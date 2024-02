Big hitters usually thrive in dry desert air

Thomas 10/1 11.00 ready to win again

Byeong 33/1 34.00 has the game for Scottsdale

Tournament and Course Notes

• It's back to the desert, as the Tour tees-up at TPC Scottsdale for the 38th time. But, unlike 12 months ago when prize money reached a record $20m, this week's gathering does not have Signature Event status which means the total pot is a more modest $8.8m;

• Opened in 1986, the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale is laid out approximately 1,500 feet above sea level, and surrounded by the rugged Sonoran Desert;

• Co-designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, the course has generous fairways and fewer hazards than at many PGA Tour venues. It is a layout that encourages players to blast it long and be aggressive. The dry desert Arizona air will also help the ball to travel further;

• Big-hitters have generally thrived here, although not exclusively. Weiskopf returned to undertake an upgrade in 2014 when, among other things, he planted around 250 trees. This $12m renovation also involved the resurfacing of greens and re-building of bunkers;

• Water is a threat on no more than six holes, and mainly on the back nine. The putting surfaces are slightly larger than the Tour average and the tournament is normally one of the best-attended events on the PGA Tour schedule.

Good Course Form

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler 5/16.00 is chasing a hat-trick of Scottsdale titles this week.

The two-time defending champ is rarely off the pace nowadays and, in last week's weather-affected event at Pebble Beach, finished in a tie-for-sixth.

Other big name pros to offer a strong Stadium Course history include Xander Schauffele 10/111.00, Jordan Spieth 16/117.00 and Justin Thomas 10/111.00.

The latter has had four top-10s in his last five visits, including a brace of podiums. And Thomas has opened 2024 with two top-six finishes.

His most recent 24 rounds here come at an average of 67.75, as Thomas seeks his first win in more than 20 months.

Elsewhere, former Scottsdale winner Rickie Fowler 50/151.00 has had a string of top-10s at this course, but has made a disappointing start to the new season.

And if you're keen to check out non-Americans, then in-form Byeong Hun An 33/134.00 might be a decent each-way selection this week.

His Scottsdale form is certainly not shabby and he's started 2024 in great shape.

He's also pretty strong off the tee and his long driving ability should come in handy at this week's Phoenix Open.

Good Current Form

Anyone keen to select one of the non-marquee players should consider the solid current form of this quintet: Akshay Bhatia 50/151.00, Eric Cole 40/141.00, JT Poston 33/134.00, Patrick Rodgers 70/171.00 and Sahith Theegala 33/134.00.

With a middle ranking regarding distance off the tee, Bhatia is currently among the top-20 for both Strokes Gained: Total and Strokes Gained: Putting.

Three of the 22-year-old's four starts this year have registered top-20 finishes, and an each-way spot is certainly on the cards.

Rodgers, who is still without a PGA Tour win despite seven podiums, is not that far down the list of long drivers and has opened 2024 with a string of respectable performances.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At TPC Scottsdale (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.36: Scottie Scheffler (14)

67.75: Justin Thomas (24)

67.92: Xander Schauffele (24)

68.38: Sung Jae Im (16)

68.65: Rickie Fowler (20)

68.76: Hideki Matsuyama (21)

68.77: Matt Kuchar (22)

68.88: Byeong Hun An (16)

68.90: Max Homa (20)

69.07: Alexander Noren (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: Tables Below Contain Leading Reserves