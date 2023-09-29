</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fryder-cup%2Fryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fryder-cup%2Fryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-brighton-tips---in-form-sides-to-light-up-lunchtime-280923-140.html">Aston Villa v Brighton: In-form sides to light up lunchtime</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/saturday-football-tips-and-predictions-betfair-cheat-sheet-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-280923-204.html">Saturday Football Cheat Sheet: Bets for Premier League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-5-1-best-bet-20-1-bet-builder-270923-200.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 tips including a 5/1 best bet and a 20/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvins-29-1-quality-bet-plus-two-to-back-in-the-cambridgeshire-290923-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's 29/1 Quality bet plus two Cambridgeshire picks</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-river-tiber-in-good-shape-and-has-a-fair-chance-in-middle-park-280923-368.html">Ryan Moore: River Tiber in good shape and has a fair chance in Middle Park</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/saturday-racing-tips-on-betfair-get-completely-free-bet-and-expert-insight-290923-204.html">Saturday Racing on Betfair: Completely free bet and expert insight</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/ryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html">Ryder Cup Saturday Tips: Europe can hammer home advantage</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/ryder-cup-friday-tips-europe-can-edge-opening-foursomes-280923-719.html">Ryder Cup Friday Tips: Europe can edge opening foursomes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/ryder-cup-2023-tips-and-predictions-our-experts-best-bets-for-this-weekend-at-marco-simone-260923-204.html">Ryder Cup 2023: Our experts' best bets for this weekend at Marco Simone</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/cricket-world-cup-betting-preview-team-by-team-guide-who-can-stop-india-270923-194.html">Cricket World Cup Team-by-Team Guide: Who can stop India?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/cricket-world-cup-2023-tips-and-predictions-how-to-bet-the-world-cup-part-one-260923-194.html">Cricket World Cup 2023: How to bet the World Cup Part 1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-australia-third-odi-tips-aussie-form-a-worry-for-world-cup-260923-194.html">India v Australia Third ODI Tips: Aussie form a worry for World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-final-2023-betting-tips-back-medvedev-for-3-0-win-101-090923-186.html">US Open Men's Final 2023: Back Medvedev for 3-0 win @ 10/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-mens-singles-final-tips-djokovic-favourite-for-yet-another-slam-title-090923-778.html">US Open Men's Singles Final Tips: Djokovic favourite for yet another Slam title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/us-open-womens-singles-final-tips-sabalenka-to-edge-gauff-in-competitive-final-090923-778.html">US Open Women's Singles Final Tips: Sabalenka to edge Gauff in competitive final</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-as-trump-peaks-in-2024-betting-can-gop-rivals-land-a-blow-260923-171.html">US Election: As Trump peaks in 2024 betting, can GOP rivals land a blow?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-labour-clear-favourites-for-all-three-october-by-elections-200923-171.html">UK Politics: Labour clear favourites for all three October by-elections</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-uk-general-election-date-betting-is-late-2024-a-certainty-120923-171.html">Next UK General Election Date Betting: Is late 2024 a certainty?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/saturday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-scotland-v-romania-tips-scotland-to-stay-in-touch-with-romania-win-230923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: Scotland to stay in touch with Romania win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/friday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-new zealand-v-italy-tips-new-zealand-to-power-past-italy-230923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: New Zealand to power past Italy</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/thursday-rugby-world-cup-predictions-japan-v-samoa-tips-japan-to-keep-it-close-against-samoa-230923-624.html">Rugby World Cup Quick Hits: Japan to keep it close against Samoa</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-4-betting-tips-and-predictions-previews-points-spreads-odds-best-bets-270923-1063.html">NFL Week 4 Betting Tips And Predictions: Jags to bag Wembley win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-3-betting-tips-predictions-previews-picks-points-spreads-and-best-bets-200923-1063.html">NFL Week 3 Betting Tips And Predictions: Chiefs and Cowboys to roll on</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-2-betting-tips-predictions-previews-picks-and-best-bets-bet-builders-130923-1063.html">NFL Week 2 Betting Tips and Predictions: Back the champs to bounce back</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Ryder Cup Saturday Tips: Europe can hammer home advantage</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-09-29">29 September 2023</time></li> <li>3:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Ryder Cup Saturday Tips: Europe can hammer home advantage", "name": "Ryder Cup Saturday Tips: Europe can hammer home advantage", "description": "After sweeping the Friday foursomes 4-0, Dave Tindall is tipping Europe to dominate the morning session again at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/ryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/ryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-09-29T17:58:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-09-29T20:52:00+01:00", "articleBody": "After sweeping the Friday foursomes 4-0, Dave Tindall is tipping Europe to dominate the morning session again at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy... Europe field the same combos that triumphed 4-0 Back the hosts to win Saturday's foursomes 3-1 @ [7/2] Europe are just [1/5] to lift the trophy Ryder Cups rarely disappoint but day one at Marco Simone was one of the very best on memory. Well, it was if you were a European. A clean sweep of the morning foursomes for the first time in history secured a 4-0 lead and Luke Donald's men extended that to 6.5-1.5 in the afternoon after somehow edging the fourballs 2.5-1.5 thanks to a trio of highlight-reel moments at 18. Brilliant putts from Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm secured halves in the top two matches before Justin Rose nailed a clutch eight-footer to ensure the Americans went the entire day without winning a single match, another record. Donald now finds himself in a dream position: Europe have a huge lead, all 12 of his team have tasted action and everyone has at least half a point on the board. Going into this second wave of foursomes on Saturday, Europe have been slashed to [1/5] to lift the trophy, with the USA [11/2] and the Tie [16/1]. 06:35: McIlroy/Fleetwood v Thomas/Spieth On the one hand, it took a dramatic 25-foot putt from Viktor Hovland to stop Thomas and Spieth winning their Friday fourballs after, to much wailing from American fans, they'd been sat in the morning. And yet, Spieth was hitting it all over the place at the finish and, whisper it, did Thomas actually play that well? JT was only even par over the last six holes and stats from datagolf had him losing 1.16 strokes overall on the day, his putting performance the third worst of the 16 players on show. McIlroy wasn't great either to be honest as he rode Matt Fitzpatrick's back in their fourballs win over Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele but Rory did impress alongside Fleetwood in their 2&amp;1 foursomes win over Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay so it's no surprise that Donald is sending them out again. The errant shots from Spieth and Thomas will be far more exposed in this format and although both can produce moments of magic, Europe look the more solid pair. Expect more blue on the board. Verdict: Europe [8/11] 06:50: Hovland/Aberg v Scheffler/Koepka Hovland and Aberg did the business in Match 2 on the opening day foursomes, taking down Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&amp;3, so again it makes sense that Donald sticks to the winning formula. Norwegian Hovland set the tone for day one with a chip-in birdie on his very first hole of the day and then produced a sensational putt for a half point at 18 late in the afternoon fourballs to give us a sense that, as many predicted, he's going to be one of the stars of the week. Scheffler played some strong golf in the afternoon alongside Koepka and even registered positive strokes gained figures with the putter. Sam Burns clearly hampered the World No.1 in their 4&amp;3 morning loss to Rahm and Hatton and Koepka should offer more help although perhaps not enough. Aberg will surely only come on stronger after his winning debut and I'll back the Scandies to record their second win together. Verdict: Europe [5/4] 07:05: Lowry/Straka v Homa/Harman And it's more of the same again for Europe in the third match as Donald keeps faith with Lowry and Straka, who took down Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa 2&amp;1 from this slot on day one. That said, it was a contest relatively low in quality and the Euros were only 1-under for the 17 holes they played. Still, both benefitted from a rest after sitting out the fourballs and is anyone more excited this week than Lowry, who could be seen bounding down the fairway when Hovland holed his birdie putt at 18! Homa has had his moments and holed a few impressive putts but he missed the one that counted on 18 to allow Justin Rose and Bob MacIntyre to escape with a point in the afternoon fourballs. Earlier, Harman was average alongside Homa in their 4&amp;3 foursomes loss to Hovland and Aberg, most notably so with his chief weapon: the putter. This is the one I'm not so sure about but might just give the Americans the nod as surely they have to win a match at some point.... don't they? Verdict: USA [11/10] 07:20: Rahm/Hatton v Cantlay/Schauffele Donald completes his full house of identical foursomes pairings by again teaming Rahm and Hatton, 4&amp;3 winners over Scheffler and Burns on day one, the only difference being they head out last instead of first. Rahm's rather surprising low-key reaction to his sensational eagle putt smashing into the cup in Friday afternoon's fourballs suggests to me he's making a conscious effort to preserve energy, with Donald thinking of using him for all five matches. His tee-to-green play was pretty astonishing on day one (he's gained +8.64 strokes TTG across his two matches according to datagolf, way clear of anyone else) and Hatton has been solid enough, if lacking some inspiration. Schauffele and Cantlay's aura in this format vanished on day one in their defeat to McIlroy and Fleetwood and the former is now 0-2 after losing his fourballs alongside Morikawa. I'm expecting that to sink to 0-3 after this. Verdict: Europe [11/10] Summary Poor preparation. Illness in the camp. Inspired opponents. This is looking grim for Zach Johnson and his team and I expect it to get even worse after Saturday's foursomes. Donald's idea to play the foursomes first on day one proved a smart one and the 4-0 sweep was fully deserved. It wouldn't surprise me if the Americans found something in the fourballs and also won Sunday's singles but, by then, Team Europe could be out of sight. I'll go for a 3-1 scoreline here at [7/2], a result which would extend their lead to a mighty 9.5-2.5 and needing just five points from the remaining 16 to take victory. Back Europe to win Day 2 Foursomes 3-1 @ [7/2] Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dave Tindall", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave_tindall" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Tommy Fleetwood Rory McIlroy Ryder Cup.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Fleetwood and McIlroy can bank another win</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D41023165%26bsmId%3D924.376886574" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D41023165%26bsmId%3D924.376886574">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ryder%20Cup%20Saturday%20Tips%3A%20Europe%20can%20hammer%20home%20advantage&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fryder-cup%2Fryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fryder-cup%2Fryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fryder-cup%2Fryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fryder-cup%2Fryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fryder-cup%2Fryder-cup-saturday-tips-europe-can-hammer-home-advantage-290923-719.html&text=Ryder%20Cup%20Saturday%20Tips%3A%20Europe%20can%20hammer%20home%20advantage" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>After sweeping the Friday foursomes 4-0, Dave Tindall is tipping Europe to dominate the morning session again at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Europe field the same combos that triumphed 4-0</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Back the hosts to win Saturday's foursomes 3-1 @ [<a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D41023165%26bsmId%3D924.376886574">7/2</a>]</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Europe are just [<a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D14041984%26bsmId%3D924.277968047">1/5</a>] to lift the trophy</h3> </li> <hr><p>Ryder Cups rarely disappoint but day one at Marco Simone was one of the very best on memory.</p><p>Well, it was if you were a European. A clean sweep of the morning foursomes for the first time in history secured a 4-0 lead and Luke Donald's men extended that to 6.5-1.5 in the afternoon after somehow edging the fourballs 2.5-1.5 thanks to a trio of highlight-reel moments at 18.</p><p>Brilliant putts from Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm secured halves in the top two matches before Justin Rose nailed a clutch eight-footer to ensure the Americans went the entire day without winning a single match, another record.</p><p>Donald now finds himself in a dream position: Europe have a huge lead, all 12 of his team have tasted action and everyone has at least half a point on the board.</p><p>Going into this second wave of foursomes on Saturday, <strong>Europe</strong> have been slashed to [<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-ryder-cup-2023/12393859?selectedMixedItem=-938356937">1/5</a>] to lift the trophy, with the <strong>USA</strong> [<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-ryder-cup-2023/12393859?selectedMixedItem=-938356937">11/2</a>] and the Tie [<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/the-ryder-cup-2023/12393859?selectedMixedItem=-938356937">16/1]</a>.</p><hr><p> <iframe width="635" height="358" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S6yEZfaJrTM" title="The Ryder Cup | Golf...Only Bettor | Episode 17" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" data-mce-fragment="1">

06:35: McIlroy/Fleetwood v Thomas/Spieth

On the one hand, it took a dramatic 25-foot putt from Viktor Hovland to stop Thomas and Spieth winning their Friday fourballs after, to much wailing from American fans, they'd been sat in the morning.

And yet, Spieth was hitting it all over the place at the finish and, whisper it, did Thomas actually play that well? JT was only even par over the last six holes and stats from datagolf had him losing 1.16 strokes overall on the day, his putting performance the third worst of the 16 players on show.

McIlroy wasn't great either to be honest as he rode Matt Fitzpatrick's back in their fourballs win over Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele but Rory did impress alongside Fleetwood in their 2&1 foursomes win over Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay so it's no surprise that Donald is sending them out again.

The errant shots from Spieth and Thomas will be far more exposed in this format and although both can produce moments of magic, Europe look the more solid pair. Expect more blue on the board.

Verdict: Europe 8/111.72

06:50: Hovland/Aberg v Scheffler/Koepka

Hovland and Aberg did the business in Match 2 on the opening day foursomes, taking down Max Homa and Brian Harman 4&3, so again it makes sense that Donald sticks to the winning formula.

Norwegian Hovland set the tone for day one with a chip-in birdie on his very first hole of the day and then produced a sensational putt for a half point at 18 late in the afternoon fourballs to give us a sense that, as many predicted, he's going to be one of the stars of the week.

Scheffler played some strong golf in the afternoon alongside Koepka and even registered positive strokes gained figures with the putter. Sam Burns clearly hampered the World No.1 in their 4&3 morning loss to Rahm and Hatton and Koepka should offer more help although perhaps not enough.

Aberg will surely only come on stronger after his winning debut and I'll back the Scandies to record their second win together.

Verdict: Europe 5/42.24

07:05: Lowry/Straka v Homa/Harman

And it's more of the same again for Europe in the third match as Donald keeps faith with Lowry and Straka, who took down Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa 2&1 from this slot on day one.

That said, it was a contest relatively low in quality and the Euros were only 1-under for the 17 holes they played. Still, both benefitted from a rest after sitting out the fourballs and is anyone more excited this week than Lowry, who could be seen bounding down the fairway when Hovland holed his birdie putt at 18!

Homa has had his moments and holed a few impressive putts but he missed the one that counted on 18 to allow Justin Rose and Bob MacIntyre to escape with a point in the afternoon fourballs. Earlier, Harman was average alongside Homa in their 4&3 foursomes loss to Hovland and Aberg, most notably so with his chief weapon: the putter.

This is the one I'm not so sure about but might just give the Americans the nod as surely they have to win a match at some point.... don't they?

Verdict: USA 11/102.08

07:20: Rahm/Hatton v Cantlay/Schauffele

Donald completes his full house of identical foursomes pairings by again teaming Rahm and Hatton, 4&3 winners over Scheffler and Burns on day one, the only difference being they head out last instead of first.

Rahm's rather surprising low-key reaction to his sensational eagle putt smashing into the cup in Friday afternoon's fourballs suggests to me he's making a conscious effort to preserve energy, with Donald thinking of using him for all five matches.

His tee-to-green play was pretty astonishing on day one (he's gained +8.64 strokes TTG across his two matches according to datagolf, way clear of anyone else) and Hatton has been solid enough, if lacking some inspiration.

Schauffele and Cantlay's aura in this format vanished on day one in their defeat to McIlroy and Fleetwood and the former is now 0-2 after losing his fourballs alongside Morikawa. I'm expecting that to sink to 0-3 after this.

Verdict: Europe 11/102.08

Summary

Poor preparation. Illness in the camp. Inspired opponents. This is looking grim for Zach Johnson and his team and I expect it to get even worse after Saturday's foursomes.

Donald's idea to play the foursomes first on day one proved a smart one and the 4-0 sweep was fully deserved.

It wouldn't surprise me if the Americans found something in the fourballs and also won Sunday's singles but, by then, Team Europe could be out of sight.

I'll go for a 3-1 scoreline here at [7/2], a result which would extend their lead to a mighty 9.5-2.5 and needing just five points from the remaining 16 to take victory.

Back Europe to win Day 2 Foursomes 3-1 @ 7/24.40 Bet now

Refer & Earn with Betfair For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Home Golf Ryder Cup Ryder Cup Saturday Tips: Europe can hammer home advantage