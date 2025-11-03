Golf Form Guide

World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Andy Swales provides the course and form stats for this week's World Wide Technology Championship and we pick the players to back...

  • Course and form stats for this week's PGA Tour event

  • Higgo ticks both current and course form boxes at 22/123.00

  • Recent runner-up Greyserman has form at Mexico venue 

World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on current form

Rico Hoey @ 22/123.00

Hoey finished second at the Black Desert Championship last time out and prior to that was fourth at the Baycurrent Classic. Clearly, the American-Filippino player is enjoying a hot streak and his 45th here last is probably worth overlooking. 

Garrick Higgo @ 22/123.00

South African Higgo is another player on the up after finishing tied-fourth at the Baycurrent last time out and, the week before, runner-up at the Sanderson Farms. And get this - he came sixth here last year. With form so strong in both categories, Higgo will be hard to ignore.

World Wide Technology Championship 2025 - Two contenders based on course form

Max Greyserman @ 22/123.00

Greyserman is another player who ticks the boxes for both current and course form. He was fourth here one year ago and second at the Baycurrent in Japan. Prior to that he missed the cut at the Procore so consistency is a problem for the American. But at a course where he just two shots off the winner last year, and a defeat by one shot last time he was in action, the 30-year-old can be a contender.

Austin Eckroat @ 60/161.00

American Eckroat from a pre-event price of 42.041/1 on the Betfair Exchange and this year you can back him to repeat the trick at a bigger price on the Sportsbook. He finished 11th at the Procore in September and last week's tied-56th shouldn't dent his confidence about returning to a venue where he was a surprise winner 12 months ago.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since Start of 2025 (Top 12 Listed)
281.72: JJ Spaun
221.00: Ben Griffin
121.04: Nick Taylor
95.80: Jacob Bridgeman
93.61: Max Greyserman
87.41: Michael Brennan
84.34: Si Woo Kim
79.25: John Keefer
74.80: Joe Highsmith
74.41: Wyndham Clark
74.36: Garrick Higgo
73.41: Tom Hoge
Only those entered this week are included in table


MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read Steve Rawlings' in-depth guide to betting on the World Wide Technology Championship

Last 10 Weeks / El Cardonal (2023-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35
JJ Spaun 6
Ben Griffin 32 2
Max Greyserman 2 MC
Wyndham Clark 48 MC
Nick Taylor
Michael Brennan 1 4 5 1 1
John Keefer 12 7 MC 4
Nico Echavarria 9 MC
Si Woo Kim 21 20 5
Matt Wallace MC 10 MC 46 2
Jacob Bridgeman MC
Kevin Yu 15 20 11
Mackenzie Hughes MC 7
Rico Hoey 2 4 MC 9
Michael Thorbjornsen 37 3 29 13
Garrick Higgo 4 2 7
Tom Hoge 42 MC MC
Davis Riley 78 MC
Emiliano Grillo Wd 27 MC 4
Matti Schmid 46 14 MC MC
Steven Fisk MC 1 30
Stephan Jaeger 11 44
Erik van Rooyen 66 24 56 MC
Joe Highsmith MC 69 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 3 9 14 MC 20
Austin Eckroat 56 11
William Mouw MC 18
Pierceson Coody 3 12 14 27 61
Mark Hubbard MC 48 38 38
Eric Cole 48 9 43
Max McGreevy 11 12 33 MC MC
Vince Whaley 37 60 3 38
Patrick Fishburn MC 62 38 38
Beau Hossler MC 36 MC 47
Ryo Hisatsune MC 72 48 13
Victor Perez 47 11 32 MC
Keith Mitchell 10 MC 53
Sami Valimaki 72 MC MC 2
Takumi Kanaya 33 23 4 21 1 MC
Patrick Rodgers 27 62 MC MC 33
Matt Kuchar 18 13
Nick Dunlap MC 44
Kevin Roy 60 40 18 MC
David Lipsky 33 52 48 MC
Jesper Svensson 15 48 72
Justin Lower 3 MC MC
Taylor Moore 63 56 MC MC
Niklas Norgaard MC 14 MC* MC
Lee Hodges MC 40 38
Emilio Gonzalez 31 37 MC 30
Luke Clanton 56 29 MC
Antoine Rozner MC MC 12 31 33
Doug Ghim 63 55 26
Matthieu Pavon MC MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC 65 MC MC
Taylor Montgomery MC 6 27 30
Lanto Griffin Wd MC 3
Harry Higgs 67 55 MC
Carson Young MC 38 MC
Seamus Power 59 48 47 MC
Jackson Suber 15 MC MC
Joel Dahmen MC 69 MC MC
Sam Ryder 51 20 29 MC
Isaiah Salinda 42 46 MC 13
Chandler Phillips MC 44 MC
Adam Hadwin MC MC MC
Ben Silverman 3 MC MC
Paul Peterson 51 MC MC
Chan Kim MC 60 MC
David Skinns MC MC 53
Kris Ventura 11 21 MC
Patton Kizzire 33 MC MC
Adam Schenk 47 21 30
Ricky Castillo MC MC 30
Frankie Capan 65 6 MC
Henrik Norlander MC MC MC
Ben Kohles 20 MC 26
Quade Cummins 61 62 43 64
Noah Goodwin MC 21 MC
Thomas Rosenmueller MC 29 64
Chad Ramey 33 MC 30
Brandt Snedeker 9 MC 19
Greyson Sigg 15 21 19
Adam Svensson 56 MC MC
Jeremy Paul 51 48 MC
Will Gordon MC MC MC
Luke List MC 29 30
Rafael Campos MC 62 MC
Will Chandler MC 55 70
Taylor Dickson MC MC MC
John Pak MC MC 64
Rikuya Hoshino 72 Wd MC 6
Trey Mullinax 51 29 47
Nick Hardy MC MC
Kevin Streelman MC 48 57
Trevor Cone 47 MC 67
Cristobal Del Solar MC MC MC
Camilo Villegas Wd 36 MC MC
Matthew Riedel MC MC MC
Braden Thornberry 20 64 57
Hayden Buckley 27 55 MC
David Ford 3 44 MC
Francesco Molinari 42 MC MC MC
Kaito Onishi 51 54 MC MC MC
Kevin Velo 37 MC 38
Mason Andersen MC MC MC
Peter Knade 56 35 MC 28
Luke Donald 46 MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC
Gordon Sargent Wd 38 MC
Alejandro Madariaga
Aaron Wise MC
OmarMorales
Tyler Weaver
Vince Covello Wd 55 57
Hayden Springer 20 MC 57
Cameron Champ 47 MC MC
Joseph Bramlett MC MC 26
Zac Blair 20 MC 47
Dylan Wu MC 31 12
Ben Martin MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith MC 21 59 MC
Jonathan Byrd 19
Austin Cook 27 MC MC MC
Garrett Sapp
Emilio Gil Leyva
Player 2024 2023
JJ Spaun 30 67
Ben Griffin 24 23
Max Greyserman 4
Wyndham Clark
Nick Taylor
Michael Brennan
John Keefer
Nico Echavarria 6 31
Si Woo Kim
Matt Wallace
Jacob Bridgeman 14
Kevin Yu MC
Mackenzie Hughes 7
Rico Hoey 45
Michael Thorbjornsen
Garrick Higgo 6
Tom Hoge 45
Davis Riley MC
Emiliano Grillo MC
Matti Schmid MC 38
Steven Fisk
Stephan Jaeger 45
Erik van Rooyen 64 1
Joe Highsmith 5
Thorbjorn Olesen
Austin Eckroat 1 23
William Mouw
Pierceson Coody MC
Mark Hubbard MC
Eric Cole
Max McGreevy 31
Vince Whaley 55 59
Patrick Fishburn 12
Beau Hossler 20 15
Ryo Hisatsune
Victor Perez
Keith Mitchell MC 38
Sami Valimaki
Takumi Kanaya
Patrick Rodgers 24
Matt Kuchar 30 2
Nick Dunlap
Kevin Roy MC
David Lipsky 6 MC
Jesper Svensson
Justin Lower 2 23
Taylor Moore MC
Niklas Norgaard
Lee Hodges
Emilio Gonzalez Dq
Luke Clanton
Antoine Rozner
Doug Ghim 20 15
Matthieu Pavon
Andrew Putnam 5
Taylor Montgomery 64 31
Lanto Griffin 60 54
Harry Higgs 30 MC
Carson Young 2 9
Seamus Power
Jackson Suber
Joel Dahmen 14
Sam Ryder 30 10
Isaiah Salinda MC
Chandler Phillips 20
Adam Hadwin
Ben Silverman
Paul Peterson
Chan Kim
David Skinns 58
Kris Ventura
Patton Kizzire MC 15
Adam Schenk MC
Ricky Castillo
Frankie Capan
Henrik Norlander 30 MC
Ben Kohles
Quade Cummins
Noah Goodwin
Thomas Rosenmueller
Chad Ramey 60
Brandt Snedeker Wd
Greyson Sigg MC
Adam Svensson 39 45
Jeremy Paul
Will Gordon MC 15
Luke List 54 45
Rafael Campos MC
Will Chandler
Taylor Dickson
John Pak
Rikuya Hoshino
Trey Mullinax MC
Nick Hardy 30 23
Kevin Streelman 24
Trevor Cone MC
Cristobal Del Solar
Camilo Villegas MC 2
Matthew Riedel
Braden Thornberry
Hayden Buckley MC 59
David Ford
Francesco Molinari
Kaito Onishi
Kevin Velo
Mason Andersen
Peter Knade MC
Luke Donald Wd
Ryan Palmer MC 5
Gordon Sargent
Alejandro Madariaga
Aaron Wise
OmarMorales MC
Tyler Weaver
Vince Covello
Hayden Springer 45
Cameron Champ MC 45
Joseph Bramlett 58
Zac Blair 45 MC
Dylan Wu 14
Ben Martin MC
Matthew NeSmith MC
Jonathan Byrd MC
Austin Cook MC 10
Garrett Sapp
Emilio Gil Leyva

