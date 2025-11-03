World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
Andy Swales provides the course and form stats for this week's World Wide Technology Championship and we pick the players to back...
Course and form stats for this week's PGA Tour event
Higgo ticks both current and course form boxes at 22/123.00
Recent runner-up Greyserman has form at Mexico venue
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on current form
Hoey finished second at the Black Desert Championship last time out and prior to that was fourth at the Baycurrent Classic. Clearly, the American-Filippino player is enjoying a hot streak and his 45th here last is probably worth overlooking.
South African Higgo is another player on the up after finishing tied-fourth at the Baycurrent last time out and, the week before, runner-up at the Sanderson Farms. And get this - he came sixth here last year. With form so strong in both categories, Higgo will be hard to ignore.
World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on course form
Greyserman is another player who ticks the boxes for both current and course form. He was fourth here one year ago and second at the Baycurrent in Japan. Prior to that he missed the cut at the Procore so consistency is a problem for the American. But at a course where he just two shots off the winner last year, and a defeat by one shot last time he was in action, the 30-year-old can be a contender.
American Eckroat from a pre-event price of 42.041/1 on the Betfair Exchange and this year you can back him to repeat the trick at a bigger price on the Sportsbook. He finished 11th at the Procore in September and last week's tied-56th shouldn't dent his confidence about returning to a venue where he was a surprise winner 12 months ago.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since Start of 2025 (Top 12 Listed)
281.72: JJ Spaun
221.00: Ben Griffin
121.04: Nick Taylor
95.80: Jacob Bridgeman
93.61: Max Greyserman
87.41: Michael Brennan
84.34: Si Woo Kim
79.25: John Keefer
74.80: Joe Highsmith
74.41: Wyndham Clark
74.36: Garrick Higgo
73.41: Tom Hoge
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read Steve Rawlings' in-depth guide to betting on the World Wide Technology Championship
Last 10 Weeks / El Cardonal (2023-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W44
|W43
|W42
|W41
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|JJ Spaun
|6
|Ben Griffin
|32
|2
|Max Greyserman
|2
|MC
|Wyndham Clark
|48
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|Michael Brennan
|1
|4
|5
|1
|1
|John Keefer
|12
|7
|MC
|4
|Nico Echavarria
|9
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|21
|20
|5
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|10
|MC
|46
|2
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|15
|20
|11
|Mackenzie Hughes
|MC
|7
|Rico Hoey
|2
|4
|MC
|9
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|37
|3
|29
|13
|Garrick Higgo
|4
|2
|7
|Tom Hoge
|42
|MC
|MC
|Davis Riley
|78
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|Wd
|27
|MC
|4
|Matti Schmid
|46
|14
|MC
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|MC
|1
|30
|Stephan Jaeger
|11
|44
|Erik van Rooyen
|66
|24
|56
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|69
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|3
|9
|14
|MC
|20
|Austin Eckroat
|56
|11
|William Mouw
|MC
|18
|Pierceson Coody
|3
|12
|14
|27
|61
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|48
|38
|38
|Eric Cole
|48
|9
|43
|Max McGreevy
|11
|12
|33
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|37
|60
|3
|38
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|62
|38
|38
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|36
|MC
|47
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|72
|48
|13
|Victor Perez
|47
|11
|32
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|10
|MC
|53
|Sami Valimaki
|72
|MC
|MC
|2
|Takumi Kanaya
|33
|23
|4
|21
|1
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|27
|62
|MC
|MC
|33
|Matt Kuchar
|18
|13
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|44
|Kevin Roy
|60
|40
|18
|MC
|David Lipsky
|33
|52
|48
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|15
|48
|72
|Justin Lower
|3
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|63
|56
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard
|MC
|14
|MC*
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|40
|38
|Emilio Gonzalez
|31
|37
|MC
|30
|Luke Clanton
|56
|29
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|MC
|MC
|12
|31
|33
|Doug Ghim
|63
|55
|26
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|6
|27
|30
|Lanto Griffin
|Wd
|MC
|3
|Harry Higgs
|67
|55
|MC
|Carson Young
|MC
|38
|MC
|Seamus Power
|59
|48
|47
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|15
|MC
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|51
|20
|29
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|42
|46
|MC
|13
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|44
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|3
|MC
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|51
|MC
|MC
|Chan Kim
|MC
|60
|MC
|David Skinns
|MC
|MC
|53
|Kris Ventura
|11
|21
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|33
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|47
|21
|30
|Ricky Castillo
|MC
|MC
|30
|Frankie Capan
|65
|6
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|20
|MC
|26
|Quade Cummins
|61
|62
|43
|64
|Noah Goodwin
|MC
|21
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|MC
|29
|64
|Chad Ramey
|33
|MC
|30
|Brandt Snedeker
|9
|MC
|19
|Greyson Sigg
|15
|21
|19
|Adam Svensson
|56
|MC
|MC
|Jeremy Paul
|51
|48
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|MC
|29
|30
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|62
|MC
|Will Chandler
|MC
|55
|70
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|John Pak
|MC
|MC
|64
|Rikuya Hoshino
|72
|Wd
|MC
|6
|Trey Mullinax
|51
|29
|47
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|MC
|48
|57
|Trevor Cone
|47
|MC
|67
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|Wd
|36
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|20
|64
|57
|Hayden Buckley
|27
|55
|MC
|David Ford
|3
|44
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|51
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|37
|MC
|38
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Peter Knade
|56
|35
|MC
|28
|Luke Donald
|46
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gordon Sargent
|Wd
|38
|MC
|Alejandro Madariaga
|Aaron Wise
|MC
|OmarMorales
|Tyler Weaver
|Vince Covello
|Wd
|55
|57
|Hayden Springer
|20
|MC
|57
|Cameron Champ
|47
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|MC
|26
|Zac Blair
|20
|MC
|47
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|31
|12
|Ben Martin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|21
|59
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|19
|Austin Cook
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Garrett Sapp
|Emilio Gil Leyva
|Player
|2024
|2023
|JJ Spaun
|30
|67
|Ben Griffin
|24
|23
|Max Greyserman
|4
|Wyndham Clark
|Nick Taylor
|Michael Brennan
|John Keefer
|Nico Echavarria
|6
|31
|Si Woo Kim
|Matt Wallace
|Jacob Bridgeman
|14
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|7
|Rico Hoey
|45
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Garrick Higgo
|6
|Tom Hoge
|45
|Davis Riley
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|38
|Steven Fisk
|Stephan Jaeger
|45
|Erik van Rooyen
|64
|1
|Joe Highsmith
|5
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Austin Eckroat
|1
|23
|William Mouw
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|Eric Cole
|Max McGreevy
|31
|Vince Whaley
|55
|59
|Patrick Fishburn
|12
|Beau Hossler
|20
|15
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Victor Perez
|Keith Mitchell
|MC
|38
|Sami Valimaki
|Takumi Kanaya
|Patrick Rodgers
|24
|Matt Kuchar
|30
|2
|Nick Dunlap
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|David Lipsky
|6
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|Justin Lower
|2
|23
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard
|Lee Hodges
|Emilio Gonzalez
|Dq
|Luke Clanton
|Antoine Rozner
|Doug Ghim
|20
|15
|Matthieu Pavon
|Andrew Putnam
|5
|Taylor Montgomery
|64
|31
|Lanto Griffin
|60
|54
|Harry Higgs
|30
|MC
|Carson Young
|2
|9
|Seamus Power
|Jackson Suber
|Joel Dahmen
|14
|Sam Ryder
|30
|10
|Isaiah Salinda
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|20
|Adam Hadwin
|Ben Silverman
|Paul Peterson
|Chan Kim
|David Skinns
|58
|Kris Ventura
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|15
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|Frankie Capan
|Henrik Norlander
|30
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|Quade Cummins
|Noah Goodwin
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Chad Ramey
|60
|Brandt Snedeker
|Wd
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|39
|45
|Jeremy Paul
|Will Gordon
|MC
|15
|Luke List
|54
|45
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|Will Chandler
|Taylor Dickson
|John Pak
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|30
|23
|Kevin Streelman
|24
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|2
|Matthew Riedel
|Braden Thornberry
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|59
|David Ford
|Francesco Molinari
|Kaito Onishi
|Kevin Velo
|Mason Andersen
|Peter Knade
|MC
|Luke Donald
|Wd
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|5
|Gordon Sargent
|Alejandro Madariaga
|Aaron Wise
|OmarMorales
|MC
|Tyler Weaver
|Vince Covello
|Hayden Springer
|45
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|45
|Joseph Bramlett
|58
|Zac Blair
|45
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|14
|Ben Martin
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|10
|Garrett Sapp
|Emilio Gil Leyva
