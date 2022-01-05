The PGA Tour in 2022: Dave Tindall's guide to the year ahead

The Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii always feels like a fresh start even though, technically, it's the 10th event of the new season.

For some, this is where it really begins although the winners so far certainly won't be dismissing their pre-Christmas exploits.

For the record, the nine champions already in the books this season are Max Homa (Fortinet), Sam Burns (Sanderson Farms), Sungjae Im (Shriners), Rory McIlroy (CJ Cup), Hideki Matsuyama (Zozo), Lucas Herbert (Bermuda), Viktor Hovland (Mayakoba), Jason Kokrak (Houston Open) and Talor Gooch (RSM Classic).

Hawaii and West Coast Swing

As per usual at the start of a calendar year, the campaign begins with the two-week Hawaiian Swing. I've gone for Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama in my each-way preview of the opening Sentry Tournament of Champions (January 6-9). Kevin Na defends at the following week's Sony Open (January 13-16).

It's then back to the US mainland for the rest of the West Coast Swing - four events in California and one in Arizona.

Having not qualified for the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions, perhaps look for Dustin Johnson here. He's a double winner at Pebble Beach (February 3-6) and a three-time champion at Riviera, home of the Genesis Invitational (February 17-20).

One added note: The Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines is played Wednesday to Saturday this year (January 26-29). Why? TV schedules don't want it to clash with the NFL conference championship games.

Florida Swing

Those that don't enjoy Poa Annua grass will be happy to see the PGA Tour head to the Bermuda putting surfaces of the Sunshine State.

The Florida Swing starts at The Honda Classic (February 24-27) and peaks at The Players Championship (March 10-13). Winners in the Sunshine State last year included Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas (Sawgrass) and Sam Burns so that trio are worth looking at again.

Match Play part of Texas twosome

While Florida marks the build to Augusta, the final two pre-Masters events take place in Texas - the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (March 23-27) and the Valero Texas Open (March 31-April 3) where Jordan Spieth defends and will prove a popular punt again.

The Match Play will take place at Austin Country Club for the seventh straight year. Perhaps this is where Scottie Scheffler finally gets it done. He made the final last year (losing to Billy Horschel), is a Texas local and blasted Jon Rahm 4&3 in the Ryder Cup singles last September.

The US Masters ends major drought

With the Open having been played the previous July, it's been a long wait for another major but finally it arrives with the US Masters (April 7-10) at spectacular Augusta National.

Matsuyama defends, while I've picked out Dustin Johnson and Abraham Ancer in my ante-post early-look.

All the big names will be well backed and Jordan Spieth, if showing any sort of form, is bound to be a popular punt. He's currently 15.014/1 in the outright market on the exchange.

PGA Championship and build-up

After the annual post-season wind-down at the RBC Heritage (April 14-17), the Tour has the Zurich Classic doubles event in New Orleans (April 21-24), the new Mexico Open at Vallarta (April 28-May 1), the Wells Fargo Championship (May 5-8) at TPC Potomac (Francesco Molinari won the 2018 Quicken Loans there when it was last used in 2018) and the AT&T Byron Nelson (May 12-15).

The Wells Fargo's usual host venue, Quail Hollow, is being prepared for the Presidents Cup which takes place in September (22-25).

Then all eyes turn to Southern Hills in Tulsa for the the second major of 2022, the US PGA Championship (May 19-22). I took an early-look in December and, as this has been the major for young guns, picked out Viktor Hovland and Sam Burns.

Southern Hills last staged a major in 2007 when Tiger Woods lifted the US PGA trophy while Alex Cejka captured the title at the 2021 Senior PGA Championship held there (pictured above). Jon Rahm is currently the favourite at 12.011/1 on the exchange.

The US Open

The majors are starting to come thick and fast now and less than a month on from the US PGA, we have the US Open (June 16-19). It takes place at the Country Club in Brookline, scene of the USA's dramatic Ryder Cup win in 1999.

My early look is here and I'm going for two big-hitting Americans in Matthew Wolff and that man Sam Burns again. Jon Rahm will be defending the title he won at Torrey Pines and is currently the 13.012/1 favourite on the exchange.

The three events between the US PGA and the US Open include the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village (June 2-5) where Patrick Cantlay will bid to win for the second year running.

The US Open is played on the back of the RBC Canadian Open (June 9-12) which was cancelled in both 2020 and 2021. Rory McIlroy was the last winner in 2019. That came at Hamilton although this year's event is at St. George's (last used in 2010 when Swede Carl Pettersson took the win).

Open Championship part of Scottish double

It's hard to believe that seven years have passed since the Open Championship (July 14-17) was last played at St Andrews.

Zach Johnson was a surprise winner back then after beating Louis Oosthuizen (winner of the 2010 Open at St Andrews) and Marc Leishman in a play-off.

I've taken an early-look at the 2022 Open here and gone for the fairytale storyline of Rory McIlroy lifting the trophy.

Rory missed 2015 after injuring himself playing football in the build-up and is 16.015/1 on the exchange to land his second Claret Jug.

I've also selected Danny Willett at a big price after the Englishman won the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship which features two rounds at St Andrews.

Watch out for the Americans though and their chances may be enhanced by the Genesis Scottish Open (July 7-10) now being part of the PGA Tour schedule. With FedEx Cup points available, that suggests we'll see plenty of US players coming over to contest the action at The Renaissance Club as they hone their games for St Andrews the following week.

Between the end of the US Open and the two-week Scottish Swing, other stop-offs include the Travelers Championship (June 23-26) and the John Deere Classic (June 30-July 3).

The FedEx Cup Playoffs

There are just two World Golf Championship events in 2022 - the Match Play in Texas and the HSBC Champions but that will be part of the 2022/23 schedule on the PGA Tour.

The race to make the playoffs ends with the 3M Open (July 21-24), the Rocket Mortgage Classic (July 28-31) and the Wyndham Championship (August 4-7).

The playoffs themselves begin at a familar venue, TPC Southwind. The FedEx St. Jude Championship (August 11-14) stages the first leg and popular bets will include dual course winners Daniel Berger and Dustin Johnson.

The field is cut for the BMW Championship (August 18-21) at new venue, Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. It was established in 1901 and plays over 7,500 yards.

One little note is that Wilmington staged the 2013 Palmer Cup, the American line-up including Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger and Patrick Rodgers. Extra note: Both Thomas and Rodgers won 3.5pts out of 4!

As usual, the finale takes place at East Lake where the leading 30 players in the FedEx Cup rankings battle it out for ludicrous money at the Tour Championship (August 25-28). Patrick Cantlay banked the jackpot last year.

And that's it... until the following season kicks in shortly after!