Located just 11 miles from the White House in Washington DC, TPC Potomac is one of golf's more interesting layouts.

Formerly known as TPC Avenel, this week's 'venue' hosted the Kemper Open 19 times between 1987 and 2006.

It was then dropped from the calendar amid complaints from Tour pros, since when the course has undergone a complete renovation, as well as a name change.

The original 1986 design, which was not hugely popular with Tour members, underwent some serious surgery, with changes made to 15 holes.

A handful of holes experienced major reconstruction, while others witnessed more minor alterations during a refurbishment project which cost $32m.

Back in its early years the course suffered from drainage problems and turf issues, while its putting surfaces were deemed unsatisfactory for hosting top level professional sport.

However, when the course re-surfaced on the PGA Tour in 2017, these issues were consigned to history, as was the venue's original title TPC Avenel.

Among those consulted, ahead of its re-design, included Tom Fazio, Pete Dye, Fred Funk and Davis Love, with the vastly changed course opening for business in April 2009.

This new creation was used for two Web.com Tour events (2012 & 2013) before hosting the Quicken Loans National a few years later.

Course Characteristics

Set in 220 acres of rolling woodland, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm has some of the smallest putting surfaces on Tour and, when the course hosted the Quicken Loans National tournament in 2017, there were also tight fairways and heavy rough to contend with.

Twelve months later playing conditions were eased, and scoring improved.

Water comes into play on six holes, some of it in the form of creeks, rather than large greenside hazards.

TPC Potomac was chosen to stage this week's Wells Fargo event because its usual host - Quail Hollow - was named as the venue for the 2022 Presidents Cup match. This international team event will take place in September.

PGA Tour Statistics

Most World Ranking Points (Since February 1st, 2022)

Points ... Events

78.72: Rory McIlroy (5)

76.55: Sepp Straka (7)

61.72: Cameron Young (7)

54.06: Anirban Lahiri (8)

42.95: Matt Fitzpatrick (7)

42.64: Tyrrell Hatton (5)

39.66: Corey Conners (7)

37.94: Paul Casey (3)

37.15: Keegan Bradley (6)

36.67: Matt Kuchar (7)

33.41: Gary Woodland (8)

31.73: Beau Hossler (8)

Only those entered this week are included in table.

Table refers to points earned in stroke play events on the PGA Tour.

Four To Watch

Corey Connors: Enjoying a welcome return to form in recent weeks. Is currently a career-high No 31 in the world.

Matt Fitzpatrick: Another venue which should suit the Englishman who has become one of the most consistent pros in world golf. Six of his eight PGA Tour starts this year have yielded T20 finishes - four of which have been top-10s.

Marc Leishman: A top-20 finisher on both previous Potomac starts. The experienced Aussie has played steadily during 2022 without contending down the final few holes.

Rory McIlroy: The highest-ranked golfer teeing-up. Making his first appearance since closing with a 64 to finish runner-up at last month's Masters.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves