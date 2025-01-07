Ultimate Guide to the 2025 TGL: Betting favourites and outisders, full schedule & team line-ups

TGL starts in January and runs until mid-March

Six teams of 24 of the world's best golfers playing simulator/real life mix

Tiger Woods' side the 13/2 7.50 underdogs for the tournament

The TGL kicks-off in 2025

After a year-long delay the TGL gets underway in January as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's hi-tech team golf league kicks-off in Florida, and will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports.

There are six teams, 24 of the world's best players hitting balls into a massive simulator screen inside a purpose-built arena, and will certainly be something very different for the world of golf if nothing else.

Let's find out more...

When does TGL start and finish?

The TGL starts on 7 January at 20:00 ET in the United States (2am Wednesday 8 January UK time) and will be held every week until the finals start on 24 March.

Who is playing and for which teams?

Atlanta Drive GC: Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover, Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas

Boston Common Golf: Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

Jupiter Links Golf Club: Max Homa, Tom Kim, Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

Los Angeles Golf Club: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose

New York Golf Club: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young

The Bay Golf Club: Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry

What are the latest TGL outright odds?

The team of Morikawa, Theegala, Fleetwood and Rose are fancied to walk away with the inaugural title, with McIlroy's Boston Common and the Rickie Fowler/Xander Schauffele led New York next best.

Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links are the outsiders of the six...

3/1 4.00 - Los Angeles GC

- Los Angeles GC 10/3 4.33 - Boston Common GC

- Boston Common GC 10/3 4.33 - New York GC

- New York GC 4/1 5.00 - Atlanta Drive GC

- Atlanta Drive GC 4/1 5.00 - The Bay GC

- The Bay GC 13/2 7.50 - Jupiter Links GC

When is the first TGL game & what are the odds?

TGL Match 1 - Wednesday 2am GMT

New York v The Bay

Match Odds: 8/111.73 | 1/12.00

First to go 1UP: 5/61.84 | 5/61.84

Lead after 9 holes: 13/102.30 | 7/52.40 Tie: 3/14.00

Line-ups

Cameron Young misses out for New York and Min Woo Lee sits out the opener for The Bay to leave two star-studded line-ups with four major champions and all six being Ryder Cup players. More of a European flavour to The Bay with Shane Lowry and Ludvig Aberg teaming up while Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick joins American crowd favourite Rickie Fowler and last year's double major champion Xander Schauffele.

New York: Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele

Rickie Fowler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele The Bay: Shane Lowry, Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg

What is the full TGL schedule & fixture list?

Wednesday January 8 (2am) - New York Golf Club vs The Bay Golf Club

Wednesday January 15 (2am) - Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Wednesday January 22 (12am) - New York Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive GC

Monday January 27 (11.30pm) - Boston Common Golf vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Wednesday February 5 (2am) - Boston Common Golf vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Monday February 17 (6pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Monday February 17 (9pm) - Atlanta Drive GC vs The Bay Golf Club

Tuesday February 18 (12am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

Wednesday February 19 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Monday February 24 (10pm) - Los Angeles Golf Club vs New York Golf Club

Tuesday February 25 (2am) - Boston Common Golf vs Atlanta Drive GC

Wednesday February 26 (2am) - The Bay Golf Club vs Jupiter Links Golf Club

Monday March 3 (8pm) - The Bay Golf Club vs Los Angeles Golf Club

Tuesday March 4 (12am) - New York Golf Club vs Boston Common Golf

Wednesday March 5 (12am) - Jupiter Links Golf Club vs Atlanta Drive

Tuesday March 18 (12am) - Semi-final one

Wednesday March 19 (12am) - Semi-final two

Monday March 24 (Time TBD) - Final - Game one of three

Wednesday March 26 (12am) - Final - Game two of three

Wednesday March 26 (2am) - Final - Game three of three (if needed)

What is the TGL format?

The six teams will all play each other once in a round-robin league format at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach, where players hit balls into a massive simulator screens before finishing off on a real-life short game area inside the arena.

It's 3v3 matches of 15 virtual holes, the first nine being alternate shot 'Triples' followed by six holes of 'Singles' where players take on an opponent over two holes each.

Scoring is one point for each hole with no ties and no carryovers, while the winning team gets two points and loser none - unless they lost via the sudden death nearest the pin competition held if the match ends tied.

The top four teams at the end of the league stage contest the play-offs with two semi-finals and a best-of-three final.

How to watch the TGL

TGL will air on Sky Sports in the UK and will also be broadcast in the United States on ESPN and ESPN+, Canada on Sportsnet and in Australia on Fox Sports. The JTBC Golf Channel will show it in Korea and U-NEXT in Japan.