-fedexcup-playoffs-210823-167.html">previewed here</a>, might not suit him.</p><p>Now up to number two in the Standings after yesterday's victory, Hovland will start the week trailing Scheffler by just two strokes, so if he's going to win, he'll probably need to be up with the pace all week.</p><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter<span> </span><a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter" target="_blank" rel="noopener">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.217353522" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>PGA Tour - Tour Championship 2023: PGA Tour - Tour Championship 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Thursday 24 August, 2.00pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Scottie Scheffler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="2.58" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753599">2.58</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="2.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753599">2.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="4.9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">4.9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Viktor Hovland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="7.2" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">7.2</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jon Rahm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="10.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470178">10.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="11.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470178">11.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Cantlay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580960">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580960">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Glover</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469228">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Glover" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469228">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="50" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">50</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xander Schauffele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496425">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496425">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wyndham Clark</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469208">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469208">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Harman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469234">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469234">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496417">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rickie Fowler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21054650">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21054650">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sungjae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16731128">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sungjae Im" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="260" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16731128">260</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Fleetwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496408">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="140" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496408">140</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="35880414">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="240" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="35880414">240</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keegan Bradley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580959">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="450" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580959">450</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="400" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">400</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="480" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">480</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Collin Morikawa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753597">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753597">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="340" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">340</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496391">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Burns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="490" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525829">490</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525829">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="660" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470526">660</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470526">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Spieth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="320" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496393">320</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496393">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496421">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496421">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="410" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">410</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469613">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469312">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiliano Grillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469620">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sepp Straka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470521">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.217353522" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">95</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a Czech Masters: Look to Portugal for Prague pointers

Tour Championship: Scheffler on pole again at East Lake

The Punter's De-Brief: Hot Hodges goes wire-to-wire to deliver 99/1 winning bet Most read stories

Tour Championship 2023: Course and current form stats

The Punter's De-brief: Red-hot Hovland stuns sorry Scheffler

BMW Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Selections from 40/1 to 50/1

ISPS Handa World Invitational Each-Way Tip: 16/1 Perez can be victor More The Punter class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe 