'Better-Ball' and 'Alternate Shot' formats this week

Cantlay and Schauffele defend in the Deep South

In-form Kitayama and rookie Montgomery to shine

For the sixth time in tournament history, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be a two-man team event, played over the customary 72 holes of stroke play.

Sponsored by insurance group Zurich since 2005, this will be the 17th time that the event has been staged at TPC Louisiana.

Among the eye-catching partnerships teeing-up this week will be defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele; as well as Collin Morikawa and Max Homa; not to mention another top-30 pairing of Billy Horschel and Sam Burns; Reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick has selected his 24-year-old younger brother Alex for company.

TPC Louisiana is located in the suburb of Avondale, just a handful of miles south-west of downtown New Orleans.

This week's gathering is the only PGA Tour event in the state of Louisiana and, once again, will feature 80 two-player teams.

On days one and three, the teams will play better-ball*, with rounds two and four dedicated to the more difficult alternate shot** format. This has been the order of play since 2018.

Course Characteristics

Designed by Pete Dye and opened in 2004, TPC Louisiana made its PGA Tour debut 18 years ago, replacing English Turn as tournament host.

However, the latter returned for one year only after Dye's creation was badly damaged - along with the surrounding area - by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005.

Laid out on low-lying delta wetlands, TPC Louisiana covers more than 250 acres and is dotted with more than 100 bunkers.

Water comes into play on eight holes, including each of the last three and, although rough is not a major issue when compared to many PGA Tour venues, the greens are heavily undulating.

Although nowhere near as tiny as the putting surfaces experienced by the pros at Harbour Town last week, those in New Orleans are slightly smaller than the Tour average.

Over the past few years, Dye has returned to make a number of changes to the course. In 2019 the greens were returned to TifEagle Bermuda, having previously been MiniVerde.

And, during the winter of 2020/21, a number of bunkers were restored to their original shape. Generally, they are now slightly smaller.

The purpose of these changes was to improve drainage, because much of the course is laid out below sea level.

Less than two years ago the area suffered another battering by the weather, on this occasion Hurricane Ida.

The damage was less extensive than in 2005, although nine acres of woodland was badly affected, resulting in the loss of 700 trees. Since then, 400 new trees have been planted on the property.

Four To Watch

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele: Defending champs and the two highest-ranked players in the field. Both finished inside top-four at Harbour Town on Sunday.

Billy Horschel & Sam Burns: In the five-year history of this team event, it has usually been one of the 'marquee' pairings that have ended up winning. This is their third appearance in partnership, having finished runner-up and fourth in the other two. Horschel has won at TPC Louisiana twice, once as an individual, and with Scott Piercy five years ago. Burns won last month's match play event in Texas.

Si Woo Kim & Tom Kim: The Korean duo seek glory in the Deep South. Although neither of these two are in sparkling form right now, sometimes it's the combination of talent and chemistry which ignites an inspired performance - as is often witnessed in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup.

Kurt Kitayama & Taylor Montgomery: Both enjoying breakthrough seasons on the PGA Tour. While world No 20 Kitayama secured a maiden title at Bay Hill during March, No 61 Montgomery is ranked 27th in the current FedEx Cup standings.

This week's pairings (as of April 16):

Patrick Cantlay - Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa - Max Homa

Billy Horschel - Sam Burns

Matt Fitzpatrick - Alex Fitzpatrick

Si Woo Kim - Tom Kim

Sahith Theegala - Justin Suh

Zach Johnson - Steve Stricker

Luke Donald - Edoardo Molinari

Tom Hoge - Harris English

Nick Taylor - Adam Hadwin

Joel Dahmen - Denny McCarthy

Ben Taylor - Callum Tarren

Kurt Kitayama - Taylor Montgomery

Sungjae Im - Keith Mitchell

Andrew Landry - Austin Cook

Taylor Moore - Matthew NeSmith

Jj> Spaun - Hayden Buckley

Michel Thompson - Paresh Amin

Brendon Todd - Patton Kizzire

Ryan Brehm - Mark Hubbard

Tyler Duncan - Hank Lebioda

Jim Herman - Ryan Armour

Luke List- Henrik Norlander

Trey Mullinax - Scott Stallings

Robert Streb - Troy Merritt

Erik van Rooyen - MJ Daffue

Dylan Frittelli - Matti Schmid

Matt Wallace - Callum Shinkwin

Richy Werenski - Scott Brown

Jason Dufner - Kevin Chappell

Jimmy Walker - DA Points

Thorbjorn Olesen - Nicolai Hojgaard

John Daly - David Duval

Sam Saunders - Eric Cole

Victor Perez - Thomas Detry

Ryan Palmer - Scott Piercy

Davis Riley - Nick Hardy

Taylor Pendrith - Michael Gligic

Wyndham Clark - Beau Hossler

Lee Hodges - Robby Shelton

Brandon Wu - Joseph Bramlett

Russell Knox - Brian Stuard

Nick Watney - Charley Hoffman

Doug Ghim - Kramer Hickok

Kevin Tway - Kelly Kraft

Austin Smotherman - Harry Higgs

Ben Griffin - Ryan Gerard

Davis Thompson - Will Gordon

David Lingmerth - Jonas Blixt

Michael Kim - SY Noh

Austin Eckroat - Scott Harrington

David Lipsky - Aaron Rai

Sam Ryder - Doc Redman

Greyson Sigg - Brice Garnett

Max McGreevy - Sam Stevens

Chesson Hadley - Ben Martin

Matthias Schwab - Vincent Norrman

Justin Lower - Dylan Wu

Zac Blair - Zecheng Dou

Byeong Hun An - SH Kim

Tyson Alexander - Carl Yuan

Harry Hall - Akshay Bhatia

Harrison Endycott - Aaron Baddeley

Austin Eckroat - Scott Harrington

Brent Grant - Kevin Roy

Paul Haley II - Cody Gribble

Carson Young - Kyle Westmoreland

Tano Goya - Trevor Werbylo

Augusto Nunez - Fabian Gomez

Brandon Matthews - Sean O'Hair

Chad Ramey - Martin Trainer

Trevor Cone - Andrew Novak

Chad Collins - DJ Trahan

Cameron Percy - Greg Chalmers

Bill Haas - Jonathan Byrd

Chris Stroud - William McGirt

Ricky Barnes - Kyle Stanley

Wesley Bryan - Grayson Murray

Geoff Ogilvy - Kevin Stadler

Sung Kang - Sangmoon Bae

Derek Ernst - Robert Garrigus

* Better-ball (Both golfers play their own ball, with only the best score on each hole counting);

** Alternate-shot (Just one player drives off the tee, after which the two golfers take alternate shots until the ball is holed.)

Note: Became a two-man team event in 2017. Not staged in 2020 due to the pandemic.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves