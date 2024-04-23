Masters Tips

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Course and current form stats

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Was first staged as a two-player team event in 2017
TPC Louisiana was designed by Pete Dye and opened 20 years ago

For the seventh time in a row, this week's tournament will be a two-player team event, staged over 72 holes of strokeplay. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • 'Better-Ball' & 'Alternate Shot' formats this week

  • Expect Lowry/McIlroy 13/27.50 to fire on all cylinders

  • Zalatoris/Theegala 15/28.50 can win in Deep South

    • Tournament and Course Notes

    • This will be the 18th time the event has been staged at TPC Louisiana. Since 2017, it has been a two-player team contest combining 'Better-Ball' and 'Alternate Shot'.

    • This week's gathering is the only PGA Tour event in the state of Louisiana and, once again, will feature 80 two-player teams. On days one and three, the teams will play better-ball*, with rounds two and four dedicated to the more difficult alternate shot** format;

    • TPC Louisiana is located a handful of miles south-west of downtown New Orleans. Designed by Pete Dye, the course made its PGA Tour debut in 2005, replacing English Turn as tournament host;

    • Laid out on low-lying delta wetlands, TPC Louisiana covers more than 250 acres and is dotted with more than 100 bunkers. Water comes into play on eight holes, including each of the last three. Although rough is not a major issue, when compared to many PGA Tour venues, the greens are heavily undulating. They are also slightly smaller than the Tour average;

    • In recent years, Dye has returned to make a number of changes to the course. In 2019 the greens were returned to TifEagle Bermuda, having previously been MiniVerde. And, during the winter of 2020/21, a number of bunkers were restored to their original shape. Generally, they are now slightly smaller. The purpose of these changes was to improve drainage, because much of the course is laid out below sea level;

    • The course has twice taken a battering due to high-profile hurricanes (Katrina/Ida) and, in August 2021, lost 700 trees of which more than 600 have now been replaced.

    Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry 13/27.50: Hopefully the slightly less intense atmosphere of a team event will lift any burden of expectation from Rory's shoulders. And, in partnership with his Irish Ryder Cup teammate, inspire a strong performance. The world No 2 is making his tournament debut.

    Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele 4/15.00: The only team involving two world ranked top-10 players. They won here in 2022 and tied-fourth last year.

    Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama 16/117.00: A seemingly rejuvenated Morikawa goes for glory following a brace of T10s these past two weeks. These include a tie-for-third at Augusta.

    Will Zalatoris & Sahith Theegala 15/28.50: This in-form pair have posted a string of top-10s between them this year - eight in all. Zalatoris tied-fourth here in his only previous trip to TPC Louisiana.

    Billy Horschel & Tyson Alexander 50/151.00: Not only does Horschel possess a fantastic record at TPC Louisiana, he arrives in the Deep South on the back of Sunday's victory in the Dominican Republic. The experienced American has won this tournament twice: Once when it was an individual event, and again as a team competition.

    This week's pairings (as of April 20):


    Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick
    Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama
    Gary Woodland & Lee Hodges
    Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry
    Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele
    Will Zalatoris & Sahith Theegala
    Pierceson Coody & Parker Coody
    Rasmus Hojgaard & Nicolai Hojgaard
    Davis Riley & Nick Hardy
    Taylor Pendrith & Corey Conners
    Nick Taylor & Adam Hadwin
    Wyndham Clark & Beau Hossler
    Billy Horschel & Tyson Alexander
    Luke Donald & Francesco Molinari
    Steve Stricker & Matt Kuchar
    Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney
    Thorbjorn Olesen & Matt Wallace
    Justin Suh & Rico Hoey
    Eric Cole & Russ Cochran
    Taylor Moore & Matt Nesmith
    Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett
    Peter Malnati & Russell Knox
    Ryan Fox & Garrick Higgo
    Tom Hoge & Maverick McNealy
    Austin Eckroat & Chris Gotterup
    Daniel Berger & Victor Perez
    Ryan Brehm & Mark Hubbard
    Cameron Champ & MJ Daffue
    Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman
    Brice Garnett & Sepp Straka
    Kevin Kisner & Scott Brown
    KH Lee & Michael Kim
    Luke List & Henrik Norlander
    Peter Malnati & Russell Knox
    Taylor Moore & Matt NeSmith
    Vincent Norrman & Jorge Campillo
    Chad Ramey & Martin Trainer
    Chez Reavie & Brandt Snedeker
    JJ Spaun & Hayden Buckley
    Zach Johnson & Ryan Palmer
    Kelly Kraft & Kevin Tway
    Kevin Chappell & Jason Dufner
    Brandon Wu & James Nicholas
    Thriston Lawrence & Aldrich Potgieter
    Andrew Putnam & Joe Highsmith
    Taylor Montgomery & Ben Griffin
    Alex Smalley & Matti Schmid
    Thomas Detry & Robert MacIntyre
    Beau Hossler & Sam Ryder
    Keith Mitchell & Joel Dahmen
    Sam Stevens & Paul Barjon
    Aaron Rai & David Lipsky
    SH Kim & Sangmoon Bae
    Davis Thompson & Andrew Novak
    Ben Taylor & Sean O'Hair
    Garrick Higgo & Ryan Fox
    Robby Shelton & Wilson Furr
    Callum Tarren & David Skinns
    Dylan Wu & Justin Lower
    Harry Hall & Justin Lower
    Nate Lashley & Rafael Campos
    Greyson Sigg & Chesson Hadley
    Carson Young & Ben Martin
    Kevin Streelman & Martin Laird
    Zac Blair & Patrick Fishburn
    Kevin Yu & CT Pan
    Doug Ghim & Chan Kim
    Troy Merritt & Robert Streb
    Carl Yuan & Zecheng Dou
    Jhonattan Vegas & Bronson Burgoon
    Vince Whaley & Adam Long
    Ben Kohles & Patton Kizzire
    Chandler Phillips & Jacob Bridgeman
    Erik Barnes & Harrison Endycott
    Jimmy Stanger & Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Alejandro Tosti & Ted Potter
    Ben Silverman & Kevin Dougherty
    Hayden Springer & Tom Whitney
    Mac Meissner & Austin Smotherman
    Norman Xiong & Ryan McCormick
    Trace Crowe & Harry Higgs
    Roger Sloan & Josh Teater
    Raul Pereda & Austin Cook
    Scott Gutschewski & Jonathan Byrd
    Blaine Hale & Paul Haley

    * Better-ball (Both golfers play their own ball, with only the best score on each hole counting);

    ** Alternate-shot (Just one player drives off the tee, after which the two golfers take alternate shots until the ball is holed.)

    Note: Became a two-man team event in 2017. Not staged in 2020 due to the pandemic.

    MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

    Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Louisiana Form (2013-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7
Rory McIlroy 33 22 3 19 21 21 24
Xander Schauffele 18 8 5 2 25 4
Patrick Cantlay 3 22 68 36 4
Matt Fitzpatrick 28 22 10 5 MC 21 MC
Collin Morikawa 9 3 75 45 MC 19
Sahith Theegala 2 45 28 9 6 37
Nick Taylor 49 MC 64 26 12 39
Sepp Straka 5 16 MC 16 57 MC MC
Will Zalatoris 44 9 74 MC 4 2
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 16 75 MC MC 52 39
Shane Lowry 64 43 29 19 3 4
Eric Cole 33 52 MC 33 MC 21 MC 10
Kurt Kitayama 33 35 36 19 MC 39
Adam Hadwin 42 53 5 MC 52 4
Corey Conners 44 38 25 13 18 41 24
Austin Eckroat 17 MC 33 45 36 1 38
Taylor Moore 58 20 2 12 31 48 31
Ryan Fox 38 MC 78 MC MC 35 MC
Tom Hoge 18 14 54 12 28 8
Luke List 38 MC MC 56 MC 2
Thomas Detry 28 2 17 62 MC MC
Peter Malnati 49 MC 36 1 68 9
Andrew Putnam 18 14 MC 53 8 44
Thorbjorn Olesen 58 14 MC MC MC 46
Keith Mitchell 14 MC 17 73 9 19
Mark Hubbard 36 25 31 31 64 48
Lee Hodges 58 MC MC 26 35 12 MC 24
Aaron Rai MC 58 7 MC 35 23 19
Beau Hossler 78 57 MC MC 28 24
Robert MacIntyre MC 33 MC 32 60 6
Rasmus Hojgaard Wd 29 49 MC
Billy Horschel 1 MC 7 12 MC 9
Taylor Montgomery Wd MC MC 11 60 MC
Ben Griffin 14 39 36 17 MC 55 MC 37
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 40 MC 31 9 MC 4 MC
Victor Perez 43 45 17 MC 3 16 52
Thriston Lawrence MC 65 2 10 19
Matt Wallace MC 17 MC MC 33
Matt Kuchar MC 49 MC MC MC
Alejandro Tosti 33 MC 2 75 MC MC MC
Maverick McNealy 58 45 9 41 13
Vincent Norrman 45 83 MC 47 MC
Justin Suh MC MC 33 MC MC MC MC
Sam Ryder 43 MC 64 33 16 21 MC
Taylor Pendrith 11 MC 36 MC MC MC MC
Chan Kim 6 14 53 67 68 61 28 8
Charley Hoffman 4 69 MC MC MC 50
Kevin Yu MC 39 MC MC 9 MC
Nate Lashley MC 39 21 13 MC MC MC
Chandler Phillips 55 MC 45 3 MC Wd 24
Michael Kim 14 MC 64 33 MC 23 MC MC
Zac Blair MC MC MC 54 MC
Jorge Campillo 18 MC MC 49 MC 53 19
Davis Thompson 18 45 21 MC MC 47 24
Doug Ghim 43 MC MC 67 16 16 8
Matti Schmid 11 69 21 17 26 10 MC MC
Seong Hyeon Kim 36 14 45 61 MC MC 67 MC
Sam Stevens 40 14 57 64 MC 18 MC MC
Ben Silverman MC 81 36 MC MC 42 16 13
Alex Smalley 6 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Carl Yuan MC 58 MC 5 MC MC 52
CT Pan 51 42 51 28 3
Ben Kohles MC 78 MC MC 6 MC Wd
Gary Woodland 64 MC 21 MC 72 MC 39
Chez Reavie 33 33 MC 12 MC MC
Max Greyserman 40 MC 7 33 15 47 Wd
JJ Spaun 51 36 MC 64 MC MC
Rico Hoey 33 14 MC 54 32 56 MC
David Skinns MC 7 75 MC 67 4 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 23 MC 21 19
Brandon Wu 59 MC MC MC 42 MC 13
Andrew Novak 58 53 17 MC 9 8
Justin Lower 4 25 28 Wd MC 36 MC 3
Martin Laird 51 31 54 10 9
Dylan Wu 58 78 26 19 MC 24
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC 61 MC MC
Joe Highsmith MC 51 21 MC 6 MC MC
Joel Dahmen 67 MC MC 49 11 49 MC
Jimmy Stanger 23 MC MC 35 3 35 38
Carson Young MC MC MC 54 MC 56 8
Chesson Hadley MC MC MC MC 35 24
Robby Shelton 33 MC 33 MC MC 60
Nick Hardy MC 25 57 MC MC MC MC
Ben Martin 55 7 67 31 42 MC
Garrick Higgo MC 33 69 Wd 32 16 60
Brice Garnett 18 MC 35 1
Kevin Streelman 45 26 MC 32 MC
Harry Hall 58 28 67 MC 49 MC 33
Norman Xiong MC MC 54 9 MC MC
Greyson Sigg 9 MC 45 45 MC 56 19
Parker Coody 6 58 MC 67 MC 47 24
Matthew NeSmith 43 MC MC MC 26 MC MC
Erik Barnes 58 MC 17 Wd 2 58
Jacob Bridgeman 23 MC 21 MC 23 28 MC
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 23 MC 81 MC 6 MC MC
Pierceson Coody 18 74 57 Wd 32 MC Wd
Vince Whaley 23 69 MC 54 18 MC
McClure Meissner MC 10 MC 26 23 53 MC
David Lipsky MC 58 MC MC 42 41 MC
Callum Tarren 23 MC 69 72 MC MC MC
Ryan Palmer 55 MC 74 54 MC 52
Chad Ramey 50 MC 17 MC MC 35 33
Tyson Alexander 55 14 64 MC MC 16 MC
Davis Riley MC 14 MC MC 62 MC
Paul Barjon MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Trace Crowe 11 Wd MC MC MC 60
Ben Taylor MC MC MC MC MC MC
Zach Johnson MC MC MC 21
Tom Whitney 63 75 MC 33 61 MC MC
Hayden Springer MC 58 MC 72 3 38
Henrik Norlander 36 MC MC 15 13
Francesco Molinari MC MC 54 MC MC
Troy Merritt 67 MC MC MC 23 47 58
Wilson Furr 55 MC 36 MC MC 38
Chris Gotterup MC MC 57 61 MC 35 Wd
Rafael Campos 14 MC MC MC 18 38
Kevin Dougherty MC MC 45 45 MC MC 38
Austin Smotherman 50 9 68 52
Patton Kizzire 23 Wd MC MC MC MC
Cameron Champ MC 45 26 MC MC 24
Marty Dou Ze Cheng 50 32 MC
Roger Sloan MC MC 45 49 55 MC
Nico Echavarria 14 MC MC MC 15 21 24
Patrick Fishburn 23 MC MC MC 42 MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter 48 MC MC MC
MJ Daffue MC Wd MC 65
Ryan McCormick MC 82 MC MC 58 38
Paul Haley MC MC 58
Austin Cook MC 37 53 MC 10
Kelly Kraft MC
Scott Gutschewski 66 MC 69 MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC 5 MC 5 19
Scott Piercy 59 32 42 MC
Adam Long 43 MC 64 MC
Luke Donald MC MC
Harrison Endycott 33 MC 64 MC 42 MC
Josh Teater MC 58 MC MC 61 MC
Kevin Chappell MC 33 MC 23 MC
Jhonattan Vegas 23 MC 36 MC 60
Kevin Tway 3 37 MC 32
Russell Knox MC 25 MC
Harry Higgs 43 MC MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC 53 72 55 MC MC
Bronson Burgoon 58 MC 75 MC
Kevin Kisner 68 72 MC MC MC MC
Jason Dufner MC
Sean O`Hair 18 MC 61
Sangmoon Bae MC 61 MC 9
Robert Streb 59 MC
Daniel Berger 50 45 MC MC MC
Jonathan Byrd MC MC
Brandt Snedeker 72 MC MC MC MC MC
James Nicholas MC MC MC 12 42
Raul Pereda De La Huerta MC MC 78 MC 42 MC MC
Scott Brown MC
Nick Watney MC MC
Ted Potter MC
Russ Cochran
Blaine Hale MC MC MC MC MC MC
Steve Stricker MC
Richy Werenski 59 MC MC MC 18
James Hahn 63 72 MC 33
Cody Gribble MC MC 23
Tommy Gainey MC 14 32 MC
Jim Herman MC 49
Kyle Stanley MC MC 61 MC
Brian Stuard MC MC 68
Jimmy Walker 50 MC MC
Bill Haas 18 MC
Sung Kang MC MC MC MC MC MC
Player `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13
Rory McIlroy
Xander Schauffele 4 1 11 11
Patrick Cantlay 4 1 11 MC 7 14
Matt Fitzpatrick 19
Collin Morikawa MC 29 MC
Sahith Theegala 23 MC
Nick Taylor 2 MC 9 MC 36 48
Sepp Straka MC 29 MC
Will Zalatoris 4
Nicolai Hojgaard 32
Shane Lowry 13 MC 28 MC
Eric Cole MC
Kurt Kitayama 19 38
Adam Hadwin 2 MC 13 36 MC
Corey Conners 30 MC
Austin Eckroat MC
Taylor Moore 4 4
Ryan Fox
Tom Hoge 13 MC MC 34 10 24 MC MC
Luke List 23 MC MC 31
Thomas Detry 13
Peter Malnati 31 9 MC MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC MC 15 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 32 MC MC
Keith Mitchell 6 MC 4 MC
Mark Hubbard MC 14 MC MC* 72 56
Lee Hodges MC MC
Aaron Rai 13 4
Beau Hossler 3 MC MC
Robert MacIntyre MC
Rasmus Hojgaard MC
Billy Horschel 11 2 4 13 1 MC 36 48 MC 1
Taylor Montgomery 19
Ben Griffin MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 23 3
Victor Perez 13
Thriston Lawrence
Matt Wallace MC 18 23
Matt Kuchar 28
Alejandro Tosti
Maverick McNealy MC MC
Vincent Norrman 9
Justin Suh 23 11
Sam Ryder 26 3 17 MC
Taylor Pendrith 13
Chan Kim
Charley Hoffman 19 MC 11 9 31 5 11 5 MC
Kevin Yu
Nate Lashley MC 15
Chandler Phillips
Michael Kim 19 MC 28 MC 15 36 48
Zac Blair MC MC MC MC
Jorge Campillo
Davis Thompson MC
Doug Ghim MC 32 11
Matti Schmid 26
Seong Hyeon Kim 13
Sam Stevens MC
Ben Silverman MC
Alex Smalley MC
Carl Yuan MC
CT Pan MC MC MC MC
Ben Kohles MC MC
Gary Woodland MC MC 20 64
Chez Reavie MC MC 18 22 MC* MC MC MC
Max Greyserman
JJ Spaun 26 MC 22 MC MC
Rico Hoey
David Skinns 34
Alex Fitzpatrick 19
Brandon Wu 26 21
Andrew Novak MC MC
Justin Lower MC 10
Martin Laird MC MC 9 7 MC MC
Dylan Wu MC 10
Hayden Buckley 26 MC
Joe Highsmith
Joel Dahmen 11 29 MC 18 25
Jimmy Stanger
Carson Young MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC MC MC 4 20 8
Robby Shelton MC MC
Nick Hardy 1 21
Ben Martin MC MC MC MC* 64 15
Garrick Higgo 4
Brice Garnett MC MC 11 MC 4 MC MC MC*
Kevin Streelman MC MC MC
Harry Hall MC
Norman Xiong
Greyson Sigg MC MC
Parker Coody
Matthew NeSmith 4 4 MC
Erik Barnes
Jacob Bridgeman
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Pierceson Coody
Vince Whaley MC 29
McClure Meissner
David Lipsky 13 4
Callum Tarren MC 34
Ryan Palmer MC 18 7 1 MC 4 MC 32
Chad Ramey 9 MC
Tyson Alexander MC
Davis Riley 1 4
Paul Barjon MC
Trace Crowe
Ben Taylor MC MC 48
Zach Johnson MC 15
Tom Whitney
Hayden Springer
Henrik Norlander 23 MC 21 31 15
Francesco Molinari
Troy Merritt 13 MC MC 22 10 24 72 MC 48
Wilson Furr
Chris Gotterup
Rafael Campos MC
Kevin Dougherty
Austin Smotherman MC MC
Patton Kizzire 26 MC MC 5 8
Cameron Champ 17 MC
Marty Dou Ze Cheng MC MC
Roger Sloan MC 70
Nico Echavarria
Patrick Fishburn
Aldrich Potgieter
MJ Daffue 26
Ryan McCormick
Paul Haley MC MC
Austin Cook MC MC MC 22
Kelly Kraft MC MC MC 13 MC 3 MC
Scott Gutschewski MC
Martin Trainer 9 MC MC
Scott Piercy MC 21 MC 13 1 MC MC
Adam Long MC
Luke Donald 23 MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC
Josh Teater 29 MC MC* MC
Kevin Chappell MC 29 MC MC 34
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC MC 5 36
Kevin Tway MC MC MC 13 MC 3 48
Russell Knox MC 21 MC 22 7 MC 43 MC
Harry Higgs MC MC MC
Ryan Brehm 14 MC
Bronson Burgoon MC 48
Kevin Kisner 35 MC 5 15 2 28 34
Jason Dufner MC MC MC MC 2 5 42
Sean O`Hair 7 21 25 MC 12 52 47
Sangmoon Bae MC MC MC MC 34
Robert Streb 13 MC MC 22 24 36 MC 2 MC
Daniel Berger MC MC 20 6
Jonathan Byrd MC MC MC MC 15 62 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 4 MC
James Nicholas
Raul Pereda De La Huerta
Scott Brown MC 35 MC 5 15 2 36 42
Nick Watney 19 MC 11 9 31 5 MC MC* 15
Ted Potter MC MC
Russ Cochran
Blaine Hale
Steve Stricker MC MC 14 58 MC
Richy Werenski MC MC 3 MC 25 MC*
James Hahn 29 MC MC MC MC
Cody Gribble MC 37 34 MC
Tommy Gainey MC 48 8 32
Jim Herman MC MC MC 4 MC MC
Kyle Stanley MC 38 23 MC 29 MC 52 3
Brian Stuard MC 21 MC 22 28 11 1 65 MC
Jimmy Walker MC 25 8
Bill Haas MC 36 MC 30
Sung Kang MC MC MC MC 36 MC 72

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

