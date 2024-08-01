The Punter's Olympics In-Play Blog: Matsuyama leads in Paris

Defending champ favourite after day one

World number one in the mix again

Rahm bet boosted after round one

19:50 - August 1, 2024

With a strong record in his homeland, Hideki Matsuyama was a 14/115.00 chance to win Olympic gold in Tokyo three years ago and he was matched at as short as 2/13.00 during the fourth and final round before ultimately falling short of the medal positions. He finished tied fourth.

He's one of the 30 players in the 60-strong field this week not to have played Le Golf National before but his near miss three years ago appears to have inspired the Japanese and after a stop-start first day, due to lightening in the area, the pre-event 55.054/1 chance leads the field by two following an impressive eight-under-par 63 opening round.

Three more rounds to claim Olympic glory.#OlympicGolf pic.twitter.com/bUm6ODfWsi -- Olympic Golf (@OlympicGolf) August 1, 2024

Matsuyama may have posted the lowest score of the day but it's the defending champion and world number two, Xander Schauffele, that heads the market, after he returned to the course following the first interruption to par the last and post a six-under-par 65.

Schauffele heads the market over world number one, Scottie Scheffler, who shot a four-under-par 67.

That was matched by my pre-event pick, Jon Rahm, despite the Spaniard finding water off the tee on the par three 16th, and I've had a little top-up at 12/113.00.

That's the same price I took before the off and given he has a nice early start tomorrow, I thought that was more than fair.

I didn't have much luck with my only other pre-tournament pick, Wyndham Clark, who managed to find water off the tee on each of his first three holes!

Pre-Event Picks

Jon Rahm @ 13.012/1

Wyndham Clark @ 110.0109/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter