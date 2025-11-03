World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Course and form stats for this week's PGA Tour event

Higgo ticks both current and course form boxes at 22/1 23.00

Recent runner-up Greyserman has form at Mexico venue

World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on current form

Rico Hoey @ 22/123.00

Hoey finished second at the Black Desert Championship last time out and prior to that was fourth at the Baycurrent Classic. Clearly, the American-Filippino player is enjoying a hot streak and his 45th here last is probably worth overlooking.

Garrick Higgo @ 22/123.00

South African Higgo is another player on the up after finishing tied-fourth at the Baycurrent last time out and, the week before, runner-up at the Sanderson Farms. And get this - he came sixth here last year. With form so strong in both categories, Higgo will be hard to ignore.

World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on course form

Max Greyserman @ 22/123.00

Greyserman is another player who ticks the boxes for both current and course form. He was fourth here one year ago and second at the Baycurrent in Japan. Prior to that he missed the cut at the Procore so consistency is a problem for the American. But at a course where he just two shots off the winner last year, and a defeat by one shot last time he was in action, the 30-year-old can be a contender.

Austin Eckroat @ 60/161.00

American Eckroat from a pre-event price of 42.041/1 on the Betfair Exchange and this year you can back him to repeat the trick at a bigger price on the Sportsbook. He finished 11th at the Procore in September and last week's tied-56th shouldn't dent his confidence about returning to a venue where he was a surprise winner 12 months ago.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since Start of 2025 (Top 12 Listed)

281.72: JJ Spaun

221.00: Ben Griffin

121.04: Nick Taylor

95.80: Jacob Bridgeman

93.61: Max Greyserman

87.41: Michael Brennan

84.34: Si Woo Kim

79.25: John Keefer

74.80: Joe Highsmith

74.41: Wyndham Clark

74.36: Garrick Higgo

73.41: Tom Hoge

Only those entered this week are included in table



MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves