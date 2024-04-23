Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Course and current form stats

'Better-Ball' & 'Alternate Shot' formats this week

Expect Lowry/McIlroy 13/2 7.50 to fire on all cylinders

Zalatoris/Theegala 15/2 8.50 can win in Deep South

Tournament and Course Notes

• This will be the 18th time the event has been staged at TPC Louisiana. Since 2017, it has been a two-player team contest combining 'Better-Ball' and 'Alternate Shot'.

• This week's gathering is the only PGA Tour event in the state of Louisiana and, once again, will feature 80 two-player teams. On days one and three, the teams will play better-ball*, with rounds two and four dedicated to the more difficult alternate shot** format;

• TPC Louisiana is located a handful of miles south-west of downtown New Orleans. Designed by Pete Dye, the course made its PGA Tour debut in 2005, replacing English Turn as tournament host;

• Laid out on low-lying delta wetlands, TPC Louisiana covers more than 250 acres and is dotted with more than 100 bunkers. Water comes into play on eight holes, including each of the last three. Although rough is not a major issue, when compared to many PGA Tour venues, the greens are heavily undulating. They are also slightly smaller than the Tour average;

• In recent years, Dye has returned to make a number of changes to the course. In 2019 the greens were returned to TifEagle Bermuda, having previously been MiniVerde. And, during the winter of 2020/21, a number of bunkers were restored to their original shape. Generally, they are now slightly smaller. The purpose of these changes was to improve drainage, because much of the course is laid out below sea level;

• The course has twice taken a battering due to high-profile hurricanes (Katrina/Ida) and, in August 2021, lost 700 trees of which more than 600 have now been replaced.

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry 13/27.50: Hopefully the slightly less intense atmosphere of a team event will lift any burden of expectation from Rory's shoulders. And, in partnership with his Irish Ryder Cup teammate, inspire a strong performance. The world No 2 is making his tournament debut.

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele 4/15.00: The only team involving two world ranked top-10 players. They won here in 2022 and tied-fourth last year.

Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama 16/117.00: A seemingly rejuvenated Morikawa goes for glory following a brace of T10s these past two weeks. These include a tie-for-third at Augusta.

Will Zalatoris & Sahith Theegala 15/28.50: This in-form pair have posted a string of top-10s between them this year - eight in all. Zalatoris tied-fourth here in his only previous trip to TPC Louisiana.

Billy Horschel & Tyson Alexander 50/151.00: Not only does Horschel possess a fantastic record at TPC Louisiana, he arrives in the Deep South on the back of Sunday's victory in the Dominican Republic. The experienced American has won this tournament twice: Once when it was an individual event, and again as a team competition.

This week's pairings (as of April 20):



Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick

Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama

Gary Woodland & Lee Hodges

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele

Will Zalatoris & Sahith Theegala

Pierceson Coody & Parker Coody

Rasmus Hojgaard & Nicolai Hojgaard

Davis Riley & Nick Hardy

Taylor Pendrith & Corey Conners

Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin

Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler

Billy Horschel & Tyson Alexander

Luke Donald & Francesco Molinari

Steve Stricker & Matt Kuchar

Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney

Thorbjorn Olesen & Matt Wallace

Justin Suh & Rico Hoey

Eric Cole & Russ Cochran

Taylor Moore & Matt Nesmith

Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett

Peter Malnati & Russell Knox

Ryan Fox & Garrick Higgo

Tom Hoge & Maverick McNealy

Austin Eckroat & Chris Gotterup

Daniel Berger & Victor Perez

Ryan Brehm & Mark Hubbard

Cameron Champ & MJ Daffue

Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman

Brice Garnett & Sepp Straka

Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown

KH Lee & Michael Kim

Luke List & Henrik Norlander

Peter Malnati & Russell Knox

Taylor Moore & Matt NeSmith

Vincent Norrman & Jorge Campillo

Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer

Chez Reavie & Brandt Snedeker

JJ Spaun & Hayden Buckley

Zach Johnson & Ryan Palmer

Kelly Kraft & Kevin Tway

Kevin Chappell & Jason Dufner

Brandon Wu & James Nicholas

Thriston Lawrence & Aldrich Potgieter

Andrew Putnam & Joe Highsmith

Taylor Montgomery & Ben Griffin

Alex Smalley & Matti Schmid

Thomas Detry & Robert MacIntyre

Beau Hossler & Sam Ryder

Keith Mitchell & Joel Dahmen

Sam Stevens & Paul Barjon

Aaron Rai & David Lipsky

SH Kim & Sangmoon Bae

Davis Thompson & Andrew Novak

Ben Taylor & Sean O'Hair

Garrick Higgo & Ryan Fox

Robby Shelton & Wilson Furr

Callum Tarren & David Skinns

Dylan Wu & Justin Lower

Harry Hall & Justin Lower

Nate Lashley & Rafael Campos

Greyson Sigg & Chesson Hadley

Carson Young & Ben Martin

Kevin Streelman & Martin Laird

Zac Blair & Patrick Fishburn

Kevin Yu & CT Pan

Doug Ghim & Chan Kim

Troy Merritt & Robert Streb

Carl Yuan & Zecheng Dou

Jhonattan Vegas & Bronson Burgoon

Vince Whaley & Adam Long

Ben Kohles & Patton Kizzire

Chandler Phillips & Jacob Bridgeman

Erik Barnes & Harrison Endycott

Jimmy Stanger & Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Alejandro Tosti & Ted Potter

Ben Silverman & Kevin Dougherty

Hayden Springer & Tom Whitney

Mac Meissner & Austin Smotherman

Norman Xiong & Ryan McCormick

Trace Crowe & Harry Higgs

Roger Sloan & Josh Teater

Raul Pereda & Austin Cook

Scott Gutschewski & Jonathan Byrd

Blaine Hale & Paul Haley

* Better-ball (Both golfers play their own ball, with only the best score on each hole counting);

** Alternate-shot (Just one player drives off the tee, after which the two golfers take alternate shots until the ball is holed.)

Note: Became a two-man team event in 2017. Not staged in 2020 due to the pandemic.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves