Wyndham Championship 2020: Course and current form stats for Sedgefield Country Club

Wyndham Championship 2020 at Sedgefield Country Club
Sedgefield Country Club: A low-scoring parkland layout in rural North Carolina
Check out our form guide ahead of this week's PGA Tour event in North Carolina. Stats and words supplied by Andy Swales...

"Not the longest, nor toughest, of venues on the PGA Tour, Sedgefield is one of the lowest-scoring layouts on the calendar. The last four champions have all broken 260 for 72 holes, with only one of its 12 previous winners posting a four-round total higher than 264."

The race to qualify for the end of season FedEx Cup Play-Offs reaches a conclusion this week at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina.

On Sunday evening, the leading 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings will earn the right to tee-up in the opening event of the three-tournament play-off series which starts next week in Boston.

With three entire months completely wiped out, following lockdown in March, there is certainly a truncated feel to this year's FedEx Cup season.

However, there will still be vital points to chase when the pros arrive at Sedgefield Country Club which stages the tournament for a 13th straight year.

This lush, parkland course has a rich history which goes back almost 100 years.

Designed by Donald Ross and opened in 1926, it underwent a $3m revamp to prepare the course for its return to the big time 12 years ago - following an absence of more than three decades.

Plenty of birdie opportunities

Not the longest, nor toughest, of venues on the PGA Tour, Sedgefield is one of the lowest-scoring layouts on the calendar.

The last four champions have all broken 260 for 72 holes, with only one of its 12 previous winners posting a four-round total higher than 264.

Since the upgrade was carried out, further changes were made to the putting surfaces which switched from Bentgrass to Bermuda a few months before the 2012 tournament.

The smaller-than-average sized undulating greens slope from back to front and, over the years, Sedgefield has been a course well-suited to the scrambler who can also notch up his fair share of birdies.

Although this tree-lined course in the south-western suburbs of Greenboro has a number of ditches criss-crossing fairways, the only two sizeable water hazards arrive late in the round.

Home hero Webb

The out and out course specialist here is the North Carolina born-and-bred Webb Simpson.

Simpson's maiden PGA Tour success came at Sedgefield nine years ago, and his last three trips home have all produced podium finishes - although no more victories.

Last week's tied-37th at TPC Harding Park will have been a major disappointment for Simpson who turned 35 on day three.

However, that should not prevent him from enjoying another top-class showing in his home state this coming weekend.

Four others with a decent back-catalogue of results at Sedgefield are Ryan Armour, Billy Horschel, Si Woo Kim and Brandt Snedeker.

Of this quartet, Si Woo Kim had the best showing at last week's PGA Championship in California where he carded four sub-70 rounds to finish in a tie-for-13th.

It was arguably the South Korean's best performance since the Wyndham Championship 12 months ago.

Rose returns to Sedgefield

Among the surprise entries this week is Justin Rose whose only previous start at Sedgefield came 11 years ago when he tied-fifth.

The 40-year-old Englishman enjoyed a top-10 at last week's major championship where he was in contention for much of the tournament.

Although he hit fewer than 50% of fairways at Harding Park, he did have a decent tournament on the greens which bodes well for the Wyndham Championship.

Another Brit who has looked good recently, is the much-improved world No 51 Tom Lewis who tied-for-second alongside Brooks Koepka at the World Golf Championship event in Memphis.

At No 120 in the FedEx Cup standings, Lewis may require a handful of extra points to book his spot in Boston next week.

However, his PGA Tour Card for next season is not under any threat following a one-off change in the rules to cater for the problems caused by Covid-19 - which ripped three months of tournaments out of the current campaign.

Twitter: Andy Swales@GolfStatsAlive

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24
Webb Simpson 37 12 MC 8 1 MC
Brooks Koepka 29 2 MC 62 MC 7 32
Patrick Reed 13 47 10 39 MC 24 MC 7
Tommy Fleetwood 29 35 MC
Justin Rose 9 MC MC MC 14 3
Abraham Ancer 43 15 58 11 2 14
Sung Jae Im MC 35 MC 63 53 58 MC 10
Shane Lowry 66 6 MC 39 60 MC MC
Paul Casey 2 67 MC MC 32
Kevin Kisner 19 25 MC 3 MC MC 29
Chez Reavie 75 6 22 17 46 74 MC
Danny Willett MC 69 32 4 MC MC MC
Billy Horschel 43 25 13 7 MC MC 38
Matt Wallace 77 59 4 39 12 MC 64 MC
Tom Lewis MC 2 32 12 MC
Brendon Todd 17 15 22 57 11 MC MC
Graeme McDowell MC 35 MC 35 MC MC
Rafa Cabrera-Bello MC 78 32 MC MC 37 MC 23
Sung Kang 79 44 73 MC 46 MC MC
Jordan Spieth 71 30 13 MC 54 68 10
Brandt Snedeker 51 67 MC MC 41 MC
Corey Conners MC 30 22 39 MC 21 19
JT Poston 75 30 MC MC MC 8 10
Jason Kokrak MC 44 Wd MC MC MC 3
Joaquin Niemann MC 52 MC 31 63 5 32
Adam Long 51 2 MC 52 24 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes 58 44 6 48 3 70 MC
Charles Howell 3 48 MC MC 49
Matthias Schwab MC 3 32 MC
Lucas Glover MC MC 38 21 20 21 23
Branden Grace Wd MC MC MC MC 61 19
Lanto Griffin 19 58 44 MC 21 24 MC MC
Matt Jones MC 59 14 MC MC 52 38
Rory Sabbatini 66 MC 17 MC 21 14
Nate Lashley 37 Wd MC MC MC MC
Jim Furyk MC 48 MC 54 MC 49
Sebastian Munoz MC 48 MC MC MC 28 MC
Danny Lee 71 26 Wd MC MC 70 MC
Keith Mitchell 43 MC 22 MC MC MC 64
Ryan Moore 12 12 40 MC MC MC
JB Holmes Wd
Alexander Noren 22 9 3 MC MC 21 60
Andrew Landry MC 30 MC MC 33 49
Scott Piercy MC MC 62 MC 64
CT Pan MC 72 44 48 MC MC 52 MC
Vaughn Taylor MC MC MC MC 52 MC
Troy Merritt MC 2 MC MC 22 8 60 70 MC
Xin Jun Zhang MC 12 10 MC MC MC 37 MC
Luke List 51 32 10 MC 21 MC MC 1
Harris English 19 18 13 17 MC
Harold Varner 29 MC MC 30 32 MC 19
Doc Redman 29 MC MC 21 11 21 58
Si Woo Kim 13 41 46 18 64 57 11 MC MC
Bud Cauley 37 51 44 MC Wd MC 29
Carlos Ortiz MC 48 61 MC 33 MC
Tom Hoge 58 46 MC MC MC 37 MC MC
Brian Harman 58 41 MC MC MC 28 23
Henrik Norlander 23 6 31 12 41 MC
Brian Stuard MC MC MC MC 30 20 52 43
Harry Higgs MC MC MC 70 MC 52 38
Mark Hubbard 51 72 Wd 12 37 33 43
Talor Gooch MC 18 MC 17 Wd MC MC 43
Charley Hoffman 25 MC 7 41 MC MC
Sepp Straka 66 18 61 14 8 MC 33 MC
Pat Perez 18 23 39 45 MC 49
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC MC 24 17 60
Robby Shelton 59 3 MC MC MC MC
Tyler Duncan MC 49 68 53 32 28 38
Kristoffer Ventura 19 MC 8 21 49 4
Maverick McNealy 7 MC MC 8 58 32
Wyndham Clark MC 35 MC MC Wd MC 64 MC
Sam Burns MC 32 17 30 24 MC
Scott Brown MC MC 65 MC MC
Kyle Stanley 12 32 MC MC 24 MC
Cameron Tringale Dq 3 MC 30 MC
Patrick Rodgers 19 32 18 MC 45 MC MC 14
Ryan Armour MC MC MC 4 6 74
Russell Henley 37 51 MC 7 32 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Russell Knox 25 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Charl Schwartzel 58 3 MC MC MC MC 41
Aaron Wise 8 MC MC MC 46 MC
Denny McCarthy 58 32 32 58 MC Wd MC 66
Kevin Tway 35 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith 57 MC MC MC MC 33 49
Chase Seiffert MC MC 4 MC 46
Will Gordon 41 MC MC 3
Scott Stallings 5 62 58 39 6 48
Adam Schenk 12 41 39 30 MC MC 43
Sam Ryder 21 MC 7 MC MC 41 MC
Zach Johnson MC 58 31 11 MC 43
Brice Garnett 26 MC MC 17 MC
Chesson Hadley 17 MC 52 MC 58 23
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 40 66 35 45 MC MC MC
Zac Blair 35 MC MC 57 MC 55
Cameron Davis 32 12 MC MC MC MC
Scott Harrington MC 40 MC 39 MC MC
Fabian Gomez 3 MC MC 30 MC 66 MC
Joseph Bramlett 12 MC MC MC 41 3 2
Beau Hossler 21 MC MC MC MC MC
Brian Gay 41 MC 27 MC MC MC MC
Nick Watney MC 12 MC Wd MC
Chris Kirk 41 MC 21 1 60
Bronson Burgoon MC 41 61 MC MC MC 38
Chris Stroud MC Wd 48 30 MC 28
Jason Dufner MC 32 44 56 MC 41 67
Bo Hoag 29 12 62 MC MC MC 49
Patton Kizzire 46 MC MC 6 MC MC
Peter Malnati 41 MC 65 MC MC 70
Aaron Baddeley MC 23 MC MC MC MC
Roger Sloan 41 MC 27 MC 66 MC
Hank Lebioda MC 26 MC MC 41 37 56
Kramer Hickok MC 58 MC MC MC
Robert Streb 5 MC MC MC MC 37 59
Hudson Swafford MC MC 30 MC MC
Jim Herman 77 MC MC 33 MC
Brandon Hagy 12 46 39 MC
Jimmy Walker MC 62 MC MC MC MC
Ted Potter MC MC MC 66 MC MC MC
Austin Cook 53 56 39 39 54 MC
JJ Spaun 48 MC 52 30 MC MC
Matt Every MC 68 Wd MC MC MC
Cameron Percy 25 MC Wd MC MC
Sebastian Cappelen MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
DJ Trahan MC MC MC MC MC Wd
Mark Anderson 32 MC MC 64 MC
Tim Wilkinson 41 53 31 MC MC 54 56
Ryan Brehm 54 MC MC MC 18 MC MC
Luke Donald MC MC 53 68 MC
Rhein Gibson 60 MC MC 45
Seamus Power 9 MC MC 12 MC MC
Nelson Ledesma MC MC MC MC 59 MC MC 39
Chris Baker 53 41 45 58 33
Grayson Murray Wd MC MC Wd
Vincent Whaley MC MC MC 66 56
Tyler McCumber 29 Wd MC MC MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Rob Oppenheim 29 MC MC MC MC MC 44
Michael Gligic 25 26 MC MC MC MC
Doug Ghim 48 18 MC 63 MC
Michael Gellerman 61 46 45 MC
David Hearn 48 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Bill Haas MC 58 MC 48 MC
Vince Covello
Anirban Lahiri
Ben Taylor MC MC 70 MC MC MC
Greg Chalmers MC MC MC 67
Wesley Bryan 40 21 24 68
Davis Love MC MC MC MC
Michael Kim Wd MC MC MC MC MC
Carl Pettersson 38
Arjun Atwal 53 53 45
John Senden MC MC MC MC
Bo Van Pelt MC 65 Wd 68 MC MC
Akshay Bhatia
David Berganio MC
Josh Teater MC 56 MC 46 62 36 MC
Stewart Cink 46 62 17 MC 62
Ben Martin MC MC 9 MC 6 MC
Wes Roach MC MC 18 MC 5
Peter Uihlein MC 35 62 40 MC 32 14
Zack Sucher MC MC 68 37 64
Player `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11 `10
Webb Simpson 2 2 3 72 6 5 11 22 1 8
Brooks Koepka 6 38
Patrick Reed 22 22 24 1 66
Tommy Fleetwood
Justin Rose
Abraham Ancer MC 24 MC
Sung Jae Im 6
Shane Lowry MC 7 42
Paul Casey 13 3 18 MC 75 47
Kevin Kisner 42 10 8 46 59
Chez Reavie 48 37 MC MC MC 58 9
Danny Willett
Billy Horschel 6 11 60 5 MC 47 46 30
Matt Wallace
Tom Lewis
Brendon Todd MC MC 26 MC
Graeme McDowell 57 MC 5
Rafa Cabrera-Bello 11 5 MC
Sung Kang 53 46 MC 59
Jordan Spieth MC* 2
Brandt Snedeker 39 1 3 43 5 MC 28 MC 8
Corey Conners 22 45
JT Poston 1 MC 50
Jason Kokrak 6 57 16 MC Wd MC 73
Joaquin Niemann 13 33
Adam Long MC
Mackenzie Hughes 22 66
Charles Howell 22 31 MC Dq 31 4
Matthias Schwab
Lucas Glover 72 28 22 18 MC MC Wd 30 7
Branden Grace 48 47
Lanto Griffin 57
Matt Jones MC MC MC MC 5 MC MC
Rory Sabbatini 6 57 4 8 MC
Nate Lashley
Jim Furyk 4 10 9
Sebastian Munoz 48 MC
Danny Lee Dq 24 MC MC MC MC
Keith Mitchell 41
Ryan Moore 6 24 53 10 37 MC
JB Holmes MC MC
Alexander Noren 60
Andrew Landry 19 57
Scott Piercy 36 45 63 12 8
CT Pan 2 63
Vaughn Taylor 39 MC 50 47 MC 52
Troy Merritt MC 28 74 51 MC 49
Xin Jun Zhang 70
Luke List MC MC MC
Harris English 39 11 50 46 31 10
Harold Varner 60 53 10 MC
Doc Redman MC MC
Si Woo Kim 5 MC 1 MC
Bud Cauley 22 42 10 MC MC 3 52
Carlos Ortiz 39 42 MC
Tom Hoge MC* 20 MC MC 38
Brian Harman 6 MC MC MC 3 MC MC
Henrik Norlander MC 16
Brian Stuard 31 MC MC 46 MC 32 MC 41
Harry Higgs
Mark Hubbard 24 MC MC
Talor Gooch MC MC
Charley Hoffman MC MC
Sepp Straka 39
Pat Perez MC MC 17
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC 8 MC
Robby Shelton
Tyler Duncan 39 MC
Kristoffer Ventura
Maverick McNealy
Wyndham Clark MC*
Sam Burns
Scott Brown 60 57 MC 33 3 MC MC
Kyle Stanley 13 MC 14 51 MC MC
Cameron Tringale MC MC MC MC 47 MC
Patrick Rodgers MC* 24 38 Wd
Ryan Armour 22 8 4 MC
Russell Henley 31 MC 46
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 60
Russell Knox 48 28 MC 37
Charl Schwartzel 3 14
Aaron Wise 48
Denny McCarthy 22 36
Kevin Tway MC 11 MC MC
Matthew NeSmith MC
Chase Seiffert
Will Gordon
Scott Stallings 31 MC MC MC MC 14
Adam Schenk MC MC
Sam Ryder 60 45
Zach Johnson 53 5
Brice Garnett 6 20 20 MC 32
Chesson Hadley 53 45 MC 57 MC MC MC MC
Kyoung-Hoon Lee MC
Zac Blair MC MC* MC
Cameron Davis 22
Scott Harrington
Fabian Gomez 13 MC MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 64
Beau Hossler MC
Brian Gay MC 6 50 MC MC MC
Nick Watney MC MC MC 31 5 MC 31
Chris Kirk 11 46 65 22 MC
Bronson Burgoon MC MC MC
Chris Stroud MC Wd MC 68 MC 37 73 MC MC
Jason Dufner MC 66 14 22 51 7 MC 34
Bo Hoag
Patton Kizzire 13 24 53
Peter Malnati MC 24 50 42 64
Aaron Baddeley 24 MC* MC MC MC 53
Roger Sloan 39 MC
Hank Lebioda MC*
Kramer Hickok MC
Robert Streb MC MC 72 33 18 37
Hudson Swafford 66 MC 67
Jim Herman 18 MC 11 59
Brandon Hagy MC
Jimmy Walker MC MC MC 4 66 MC
Ted Potter 60 MC
Austin Cook 72 43
JJ Spaun 69 16
Matt Every MC 13 MC Wd 5 14
Cameron Percy 33 MC 33 38 60 MC MC
Sebastian Cappelen
DJ Trahan MC MC MC MC 41
Mark Anderson MC MC
Tim Wilkinson 14 22 MC
Ryan Brehm 50
Luke Donald MC MC 2 26
Rhein Gibson 53
Seamus Power 60 MC MC*
Nelson Ledesma
Chris Baker
Grayson Murray MC MC
Vincent Whaley
Tyler McCumber
Martin Trainer MC
Rob Oppenheim MC MC
Michael Gligic
Doug Ghim 20
Michael Gellerman
David Hearn 8 64 MC MC MC
Bill Haas 53 45 MC* 22 6 2 20 7 MC 28
Vince Covello
Anirban Lahiri 53 28
Ben Taylor
Greg Chalmers MC 33 51 MC 52 52 MC
Wesley Bryan MC MC
Davis Love MC 10 1 MC MC 10 12 MC
Michael Kim MC 64 75
Carl Pettersson MC MC 6 18 MC 4 4 MC
Arjun Atwal MC MC MC MC MC 71 66 MC 1
John Senden 29 MC
Bo Van Pelt 65 14
Akshay Bhatia
David Berganio
Josh Teater 6 MC 38 MC 37 25 18
Stewart Cink MC 14 MC MC
Ben Martin Dq MC 10 MC
Wes Roach 53 Wd 57
Peter Uihlein 72 MC
Zack Sucher MC MC

Andy Swales,

