How To Bet on Golf

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

PGA Tour Golf Tips

Each-Way Calculator

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play 2022: Your form stats for this week's event in Texas

Austin Country Club made its WGC Dell Match Play debut in 2016
Austin Country Club: Will host 112 matches over five days

Austin Country Club is the venue for this season's only World Golf Championship event. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

"(Scheffler) has won twice already this year (at Bay Hill and TPC Scottsdale) and enjoyed his Ryder Cup debut last September by taking two and a half points from three matches."

From the heart of America's second largest state comes this week's match play bonanza which returns to Austin Country Club for a sixth time.

This will be the PGA Tour's first trip to Texas this calendar year, and will feature the cream of world golf.

The top 64 players in the World Ranking were invited to participate in a tournament which starts on Wednesday, and is played over five days.

In total, the event features 112 individual matches, culminating in an 18-hole final on Sunday afternoon.

Tournament Format

Competitors are divided into 16 groups of four and, over the first three days (Wednesday-Thursday-Friday), will play one 18-hole match against each of the other members of their group.

Matches during this section of the tournament can be halved and, on Friday evening, the 16 group winners go forward to contest a weekend of knock-out ties.

If two or more players finish tied top of any group, they will take part in a sudden-death shoot-out to decide who qualifies for the Last 16.

These Last 16 games take place on Saturday morning, followed by the quarter-finals in the afternoon.

Semi-finals and final are staged on Sunday, along with a third-place play-off match.

This means that those who survive through to Sunday will play a total of seven matches over five days.

Course Characteristics

Austin Country Club sits close to the Colorado River, some seven miles north-west of Austin City Centre, and approximately 12 miles south of Round Rock, where Dell Technologies has its international headquarters.

Designed by Pete Dye and opened in 1984, Austin is a parkland course with plenty of danger and five par-four holes of less than 400 yards.

As a match play venue, there are numerous risk-reward opportunities to tempt the world's finest golfers. Water comes into play on seven holes, most of it on the back nine.

In 2015 architect, Rod Whitman was commissioned to carry out, what he describes, as "a restoration" of the course". He said: "We developed the holes not changed them, and made some slight modifications to the greens."

Four years later all of Austin's bunkers were renovated, which included filling them with Arkansas white sand.

Absent Stars

A total of five pros have turned down the chance to tee-up in Texas. These are recently-crowned Sawgrass champion Cameron Smith, along with Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Harris English and Phil Mickelson.

World Ranking Points on PGA Tour

Biggest 12 Points' Scorers

188.69: Scottie Scheffler
131.42: Sam Burns
120.94: Viktor Hovland
105.72: Talor Gooch
103.54: Joaquin Niemann
103.48: Sung Jae Im
100.78: Tom Hoge
95.06: Collin Morikawa
87.08: Justin Thomas
83.71: Luke List
78.66: Jon Rahm
75.86: Patrick Cantlay
For PGA Tour (FedEx Cup) events during current 2021/22 season
Only those entered this week are included in table

Latest betting for this week's Dell Technologies Match Play Championship

Four To Watch

Dustin Johnson: Champion at Austin in 2017, the current world No 11 hasn't won on the PGA Tour for 16 months but showed glimpses of good form during the recent Players Championship where he tied-ninth after closing with a 63. Collected a maximum five points at last year's Ryder Cup.

Kevin Kisner: A solid performer both 'week-to-week' on the PGA Tour, as well as in the WGC Match Play tournament. Has lost just three of his last 17 matches in this event, and has twice reached the final, winning once.

Joaquin Niemann: The confident Chilean is making his second appearance at Austin and is a career-high No 18 in the world thanks to his victory at Riviera last month.

Scottie Scheffler: Last year's runner-up has collected more World Ranking points in official PGA Tour events (since start of current season) than any other golfer. Has won twice already this year (at Bay Hill and TPC Scottsdale) and enjoyed his Ryder Cup debut last September by taking two and a half points from three matches.

Course Form page:
RU - Runner-Up; SF - Semi-Finalist; QF - Quarter-Finalist; L16 (beaten in last 16). Same applies for L32 and L64.

G-2 (finished second in group). Same applies for G-3 & G-4.

Courses:
2016/21 - Austin; 2015 - Harding Park; 2011/14 - The Golf Club at Dove Mountain;

Latest betting for next month's Masters Tournament

Twitter: Golf Stats Alive

The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Enjoy No Cash Out Suspensions on Golf Bets

Cash out when you want with no suspensions on your outright and each way golf bets on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.

Last 10 Weeks / WGC Match Play (2011-21)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7 W6 W5 W4 W3
Jon Rahm 55 17 21 10 3 14
Collin Morikawa 68 MC 2 18 62
Viktor Hovland 33 9 2 4 MC 1 4
Patrick Cantlay MC 33 2 4 9
Scottie Scheffler 55 1 7 1 20 25
Justin Thomas 3 33 6 8 20
Xander Schauffele 12 MC 13 3 18 34
Sam Burns 1 26 9 MC MC MC
Dustin Johnson 39 9 MC 8 25
Bryson DeChambeau Wd MC
Louis Oosthuizen 62 42 30 14
Jordan Spieth MC 26 60 2 MC
Tyrrell Hatton 21 13 2 28 4 6
Billy Horschel Wd 2 16 6 11 36
Joaquin Niemann 22 MC 1 8 6
Daniel Berger 13 4 MC 20
Abraham Ancer MC 33 39 43 8 40 MC
Brooks Koepka 12 MC 16 MC 3 MC
Tony Finau MC 33 MC 28 MC 40
Paul Casey 3 72 15 24 12 16
Matt Fitzpatrick 5 MC 9 10 6
Sung Jae Im 55 20 MC 33 6 11 MC
Jason Kokrak MC 53 26 26 45 17
Patrick Reed 26 MC MC MC 38 46 55
Will Zalatoris 26 38 26 2 6
Kevin Na MC MC 28 20
Thomas Pieters MC 32 MC 24 12 1
Talor Gooch MC 7 MC 26 20 MC 27
Kevin Kisner 33 4 MC 38 MC 3
Max Homa 13 17 10 14 MC
Webb Simpson 48 MC 61
Shane Lowry 12 13 2 14 24 12
Adam Scott MC 26 4 38 9 10
Tom Hoge 33 32 MC 14 1 MC 2 MC
Russell Henley 13 13 33 33 14 2
Harold Varner 57 6 MC MC 1 22
Corey Conners 26 11 MC 38 MC MC 11
Marc Leishman MC 68 15 28 16 36
Matthew Wolff MC 61 MC 6 64 MC
Lucas Herbert 68 7 MC MC 21 18
Cameron Young MC 13 16 2 26 20 40 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 16 22 20 MC 8 12 48
Seamus Power 33 MC MC MC 9 14 3
Sergio Garcia 26 38 39 24 12
Brian Harman 5 63 MC 14 MC 3 48
Cameron Tringale 62 MC MC 13 MC 3 MC
Justin Rose MC MC 62 6 33
Lee Westwood MC 68 42 21 32 20
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 62 20 25 MC 14 46 40 17
Si Woo Kim Wd 26 73 26 11 11 55
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 48 MC 16 MC
Min Woo Lee MC MC MC 35 4
Richard Bland 28 54 MC 2 MC
Luke List Wd MC MC 53 1 22
Erik van Rooyen 13 MC 39 4 12 20
Takumi Kanaya MC 14 MC 25 MC
Bubba Watson MC 68 MC 14 2
Alexander Noren 12 26 5 48 6 39 MC
Ian Poulter 33 42 30 53 MC 6
Sebastian Munoz 33 26 21 23 39 MC
Keegan Bradley MC 5 11 48 26 65 12
Robert MacIntyre 15 9 13 MC MC
Keith Mitchell 13 61 9 10 12 MC 7
Sepp Straka 9 MC 1 15 66 16 49 42
Maverick McNealy 46 73 7 33 30 27
Bernd Wiesberger 33 57 MC 24 12
Ryan Palmer MC 70 MC MC 16 12
Stewart Cink 7 MC MC 43 MC 36
Player `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12 `11
Jon Rahm QF G-3 G-4 RU
Collin Morikawa G-4
Viktor Hovland G-3
Patrick Cantlay G-2 G-2 G-2
Scottie Scheffler RU
Justin Thomas G-3 G-2 SF G-3 G-4
Xander Schauffele G-2 G-2 G-2
Sam Burns
Dustin Johnson G-2 G-3 G-4 Won QF G-2 L64 L64 L16 L64
Bryson DeChambeau G-3 G-2
Louis Oosthuizen G-4 QF L16 G-2 RU QF QF L32 L32 L64
Jordan Spieth L16 G-2 G-2 G-2 L16 G-2 QF
Tyrrell Hatton G-4 L16 L16 G-2
Billy Horschel Won G-2 G-4 G-2 L32
Joaquin Niemann G-2
Daniel Berger G-2 G-4 G-3 G-4
Abraham Ancer G-2 G-2
Brooks Koepka G-4 L16 QF G-2
Tony Finau G-2 G-3 G-2
Paul Casey G-2 L16 G-2 L16 G-4 QF L32
Matt Fitzpatrick G-2 G-4 G-3 G-2 G-3
Sung Jae Im G-4
Jason Kokrak G-4
Patrick Reed G-3 G-2 L16 G-3 L16 G-2 L32
Will Zalatoris G-2
Kevin Na G-4 QF G-3 L16 G-2 G-3 L64
Thomas Pieters G-3 G-3 G-2
Talor Gooch G-4
Kevin Kisner G-2 Won RU G-2 G-3
Max Homa G-2
Webb Simpson G-2 G-4 G-2 G-4 G-2 L16 QF L64
Shane Lowry G-3 G-2 G-4 G-3 G-3 L16
Adam Scott G-2 G-4 L64 L64 L64
Tom Hoge
Russell Henley G-2 G-3 G-3 L32
Harold Varner
Corey Conners G-4
Marc Leishman G-2 L16 G-4 L16 G-4 L16 L64
Matthew Wolff G-3
Lucas Herbert
Cameron Young
Tommy Fleetwood QF G-2 G-2 G-4 QF
Seamus Power
Sergio Garcia QF QF L16 G-2 G-2 G-3 L16 L32 L64
Brian Harman QF L16
Cameron Tringale
Justin Rose L16 G-2 G-2 L32 L32 L64 L32
Lee Westwood G-2 G-4 G-2 G-3 L16 L64 L64 SF L32
Christiaan Bezuidenhout G-4
Si Woo Kim G-4 G-4 L16 G-2
Mackenzie Hughes L16
Min Woo Lee
Richard Bland
Luke List G-3 G-4
Erik van Rooyen L16
Takumi Kanaya
Bubba Watson L16 G-4 Won L16 G-2 G-2 L16 L16 L32 SF
Alexander Noren G-2 SF QF L32
Ian Poulter L16 G-2 QF G-3 L64 SF L64 L64
Sebastian Munoz G-4
Keegan Bradley G-3 G-3 G-4 L64 L64 L32
Robert MacIntyre L16
Keith Mitchell G-3
Sepp Straka
Maverick McNealy
Bernd Wiesberger G-3 G-3 G-2 G-3 G-3 L64
Ryan Palmer G-2 G-4 L32
Stewart Cink L32

WGC Dell Matchplay 2022: WGC Dell Matchplay 2022 (Winner)

Show Hide

Wednesday 23 March, 12.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jon Rahm
Justin Thomas
Viktor Hovland
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa
Dustin Johnson
Patrick Cantlay
Daniel Berger
Xander Schauffele
Tyrrell Hatton
Sam Burns
Jordan Spieth
Brooks Koepka
Bryson Dechambeau
Paul Casey
Billy Horschel
Joaquin Niemann
Matt Fitzpatrick
Louis Oosthuizen
Sungjae Im
Shane Lowry
Tommy Fleetwood
Will Zalatoris
Sergio Garcia
Brian Harman
Talor Gooch
Adam Scott
Patrick Reed
Tony Finau
Max Homa
Corey Conners
Abraham Ancer
Alex Noren
Russell Henley
Kevin Kisner
Webb Simpson
Jason Kokrak
Keegan Bradley
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Si Woo Kim
Keith Mitchell
Robert MacIntyre
Marc Leishman
Tom Hoge
Sepp Straka
Justin Rose
Thomas Pieters
Ian Poulter
Seamus Power
Bubba Watson
Harold Varner III
Kevin Na
Lee Westwood
Cameron Young
Cameron Tringale
Luke List
Erik Van Rooyen
Lucas Herbert
Sebastian Munoz
Mackenzie Hughes
Matthew Wolff
Min Woo Lee
Richard Bland
Takumi Kanaya
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Golf Form Guide