Fowler wins for first time in over four years

34-year-old into 25/1 26.00 to win the Open

McIlroy, Scheffler and Rahm head the betting

Rickie Fowler has been backed into 28.027/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Open Championship later this month after he ended a four-year winless run with victory on the PGA Tour on Sunday.

Fowler, 34, recorded victory for the first time since winning the Phoenix Open in 2019 by coming through a three-man play-off to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He went into the final round leading but required a superb birdie on the 18th to join Adam Hadwin and Collin Morikawa in the play-off. He would make birdie again on 18 to secure the title.

Open venue will bring back fond memories

This year's Open venue, Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, should bring back fond memories for Fowler after finishing runner-up to Rory McIlroy in the 2014 Open Championship.

That performance confirmed the belief that Fowler was a great links golf exponent, and just a year later he would win the Scottish Open on another links course, Gullane.

Fowler, who fell to a career-low ranking of 185 during his drought, has finished inside the top 31 eight times in just 11 renewals of the Open Championship, including three top six finishes.

He's now up to number 23 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and he was matched at a high of 65.064/1 to win this year's Open before his recent run of excellent form.

Fowler is 25/126.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook with six places currently being offered for each-way bettors.

Market suggests Rory the man to beat

McIlroy's win at Hoylake in 2014 was the third of his four major victories, and he heads the market at 15/28.40 (9.417/2 on the Exchange) to claim his fifth major of his career.

However, it's now nine years since the Northern Irishman last won one of golf's four majors and he's yet to taste victory on the PGA Tour this season, his last career win coming on the DP World Tour in January of this year.

World number one Scottie Scheffler - who has been in superb form all season - is the 8/18.80 second favourite with two of this season's major winners, John Rahm and Brooks Koepka, next in at 9/19.80 and 12/113.00 respecitvely.

To Winn the Open Championship:

- Rory McIlroy 15/28.40

- Scottie Scheffler 8/18.80

- John Rahm 9/19.80

- Brooks Koepka 121120/1

- Viktor Hovland 14/115.00

- Cameron Smith 18/119.00

- Jordan Spieth 20/121.00

- Collin Morikawa 22/123.00

- Patrick Cantlay 22/123.00

- Shane Lowry 22/123.00

- Tommy Fleetwood 22/123.00

- Rickie Fowler 25/126.00

- BAR 28/129.00