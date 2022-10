For the one and only time this season, the PGA Tour ventures into Asia to stage this week's ZOZO Championship in Japan.

This will be the third time that the tournament has been played at Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

The PGA Tour teed-up here in 2019 and 2021, but had to move location two years ago because of the pandemic.

On that occasion the ZOZO ended up at Sherwood Country Club in California.

The field size for this week's tournament is limited to 78 players, as with previous instalments.

Course Characteristics

Opened in 1965, Narashino Country Club is located in the east coast city of Chiba, and just over 30 miles north-east of Tokyo city centre.

This week's tournament will take place over a composite course, using holes from the club's King and Queen's layouts.

It is a lush gently rolling tree-lined course that is extremely well bunkered, with water on five holes. Every hole has two available putting surfaces.

Solid ball strikers, who can accurately guide their shots along the tight fairways of this parkland venue, should benefit most at Narashino.

The key is to avoid the many heavily-wooded areas which run alongside fairways.

Narashino has hosted many top level events over the years, including the Japan Open (1977), Japan PGA Championship (1968) and Japan Airlines Open (1972).

It was also the venue for the popular Suntory Open between 1974 and 1997.

Five To Watch

Keegan Bradley: Making his third trip to Narashino where he tied-seventh 12 months ago. On his most recent start, the current world No 44 finished four strokes behind the winner at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Tyrrell Hatton: Has played pretty well of late. He tied-seventh in the Dunhill Links, which was his fourth top-12 finish from his last seven outings.

Viktor Hovland: A quieter season for the Norwegian, than in either 2020 or 2021, but has still performed solidly over the past six months.

Sung Jae Im: The world No 20 is on a hot run of form, despite being without a victory for 12 months. Twice a runner-up on the PGA Tour during mid-summer, and he posted the second-lowest 72-hole total at the season-ending Tour Championship in August.

Hideki Matsuyama: The defending champ who was runner-up in 2019.

