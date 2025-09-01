Ryder Cup Betting: USA 8/11 to beat Team Europe as captains reveal picks

No surprises in Luke Donald's six wildcard picks for Ryder Cup

Rasmus for Nicolai the only change from victorous Rome team

USA 8/11 1.73 favourites for 26-28 September Ryder Cup

No surprises as Donald make his picks

Team Europe are 11/82.38 to retain the Ryder Cup later this month after captain Luke Donald finalised his 12-man team on Monday afternoon by announcing his six wildcard picks to play at Bethpage Black.

There were no surprises as Donald added Shane Lowry, John Rahm, Sepp Straka, Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Matt Fitzpatrick to his team, joining automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert McIntyre, Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose and Rasmus Hojgaard.

It means that 11 of Donald's Ryder Cup-winning team from two years ago in Rome will tee it up again this year with the only change to the line up being Rasmus Hojgaard who, in a cruel twist, replaces his brother Nicolai.

The likes of Matt Wallace - who was in tears following his failure to win the Omega European Masters on Sunday - multiple DP World Tour winner Marco Penge and PGA Tour winner Thomas Detry, all narrowly miss out.

Commenting after making his picks Donald said, "I feel amazingly proud of these guys. A lot of continuity from Rome, that is a bit unusual, but shows how good they are.

"But while there is continuity this is a different animal to play away in America. We know how difficult it is. I have looked at lots of different angles to try and prepare us for the challenge ahead.

"It is about implementing new techniques. I am very aware we have lost three of the last four away Ryder Cups by significant margins. I have tried everything I can to give my team the best opportunity."

Team Europe in Full:

(World Ranking in brackets)

- Rory McIlroy (2)

- Tommy Fleetwood (6)

- Robert MacIntyre (9)

- Justin Rose (12)

- Sepp Straka (13)

- Ludvig Aberg (14)

- Viktor Hovland (15)

- Shane Lowry (23)

- Tyrrell Hatton (25)

- Matt Fitzpatrick (29)

- Rasmus Hojgaard (64)

- John Rahm (80)

Team USA 8/11 1.73 favourites to win in own backyard

Team USA are odds-on at 8/111.73 to regain the Ryder Cup when the competition commences on Friday 26 September after captain Keegan Bradley finalised his team last week.

The 39-year-old, who had the option of picking himself to the team, added Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Cameron Young to his 12-man team to go alongside his six automatic qualifiers, Scottish Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English and Bryson DeChambeau.

Team USA have won the last two renewals of the Ryder Cup on home soil, though those are their only two victories from the last seven renewals with Team Europe being unbeaten on home soil since 1997 as well as winning two times in America in 2004 and 2012.

The notoriously difficult Bethpage Black golf course will stage the Ryder Cup for the first time in its history, and backed by a passionate New York home crowd Team Europe will have a tough task to retain the trophy. However, a tie will do exactly that, and that can be backed at 12/113.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Team USA in Full:

(World Ranking in brackets)

- Scottish Scheffler (1)

- Xander Schauffelle (3)

- Russell Henley (4)

- Justin Thomas (5)

- J.J. Spaun (7)

- Collin Morikawa (8)

- Harris English (10)

- Ben Griffin (17)

- Bryson DeChambeau (18)

- Cameron Young (20)

- Patrick Cantlay (21)

- Cameron Young (20)

Now read this week's Irish Open previews and tips here.