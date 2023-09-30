Scheffler was in tears after he and Brooks Koepka were smashed 9&7 by Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg in Saturday's foursomes. That humbling leaves the World No.1 with half a point from three matches.
Had this been earlier in the season on American turf, it would have appeared a coin toss but Rahm has been by far the superior player this week (2.5 points from three starts) and he'll be fresh and raring to go again iafter being rested on Saturday afternoon.
Verdict: Europe
Hovland holed a brilliant putt on the final green to secure a half point in Friday afternoon's foursomes and, of course, starred in that thrashing of Scheffler and Koepka although a loss to Morikawa and Burns in the fourballs took away some of the gloss.
The Norwegian is now being asked to go for a fifth time which is a concern although Morikawa has been far from his best in winning just a single point from three matches. The USA have to put points on the board early but Hovland has played the better golf and, refreshed by a night's sleep, can get it done.
Rose has been one of the quiet starts of Team Europe, emerging as the dominant force in his partnership with Robert MacIntyre and scoring a win and a half from two fourball matches.
But Cantlay, despite all the furore about his hat and reports about him contributing to dressing room unrest, produced some amazing golf to snatch a point in Saturday's fourballs and can edge out the Englishman in this one.
Verdict: USA
Footage emerged of Rory losing his cool and effing and jeffing in the direction of caddie Joe LaCava after he and Matt Fitzpatrick had lost to Cantlay's hot finish in Saturday's closing fourballs.
Perhaps that was a result of playing four pressured matches although with three opening wins - he's Europe's top scorer - the Northern Irishman has delivered and can perhaps use that Saturday anger and frustration as fuel to put away Burns, who played better in the fourballs after a miserable display in his Friday foursomes.
Fitzpatrick was delighted to put his first ever Ryder Cup point on the board when winning his Friday fourballs with Rory. But the Englishman was far from impressive as he and McIlroy lost to Cantlay and Clark in the same format.
Homa goes into the singles as the USA's leading scorer with 2.5pts from his four matches and, according to datagolf, was easily the best player from tee to green in Friday's fourballs. Presuming he has enough petrol in the tank, Homa can finish off an excellent Ryder Cup debut.
Hatton has 2.5pts from his three matches and only Rory has more so he's certainly played his part. That said, there's a feeling that his tally was helped by having Rahm for company in his two wins.
Harman was part of a miserable American effort on day one but won both his matches on Saturday and is their second top scorer with two points. The putter still isn't firing on all cylinders though so this is hard to call and may go all the way.
Verdict: Halved
Aberg was an unknown to the casual golf fan at the start of the week but now has a record 9&7 win to his name. Two points from three is a strong effort even though he's not sparkled quite as brightly as rookies in the past.
Koepka was on the wrong end of that 9&7 humiliation to Aberg and played some rotten stuff but back in singles play the five-time major winner may just have a few too many smarts and can get get over the line and add another away point.
Straka has a win and a loss so far and, overall, has been one of the quieter figures of Europe's surge into the lead. In terms of where he ranks of the 24 players on show, it's around the middle.
Thomas has played well in patches and shown there's plenty of fire in the belly but his overall numbers on the week are pretty poor. Half a point from three matches won't quieten those who said he shouldn't have been a captain's pick so this is another where parity could be the solution.
Schauffele lost his singles 3&2 to McIlroy in the Americans' record 19-9 victory at Whistling Straits and has been underwhelming this week, missing some crucial putts and losing all three of his matches.
Hojgaard has just half a point from his two starts so price dictates this one really and, as the Dane is the clear outsider, he's worth a nibble to complete a totally miserable week for the 2021 Olympic champion.
The contest may have been over for some time by the time we get down to this one, Match 10, and that makes it very difficult to assess given the competitive desire that burns in both.
Lowry has one win out of two, Spieth just half a point out of three. Neither leaps off the page as the one to be on but Spieth maybe has some extra incentive having never won a Ryder Cup singles in four attempts, three of those losses.
Fleetwood has added to his reputation as an elite Ryder Cup performer by winning two of his three matches so far and will want to round off the week by putting another point on the board.
He must have a great chance of doing so against Fowler, who has been under the weather and used just once in an opening morning foursomes defeat. This could be over quickly.
MacIntyre was predicted to struggle this week but helped considerably by Justin Rose, he's played two Ryder Cup matches and is unbeaten (one win and one half).
Clark experienced something similar when being carried to victory by Cantlay in Saturday's fourballs and he too has yet to taste defeat. This is probably a dead rubber although correct scoreline backers will be watching it like a hawk. I'll take the US Open champion.
Tot all the verdicts up and I'm getting five wins for each team and two halved matches.
That 6-6 singles scoreline would lead to a final score of Europe 16.5-11.5 USA.
Back singles to be tied 6-6 @ 6/16.80
Obviously it makes more sense to focus on the earlier matches as the contest will still be alive even if Europe are closing in. That said, it should still pay to include Tommy Fleetwood, who plays in the penultimate match, in any acca.
For a treble I'll take Rahm to see off Scheffler, Homa to beat Fitzpatrick and Fleetwood to get the better of Fowler.
Back Jon Rahm, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood to win singles matches @ 6/16.80
Back Sunday's singles to be tied 6-6 at 6/16.80
Back Jon Rahm, Max Homa and Tommy Fleetwood to win singles matches at 6/16.80
