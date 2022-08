The 'regular' PGA Tour season comes to a close this weekend as the action switches to North Carolina and the Wyndham Championship.

This will be the 15th successive year that the tournament has been staged over the Ross Course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.

All 14 previous instalments were also held during August, as the build-up to the end-of-season FedEx Cup Play-Offs reach fever pitch.

Those who end the tournament inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings will be invited to compete at next week's opening play-off event in Memphis, Tennessee.

Course Characteristics

Sedgefield Country Club is situated around six miles south-west of Greensboro city centre.

This lush, well-wooded parkland course has a rich history which dates back to 1926.

Designed by Donald Ross, the course underwent a $3m revamp ahead of its return to the PGA Tour schedule in 2008.

Sedgefield had been out of the spotlight for over three decades, having previously hosted a Tour event in 1976.

The course is generally known as a birdie-fest, as the table below illustrates:

PGA Tour Stroke Averages

Lowest Six Cumulative Course Averages (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.72: Sedgefield (2,770)

68.84: Waialae (2,624)

69.41: Old White (Sulphur Springs) (1,363)

69.46: TPC Summerlin (2,573)

69.47: Sea Island (2,735)

69.59: TPC River Highlands (2,766)

Min. No. of Rounds = 1,000

Since the upgrade was carried out 14 years ago, further changes were made to the putting surfaces which switched from Bentgrass to Bermuda in 2012.

The smaller-than-average undulating greens slope from back to front, which makes them fairly receptive to approach shots.

Although this tree-lined course has a number of ditches criss-crossing its fairways, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive late in the round.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 12 At Sedgefield (2016-21)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.25: Webb Simpson (24)

66.42: Sung Jae Im (12)

66.55: Billy Horschel (20)

66.56: Si Woo Kim (18)

66.69: Kevin Kisner (16)

66.81: Denny McCarthy (16)

67.00: Ryan Armour (18)

67.00: Rafa Cabrera-Bello (12)

67.17: Russell Henley (18)

67.17: Rory Sabbatini (18)

67.17: Roger Sloan (12)

67.36: Shane Lowry (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Russell Henley: One of those golfers you can never rule out, especially on low-scoring courses where the birdies arrive thick and fast. At times can be a streak player.

Billy Horschel: The 35-year-old was runner-up in this tournament two years ago and looks well placed in the FedEx Cup standings to reach the season-ending Tour Championship later this month.

Sung Jae Im: The world No 21 is making his fourth trip to the Wyndham Championship having previously posted a brace of top-10s here. Was a joint runner-up in Minnesota two weeks ago.

Webb Simpson: The 'King of Sedgefield' having posted nine top-eight finishes over the course, including five times on the podium.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves