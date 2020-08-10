Wyndham Championship 2020: Course and current form stats for Sedgefield Country Club

The race to qualify for the end of season FedEx Cup Play-Offs reaches a conclusion this week at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

On Sunday evening, the leading 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will earn the right to tee-up in the opening event of the three-tournament play-off series which starts next week in Boston.

With three entire months completely wiped out, following lockdown in March, there is certainly a truncated feel to this year's FedEx Cup season.

However, there will still be vital points to chase when the pros arrive at Sedgefield Country Club which stages the tournament for a 13th straight year.

This lush, parkland course has a rich history which goes back almost 100 years.

Designed by Donald Ross and opened in 1926, it underwent a $3m revamp to prepare the course for its return to the big time 12 years ago - following an absence of more than three decades.

Plenty of birdie opportunities

Not the longest, nor toughest, of venues on the PGA Tour, Sedgefield is one of the lowest-scoring layouts on the calendar.

The last four champions have all broken 260 for 72 holes, with only one of its 12 previous winners posting a four-round total higher than 264.

Since the upgrade was carried out, further changes were made to the putting surfaces which switched from Bentgrass to Bermuda a few months before the 2012 tournament.

The smaller-than-average sized undulating greens slope from back to front and, over the years, Sedgefield has been a course well-suited to the scrambler who can also notch up his fair share of birdies.

Although this tree-lined course in the south-western suburbs of Greenboro has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive late in the round.

Home hero Webb

The out and out course specialist here is the North Carolina born-and-bred Webb Simpson.

Simpson's maiden PGA Tour success came at Sedgefield nine years ago, and his last three trips home have all produced podium finishes - although no more victories.

Last week's tied-37th at TPC Harding Park will have been a major disappointment for Simpson who turned 35 on day three.

However, that should not prevent him from enjoying another top-class showing in his home state this coming weekend.

Four others with a decent back-catalogue of results at Sedgefield are Ryan Armour, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim and Brandt Snedeker.

Of this quartet, Si Woo Kim had the best showing at last week's PGA Championship in California where he carded four sub-70 rounds to finish in a tie-for-13th.

It was arguably the South Korean's best performance since the Wyndham Championship 12 months ago.

Rose returns to Sedgefield

Among the surprise entries this week is Justin Rose whose only previous start at Sedgefield came 11 years ago when he tied-fifth.

The 40-year-old Englishman enjoyed a top-10 at last week's major championship where he was in contention for much of the tournament.

Although he hit fewer than 50% of fairways at Harding Park, he did have a decent tournament on the greens which bodes well for the Wyndham Championship.

Another Brit who has looked good recently, is the much-improved world No 51 Tom Lewis who tied-for-second alongside Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championship event in Memphis.

At No 120 in the FedEx Cup standings, Lewis may require a handful of extra points to book his spot in Boston next week.

However, his PGA Tour Card for next season is not under any threat following a one-off change in the rules to cater for the problems caused by Covid-19 - which ripped three months of tournaments out of the current campaign.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

